BBC

Rangers: Has Van Bronckhorst got Ibrox side motoring again?

Dithering against Dundee. Lacklustre against Livingston. Absolutely on it against Aberdeen. Rangers' response in the 4-1 win over Jim Goodwin's side was timely and very much needed. They battered the visitors relentlessly and should have had more goals, despite falling behind. The result and performance eased the pressure on manager...
BBC

Irish Premiership: Do Glentoran already have the look of champions?

Whisper it quietly around east Belfast...but could Glentoran be about to end what would be a 14-year wait for an Irish League title success?. As statement wins go, they don't come much more emphatic than Friday's 4-0 dismantling of previously unbeaten Larne - a result which saw the Glens leapfrog the east Antrim side into top spot in the Premiership.
BBC

F﻿ulham 0-0 Everton: What Lampard said

Everton manager Frank Lampard to Sky Sports: "It was OK from us, just OK. We had bright periods in the game but not loads. Fulham are in good form and you can feel that in the stadium. "Every game is a different challenge, we are in a process of keeping...
BBC

Leicester 0-1 Man City: What Guardiola said

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola to BT Sport: "They changed it and it was a difficult game, because they had 10 players so deep and it's so difficult. "After we scored the goal they changed their rhythm and in the Premier League the last few minutes are always difficult. It's a massive victory for us.
BBC

M﻿an Utd 1-0 West Ham: What Ten Hag said

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, speaking to MOTD: "In this team it is a big attitude and winning spirit. You see that, the start of the season not that good but improving a lot. We have to keep that process going. "The fans also like it. You see developing...
SB Nation

Everton 0-0 Fulham: Instant Reaction | Solid defensive performance

Everton stopped the rot last week with an all action, balanced performance that saw them beat Crystal Palace 3-0 at Goodison Park. An unchanged side kept the naysayers quiet with a comprehensive victory and with the Blues heading to London to face Fulham, the hope of continued success was growing.
BBC

L﻿ampard says consistency is next step

Frank Lampard has challenged his Everton players to find consistency in the next stage of their progress under his management. The Toffees impressed in a fine 3-0 win over Crystal Palace last weekend, ending a run of three defeats in a row. As they prepare to face Fulham on Saturday,...
The Associated Press

6 Bayern players score in Bundesliga rout of Mainz

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich is back on top of the Bundesliga, for a day at least, after sweeping aside Mainz 6-2 with six different scorers to continue a run of big wins. Sadio Mané bagged one goal and set up two more as Bayern cruised to its sixth straight win in all competitions, with an impressive 25 goals scored in those games.
BBC

Jack Charlton: Statue of World Cup winner unveiled in Ashington

A memorial to World Cup winner Jack Charlton has been unveiled in his home town in Northumberland. The statue stands in Ashington's Hirst Park where he played as a youngster. Charlton, part of England's triumphant 1966 football team which also included his brother Bobby, died in July 2020 aged 85 after being diagnosed with lymphoma.
theScore

Lewandowski snatches win for Barca while luckless Atletico, Sevilla lose

Valencia, Spain, Oct 29, 2022 (AFP) - Barcelona, bruised after Champions League elimination in midweek, snatched a late 1-0 victory at Valencia on Saturday in La Liga, with Robert Lewandowski stretching to convert a 93rd minute winner. The Polish forward managed to divert Raphinha's cross home at the death to...
SB Nation

Manchester City Clear of Leicester City, Win 1-0: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City on the back of Kevin De Bruyne have done real well as they secured an away win vs the Foxes of Leicester City. A really good win that separates the contenders from the pretenders. We move on to the reaction. Reaction. Pep on KDB. “Today he is back,...
BBC

Manchester United's Tony Whelan: The man helping nurture the club's future stars

You almost certainly won't have heard of 69-year-old Mancunian Tony Whelan, but many of the Premier League stars he has helped develop need no introduction. As Manchester United's academy programme advisor, where his work was recently recognised by the Football Black List initiative, Whelan has nurtured the early careers of Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Danny Wellbeck and Paul Pogba as well as hundreds of other young prospects, since first arriving at Carrington in 2005.
BBC

'Beautiful feeling to reach a century of goals' - Rashford

Rashford speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "We didn't play well but good to win games like that. If we want to achieve our aims we have to win games like that. "Beautiful feeling [to get his 100th goal]. Something I have been working on, I feel I need to score more goals like that and keep getting in those areas. Pleased that I have managed to score today and it's always good to score regardless of whether Gareth Southgate is watching or not.
ESPN

Kevin De Bruyne free kick carries Man City to narrow victory over Leicester

A sensational free kick from midfielder Kevin De Bruyne gave Manchester City a 1-0 win over Leicester at King Power Stadium on Saturday. De Bruyne's strike in the 49th minute curled around the wall and hit the inside of the left post before crossing the line, leaving no chance for Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward.

