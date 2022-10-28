Read full article on original website
Jacket VB team drops home finale
SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University ended the home portion of its volleyball schedule by falling to fellow Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference opponent CSU-Pueblo, Saturday, at the Donald E. Young Center. Scores were 25-11, 25-13, and 25-15. “They just didn’t make a whole lot of errors tonight,” Yellow Jackets’ interim head coach Bree Davis said in describing CSU-Pueblo players. “I think we did, so it’s hard to come back from.”
BHSU football returns home to face Fort Lewis
SPEARFISH — Black Hills State football will host Fort Lewis College at noon today in a big Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference match up, at Lyle Hare Stadium in Spearfish. Black Hills State is currently 5-3 on the season, and they are on a three-game losing slide.
Moose on the Loose in South Dakota City Avoids Capture for a Week
A moose is on the loose in Rapid City, South Dakota, and she’s been leading residents and officials on a wild, weeklong chase. The cow moose seemingly came out of nowhere, and no one can quite figure out how or why she’s laid roots in Rapid City. Mike Klosowski, a regional wildlife supervisor with South Dakota Game Fish and Parks (SDGFP), said that there is a very small population living about 50 miles away in the Black Hills. However, the state’s climate is typically too hot for moose. Furthermore, he’s never seen a moose migrate so far—or on its own.
Del Aryls Hancock
Del Aryls Hancock (Mutchler) gained her angel wings on October 15, 2022 at the age of 50 after a brief illness with her husband by her side. Del was born in Deadwood, South Dakota on June 17, 1972 to Tom Mutchler and Sandy Mutchler (Mattson). Del joined two sisters, Nancy and Jody, and brother Wes. Del attended schools in Lead and Deadwood, and graduated from Lead-Deadwood High School May 1990. Del was blessed with a son, Bo Michael on July 16, 1991. On July 23, 1994 Del married Richard “Rick” Hancock and to that union was blessed with a son Richard Hancock on February 5, 1996.
Moose visits Rapid City garden center
RAPID CITY, S.D.(KELO) — A Rapid City garden center had an unexpected shopper earlier this week. The Plantsmyth tells KELOLAND News that the moose showed up at the nursery around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning and stuck around until 1:30 that afternoon. In a post on Facebook, The Plantsmyth says...
Rogue moose takes up residence in Rapid City
A rogue moose is on the lam in Rapid City. Since taking up residence, she’s led residents on a weeklong wild moose chase. While seeming to enjoy the amenities of Rapid City, wildlife officials aren’t certain where precisely this moose came from. South Dakota Game Fish and Parks...
Rapid City’s recent moose visitor makes appearance in two more locations
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City was recently greeted by a moose on Wednesday, October 19. This week, the moose made appearances at Knecht Home Center and Western Dakota Technical College. Western Dakota Tech:. Knecht Home Center:. If you have any pictures of moose sightings in the area, make...
Detours on Colorado Blvd. scheduled through 2022
SPEARFISH — The traffic pattern was re-routed on Colorado Boulevard at the intersection of Maitland Road Wednesday, for work being done to the 16-inch sewer force main pipe sleeve passing under Colorado Boulevard. Speed will be reduced to 10-miles-per-hour in this area for the duration of the project, and...
Rapid City Fire Department urges fire safety this fall and winter
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — During fall and winter months, the Rapid City Fire Department says fire safety is a must. With temperatures cooling down, people often use more heat in their homes. Each winter, the Rapid City Fire Department sees a spike in house fire calls. “There tends...
Deadwood to conduct fire history study
DEADWOOD — City officials in Deadwood have set out to get a handle on the city’s fire history, as the services of Dr. Peter Brown of Rocky Mountain Tree-Ring Research in Fort Collins, Colo., have been retained in an amount not to exceed $12,000 to conduct a study that will ultimately date the fire and environmental history of Deadwood Gulch.
UPDATE: Palmer Gulch fire estimated at 66 acres
UPDATE (7 p.m.): The Palmer Gulch fire is now estimated at 66 acres, according to a release from Great Plains Fire Information. No evacuations are in place due to the fire and the Palmer Creek Road is expected to remain closed until at least Sunday, after it is deemed safe for the public.
Leslie (Les) Wayne Pribble
Leslie (Les) Wayne Pribble, 90 of Whitewood, completed his earthly journey and was reunited with loved ones in heaven on Sunday, October 23rd, 2022. Visitation will be held at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31st, 2022. Funeral services will be Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 10:30 at the First Presbyterian Church in Whitewood, with Pastor Jil Jennewein officiating. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery at 1:00pm. A memorial has been established to the First Presbyterian Church.
Halloween themed things to do in and around Rapid City this weekend
Are you looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these spooky and not-so-spooky events in and around Rapid City. Show off that amazing D.I.Y. costume you’ve been working super hard on for the last couple of weeks. October 29, starts at 6 PM (link) The Haunting of...
Noem to campaign with Tulsi Gabbard in Rapid City and Sioux Falls
RAPID CITY & SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem announced she will host campaign rallies in Sioux Falls and Rapid City with former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The Rapid City rally will take place on Wednesday at 9 a.m. MT at the Holiday...
Lawrence Co. P&Z talks ordinance changes
DEADWOOD — In her report to the Lawrence County Commission Oct. 11, Planning and Zoning (P&Z) Administrator Amber Vogt presented proposed ordinance changes for P&Z to discuss further, complete with a proposed work schedule and targeted date of adoption in April or May 2023. In regard to Subdivision Regulations,...
Governor Noem speaks to Rapid City residents before Election Day
RAPID CITY, S.D.– During a recent campaign stop in Rapid City at the Hotel Alex Johnson, Governor Kristi Noem spoke to residents about topics that were of the most important to them in the final 12 days before the election. COVID Vaccines and Mandates. “It’s up to every individual...
Rapid City man accused of strangling sister pleads not guilty in court
RAPID CITY, S.D. — A 28-year-old man accused of first-degree manslaughter in the death of his sister pleaded not guilty in a Pennington County court on Friday. Nicklaus Ray Houchin of Rapid City was arrested on September 22 after getting into an altercation with his 31-year-old sister, Danielle Houchin, which allegedly resulted in Nicklaus strangling her. The duo were part of a larger group that were allegedly drinking and driving around delivering food for an app-based food delivery service. Rapid City Police say the incident occurred while the group was picking up food at a restaurant on Endeavor Boulevard, and they then drove to 1415 Eglin Street with Danielle unconscious in the backseat before calling 9-1-1.
