For Kevin Parker — the man behind musical project Tame Impala — revisiting his second studio album Lonerism has been, “for lack of a better word, cringe.” Following his debut Inner Speaker, Parker’s ambient and exploratory follow-up LP was released in 2012 to industry-wide acclaim. For all the splash it made with critics and fans alike, listening to the LP a decade later, the artist can’t help but consider the changes he might make to some songs if given the chance. As the headlining act at California’s Desert Days music festival earlier this month, Parker celebrated the decennial of Lonerism with a live rendition of the entire album, where, despite artistic impulse, he remained faithful to its primordial version.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO