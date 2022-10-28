Read full article on original website
Watch Tyler, the Creator Voice Jesus in Netflix's 'Big Mouth'
Tyler, the Creator recently voiced the character of Jesus Christ in season six of Netflix‘s Big Mouth. The latest season of the popular animated series saw the Grammy-award-winning rapper make a special guest appearance. Tyler, the Creator was first announced earlier this month, but the characters was revealed prior to the release of the episode in a TikTok from Nick Kroll. Tyler’s Jesus episode was the premiere episode for the newest season.
Liam Hemsworth to Replace Henry Cavill in 'The Witcher' for Season 4
Some big Witcher news has just been revealed by none other than Henry Cavill on the future of the Netflix show. The Geralt of Rivia actor has just announced that Liam Hemsworth will be replacing his role for Season 4. While many fans have voiced their loyalty to Cavill’s portrayal...
'Black Adam' Crosses $250 Million USD at Global Box Office
Dwayne Johnson‘s bet on Black Adam is proving to be a major success for the Warner Bros. studio and DC Comics with the recent success of the film. The film has gained great momentum in the first week and continues to hold the top spot as DC’s anti-hero film, clocking in $250 million USD at the global box office this past weekend. Black Adam, which stars The Rock, made $7.5 million USD on its second Friday and has now earned an estimated $39 million USD this weekend from 76 overseas markets including European countries, France, Netherlands, Turkey, Germany, Denmark and the United Kingdom.
‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ Will Be Excluded From James Gunn’s New DC Extended Universe
In recent news, James Gunn, director, and screenwriter of Guardians of the Galaxy and Suicide Squad, along with his producer Peter Safran were named as co-chairmen for DC studios. According to Collider, Gunn and Safran have plans to create a more coherent universe for DC, which will apply to future productions. As indicated, movies that have already begun production will most likely be excluded from the new DC Extended Universe (DCEU).
Montell Fish Follows Debut Album 'JAMIE' With Eerie 7-Track EP ‘Her Love Still Haunts Me Like a Ghost’
Ahead of Halloween weekend, Brooklyn-based artist Montell Fish has shared his new EP, Her Love Still Haunts Me Like A Ghost. The project chases up on Fish’s critically-acclaimed debut album, JAMIE, which debuted just this July. Building on the distinct lo-fi production style Fish gave listeners in JAMIE, Her...
Evan Peters Stayed in Character "For Months" to Prepare for 'Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'
Evan Peters and Ryan Murphy revealed that the actor stayed in character “for months” as preparation for his role as Jeffrey Dahmer in the Netflix series, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. In a recent panel, Peters explained that he was debating taking on the part...
MADE IN PARADISE Delivers "DROPOUT" Collection
Returning with its latest release, MADE IN PARADISE has put together a new collection, dubbed “DROPOUT.” The 2022 “DROPOUT” collection sees the rambunctious streetwear imprint offer a selection of T-shirts centered around its outlook on the cycle of life. Comprised of 11 T-shirt styles, the range...
Kim Kardashian Dressed Her Children As Musical “ICONS” for Halloween
While most Halloween revelers opt for frightening or morbid-leaning costumes and festivities to enjoy the spooky season, Kim Kardashian stayed in a lane that’s most familiar to her – the lane of perfectly curated outfits and photos. To celebrate the unofficial holiday this year (sans the artist formerly...
Frank Ocean’s Homer Launches Poster Book and New ‘Sphere’ Collection Pieces
Frank Ocean’s jewelry brand Homer just keeps on growing. Now, the energetic brand has launched a new poster book alongside three new jewelry pieces from its ‘Sphere’ collection. The XXXL: When A Dog Comes To Stay book features 14 13.5 x 19.5-inch posters and one 27 x...
OVO Sound's R&B Duo dvsn Releases New LP 'Working On My Karma'
Canadian R&B duo dvsn has returned a little over a year after their last full-length LP with a new album. Working On My Karma is out for streaming today, featuring guest appearances from BLEU and Atlanta R&B group Jagged Edge. Composed of singer Daniel Daley and producer Nineteen85, dvsn broke...
Aaron Johnson and Case Studyo Release 'Ghost Trio' Sculptures
Aaron Johnson and Case Studyo are back with new limited-edition sculptures inspired by the artist’s ghostly characters. Similar to True Believer and Soul Sister, Ghost Trio further explores Johnson’s benevolent spirits through the possibilities of luminous glass. Based in Brooklyn, Johnson is well-known for creating large color-field paintings...
