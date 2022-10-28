Read full article on original website
Related
Liverpool 1-2 Leeds United: Player Ratings - Joe Gomez Poor, Andy Robertson Standout, James Milner No Words
Here are your LFCTR Liverpool player ratings for last night's shocking loss at home to Leeds United.
BBC
Rangers: Has Van Bronckhorst got Ibrox side motoring again?
Dithering against Dundee. Lacklustre against Livingston. Absolutely on it against Aberdeen. Rangers' response in the 4-1 win over Jim Goodwin's side was timely and very much needed. They battered the visitors relentlessly and should have had more goals, despite falling behind. The result and performance eased the pressure on manager...
BBC
Irish Premiership: Do Glentoran already have the look of champions?
Whisper it quietly around east Belfast...but could Glentoran be about to end what would be a 14-year wait for an Irish League title success?. As statement wins go, they don't come much more emphatic than Friday's 4-0 dismantling of previously unbeaten Larne - a result which saw the Glens leapfrog the east Antrim side into top spot in the Premiership.
Marsch ‘sick of losing’, City sweat on Haaland, Conte’s VAR blast – as it happened
Jesse Marsch expressed anger at Leeds’ poor form while Pep Guardiola revealed his star striker faces a fitness test
ESPN
Arsenal cruise as Reiss Nelson stars after Bukayo Saka injury vs. Nottingham Forest
LONDON -- Arsenal beat Nottingham Forest 5-0 on Sunday to move back on top of the Premier League table ahead of Manchester City. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) Arsenal took the lead early on as Gabriel Martinelli headed home in the fifth minute, but the Gunners...
BBC
Fulham 0-0 Everton: What Lampard said
Everton manager Frank Lampard to Sky Sports: "It was OK from us, just OK. We had bright periods in the game but not loads. Fulham are in good form and you can feel that in the stadium. "Every game is a different challenge, we are in a process of keeping...
BBC
Graham Potter: Chelsea boss on mental health challenges faced by Premier League managers
Graham Potter said losing his parents during the Covid-19 pandemic while managing Brighton in the Premier League was like "fixing a plane in the air" as he spoke about managing mental health. The 47-year-old, who is now Chelsea manager, was in the early stages of his career at Brighton at...
BBC
Man Utd: 'Marcus Rashford's form means he starts for England' - Jermaine Jenas analysis
In the past few weeks, I had already gone from thinking that Marcus Rashford shouldn't be at the World Cup to believing he should be on the plane to Qatar. But, based on his performance in Manchester United's win over West Ham, Rashford is more than just a player who 100% has to be in the Three Lions squad.
BBC
Leicester 0-1 Man City: What Guardiola said
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola to BT Sport: "They changed it and it was a difficult game, because they had 10 players so deep and it's so difficult. "After we scored the goal they changed their rhythm and in the Premier League the last few minutes are always difficult. It's a massive victory for us.
BBC
Man Utd 1-0 West Ham: What Ten Hag said
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, speaking to MOTD: "In this team it is a big attitude and winning spirit. You see that, the start of the season not that good but improving a lot. We have to keep that process going. "The fans also like it. You see developing...
SB Nation
Everton 0-0 Fulham: Instant Reaction | Solid defensive performance
Everton stopped the rot last week with an all action, balanced performance that saw them beat Crystal Palace 3-0 at Goodison Park. An unchanged side kept the naysayers quiet with a comprehensive victory and with the Blues heading to London to face Fulham, the hope of continued success was growing.
BBC
Lampard says consistency is next step
Frank Lampard has challenged his Everton players to find consistency in the next stage of their progress under his management. The Toffees impressed in a fine 3-0 win over Crystal Palace last weekend, ending a run of three defeats in a row. As they prepare to face Fulham on Saturday,...
Report: Chelsea 'Have Not Given Up' On Arsen Zakharyan
Chelsea still reportedly hold an interest in Dynamo Moscow midfielder Arsen Zakharyan.
6 Bayern players score in Bundesliga rout of Mainz
MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich is back on top of the Bundesliga, for a day at least, after sweeping aside Mainz 6-2 with six different scorers to continue a run of big wins. Sadio Mané bagged one goal and set up two more as Bayern cruised to its sixth straight win in all competitions, with an impressive 25 goals scored in those games.
BBC
Jack Charlton: Statue of World Cup winner unveiled in Ashington
A memorial to World Cup winner Jack Charlton has been unveiled in his home town in Northumberland. The statue stands in Ashington's Hirst Park where he played as a youngster. Charlton, part of England's triumphant 1966 football team which also included his brother Bobby, died in July 2020 aged 85 after being diagnosed with lymphoma.
theScore
Lewandowski snatches win for Barca while luckless Atletico, Sevilla lose
Valencia, Spain, Oct 29, 2022 (AFP) - Barcelona, bruised after Champions League elimination in midweek, snatched a late 1-0 victory at Valencia on Saturday in La Liga, with Robert Lewandowski stretching to convert a 93rd minute winner. The Polish forward managed to divert Raphinha's cross home at the death to...
SB Nation
Manchester City Clear of Leicester City, Win 1-0: Reaction & Tweets
Manchester City on the back of Kevin De Bruyne have done real well as they secured an away win vs the Foxes of Leicester City. A really good win that separates the contenders from the pretenders. We move on to the reaction. Reaction. Pep on KDB. “Today he is back,...
BBC
Manchester United's Tony Whelan: The man helping nurture the club's future stars
You almost certainly won't have heard of 69-year-old Mancunian Tony Whelan, but many of the Premier League stars he has helped develop need no introduction. As Manchester United's academy programme advisor, where his work was recently recognised by the Football Black List initiative, Whelan has nurtured the early careers of Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Danny Wellbeck and Paul Pogba as well as hundreds of other young prospects, since first arriving at Carrington in 2005.
BBC
'Beautiful feeling to reach a century of goals' - Rashford
Rashford speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "We didn't play well but good to win games like that. If we want to achieve our aims we have to win games like that. "Beautiful feeling [to get his 100th goal]. Something I have been working on, I feel I need to score more goals like that and keep getting in those areas. Pleased that I have managed to score today and it's always good to score regardless of whether Gareth Southgate is watching or not.
ESPN
Kevin De Bruyne free kick carries Man City to narrow victory over Leicester
A sensational free kick from midfielder Kevin De Bruyne gave Manchester City a 1-0 win over Leicester at King Power Stadium on Saturday. De Bruyne's strike in the 49th minute curled around the wall and hit the inside of the left post before crossing the line, leaving no chance for Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward.
Comments / 0