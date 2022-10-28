Coachella Valley Symphony kicks off 30th season with Halloween Spooktacular

In a new strategic partnership with the City of Rancho Mirage, the Coachella Valley Symphony is ecstatic to announce that the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater at Rancho Mirage Community Park is its new performance home under the music direction of conductor John Mario.

The four symphonic concerts of the 2022-23 season will all be performed at the 1,000-plus-seat venue, giving the residents of Rancho Mirage and the Coachella Valley another reason to visit the beautiful setting.

Halloween Spooktacular, to be held Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. is the first in a series of concerts and is free of charge. This lively Halloween experience is possible through the generosity of the City of Rancho Mirage, The Auen Foundation and Eisenhower Health.

“We are so excited to bring CV Symphony’s 2022-23 concert series to the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater once again," said Rancho Mirage Mayor Charles Townsend. "The city’s partnership with CV Symphony allows us to offer entertaining cultural experiences for our residents, visitors and the whole Coachella Valley. We are thrilled to add CV Symphony to our roster of fine programs our amphitheater offers."

"I am thrilled to once again conduct and have the symphony perform in front of a vibrant crowd in a casual setting at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater,” said John Mario, Coachella Valley Symphony's music director and conductor. "This is a great event to bring the kids, as we have recognizable movie scores like 'Star Wars,' 'Harry Potter' and 'Ghostbusters' and classics like 'In the Hall of the Mountain King.' There will be essences of ghosts, goblins, witches and devils. The symphony is thrilled to be creating an annual tradition with the City of Rancho Mirage."

“The Coachella Valley Symphony is delighted to be celebrating our 30th year as 'your community orchestra' and to be able to perform the entire season in the beautiful Rancho Mirage Amphitheater,” said Dr. Lisa Lindley, CEO, Coachella Valley Symphony. "We are grateful for the support of the city and our sponsors that make this season possible. We are especially excited to bring live symphony performances back to our patrons

The mission of the Coachella Valley Symphony is to perpetuate live symphony music and to provide public performance venues for both accomplished youth and adult musicians, to provide symphonic music education to young emerging musicians and to support diversity among individuals and within music presentations.

Upcoming 2023 events include “Best of Stage and Screen,” Jan. 29 at 2 p.m.; The Moody Blues' John Lodge performing with the Coachella Valley Symphony in “Days of Future Passed,” March 26 at 7 p.m. and “Symphony Goes to the Movies” — the symphony plays along with favorite scenes from Disney movies, April 30 at 7 p.m.

For more information on ways to support the Coachella Valley Symphony, call (760) 360-2222 or visit cvsymphony.com.

Jeff Hocker is the publicist and marketing specialist for the Coachella Valley Symphony.