Eminem Celebrates 20 Years of ‘8 Mile’ With Deluxe Edition Album
Eminem has unveiled a deluxe edition of his influential studio album 8 Mile to commemorate 20 years since its release. The record doubled as the soundtrack to the 2002 drama film of the same name, which starred Eminem and was loosely based on his life. The rapper executive produced the...
Disney+ Reportedly Developing 'WandaVision' Spinoff With Paul Bettany's Vision
Disney+ could be working on a series focusing on Paul Bettany‘s Vision. According to reports, the supposed WandaVision spinoff is being entitled Vision Quest and will follow The Vision as he attempts to regain both his memory and his humanity. His partner Wanda Maximoff, portrayed by Elizabeth Olsen, may also appear, but nothing has been confirmed as of writing. Vision Quest is also being unofficially dubbed the “White Vision” project in reference to the S.W.O.R.D.-created Vision that was introduced in WandaVision episode eight, which flew away in episode nine to set up the spinoff after stating “I Am Vision.”
MARKET and My Chemical Romance Reunite for Punk-Filled Collab
This past July, Los Angeles-based brand MARKET teamed up with rock band My Chemical Romance for a 2000s emo/pop-punk collaboration. As a tribute to the band’s history, the offering centered on MCR’s black and red color scheme alongside its signature side hairstyle. Now, MARKET has reunited with the rock band for its second collaboration.
Frank Ocean Announces ‘Homer Radio’ With Apple Music 1
Frank Ocean is heading into radio with the launch of his new Apple Music 1 show, Homer Radio. The new radio show opens up the office space and is set to feature weekly episodes with a run-time of one hour each. The first episode is out now on the platform and features Ivorian/Guadeloupean producer and DJ CRYSTALLMESS.
10 Years After ‘Lonerism,’ Tame Impala Reflects on the Making and Legacy of the Psychedelic Record
For Kevin Parker — the man behind musical project Tame Impala — revisiting his second studio album Lonerism has been, “for lack of a better word, cringe.” Following his debut Inner Speaker, Parker’s ambient and exploratory follow-up LP was released in 2012 to industry-wide acclaim. For all the splash it made with critics and fans alike, listening to the LP a decade later, the artist can’t help but consider the changes he might make to some songs if given the chance. As the headlining act at California’s Desert Days music festival earlier this month, Parker celebrated the decennial of Lonerism with a live rendition of the entire album, where, despite artistic impulse, he remained faithful to its primordial version.
Martine Rose Guests Pitti Uomo and Ye's Nonsense Continues in This Week's Top Fashion News
This week, the fashion world championed some of its top players. Martine Rose was named Pitti Uomo 103’s guest designer, and Rihanna unveiled the official cast for the Savage x Fenty, Vol. 4 show. Supreme and Dickies reunited for a collaboration, while Marni and No Vacancy Inn shared news of a forthcoming team-up. On the other hand, however, fashion was forced to hold a particularly controversial figure accountable. Once again, Ye‘s antics fueled more fire:
HBO Will Develop More 'Game of Thrones' Spinoffs Following Success of 'House of the Dragon'
HBO is looking forward to working on more Game of Thrones spinoff following the success of House of the Dragon. Speaking to Vulture, Casey Bloys of HBO and HBO Max shared that although their next project will most likely be the second season of the show, they will be developing more spinoffs with George R. R. Martin when he finds a story he “is happy with.” He continued, ”I try not to comment too much [on] development, so there’s not a whole lot to say, other than when we find the story that George is happy with and we’re happy with, we’ll move forward.”
Shelley Duvall To Make First Film Appearance in 20 Years
Shelley Duvall is set to make her first film appearance in 20 years in Scott Goldberg’s The Forest Hills. The 73-year-old actress, who played Wendy Torrance in Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining, will portray the mother and inner voice of Chiko Mendez’s Rico, a mentally and emotionally disturbed man. The Forest Hills is billed as an indie horror-thriller that follows Rico, who is “tormented by nightmarish visions” after he suffered a head trauma while camping in the Catskill Mountains.
LANY and BoTT Come Together for a Limited Capsule Collection
Embarking on its first Asia tour since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, LANY has come together with BoTT (Birth Of The Teenager) for a limited-edition capsule collection. The latest set of cohesive collaborative range serves to mark the band’s recent Tokyo stop of its a november to remember tour.
