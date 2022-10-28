Read full article on original website
The OnePlus Nord N300 wants to maximize your smartphone budget
OnePlus is no stranger to making some excellent smartphones — the recently-released OnePlus 10T was a return to form for the company. Still, these days, we're more impressed by the Nord series than any of its flagship phones. With the ever-expanding Nord lineup, OnePlus has developed some incredible deals, complete with impressive specs and designs that, in some ways, are more elegant than its top-tier devices. The Nord N300 is the successor to 2021's N200, and on paper, it sounds like it could be the budget phone to beat as we close out 2022.
Here's when your Samsung Galaxy phone will get One UI 5
We all know the 5 'W's' (and 1 'H') of questionhood, but when it comes to getting Android 13 on our Samsung Galaxy devices, the word we've been missing out on was "when?" Many European Galaxy S22, Flip, and Fold 4 devices began getting One UI 5 this week, but, as you might've noticed, the whole world isn't Europe. We're getting a slightly better idea now as the company's just dropped a detailed device schedule. Just don't get too excited yet.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro vs. Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS: Which wearable works for you?
Samsung would like everyone to think it has dibs on the best smartwatches for Android users. While the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is among the best Android smartwatches available, competitors are gunning for the same unofficial title. The Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS ranks among smartwatches right now, but it's a bit in limbo waiting for Wear OS 3.
Google forgets the Pixel 7 now supports Android 13's QPR1 beta in latest survey
Android 13 has been out for a few months now, and we didn't have to wait very long after its arrival to get our hands dirty with some fresh beta action, trying out Google's latest features while still under development. The first Quarterly Platform Release beta landed for Pixel phones in early September, and we've gotten two more since. But as Google asks for feedback about its latest build, it seems to have forgotten about its two brand-new smartphones.
Motorola Razr 2022: Everything we know so far
The biggest name in foldables has been Samsung for the last few years. While rivals have appeared in China and, to a lesser extent, throughout Europe, the Samsung Galaxy Z series has run the table for years, offering generation after generation of improvements and refined designs. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip phones aren't the only folding clamshells you'll find available throughout much of the world. Motorola has made two folding phones, and its third-gen model was released early in China.
How to scan a QR code with a Samsung Galaxy phone
QR codes are everywhere, from the table at the restaurant to business cards and posted placards. Although you may think they're new, they've been around since 1994 and were developed to replace barcodes. These codes were initially used on boarding passes, loyalty cards, and shipping labels. Times have changed, and QR codes now contain information such as contact data, Wi-Fi credentials, links, and more.
Google needs a budget Pixel Watch A-Series to succeed with Wear OS hardware
Years after the company launched software for smartwatches, the Google Pixel Watch is available to buy as the first self-made hardware running Google's Wear OS—long after other manufacturers are already offering great Android smartwatches. As beautiful as the Pixel Watch is as a fashion device and as a watch, it falls short in other areas that might be key to a successful wearable. One of those areas is the price. If you weren't lucky enough to live in an area where you could get the Pixel Watch as a free preorder bonus for your Google Pixel 7 Pro or Pixel 7, it costs you at least $350. That's a problem for Google, as it will have a hard time convincing anyone to buy an expensive watch that comes with compromises.
Google's Pixel 8 Pro might feature its fastest fingerprint sensor yet
The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have only been available on store shelves for a couple of weeks now, but it's safe to call them a success. A couple of early bugs aside, it's clear that this year's launch is off to considerably smoother sailing than what we saw with the Pixel 6. It's no secret that Google is working on a whole slate of future devices, including the Pixel Fold and — yes, seriously — a potential "Pixel Ultra." In addition, it seems like a prototype device might hint at a long-awaited feature coming to next year's phones.
How to set up Digital Wellbeing on your Android phone
Many of us pick up our smartphones multiple times per day to keep in contact with loved ones, watch videos on YouTube, or scroll endlessly through our social media feeds. Regardless of what we use them for, we likely have a smartphone glued to our hands or nearby at any given moment. Some may call it an addiction, while others might mention the fear of missing out on new notifications. If you think you're spending too much time on your phone, Android has a built-in tool called Digital Wellbeing to help you get back on track.
Jetpack Compose debuts new Material Design 3 controls and expands to Android TV
Google is kicking off its annual Android Dev Summit with a welcome lineup of updates, new development libraries, and enhanced tooling. This year's big talking points feature Jetpack Compose, Material Design 3, and Android Studio Flamingo, but most of the individual form factors are also making appearances. This year’s event...
Grab a Galaxy Z Fold 4 for as little as $150 with this jaw-dropping Samsung Week deal
Part smartphone, part tablet, and all awesome, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's only real downside is its high price tag. Even if it is one of the best Android phones you can buy, not many of us are willing to pony up $1,800 for a smartphone. Today, though, you can grab one for as little as $150 depending on the device you have to trade in.
Google explains the Pixel 7 is 64-bit only, says 32-bit apps still have roles to play
When it comes to phones and tablets, Google is making Android all about 64-bit apps. It's taken years of transition policy to whip app makers into shape and achieve this end. A couple weeks ago, we found out that the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro weren't installing 32-bit apps, perhaps signaling that the company was ready to end Android's 32-bit era. But there hasn't been official word on the matter until now.
Nothing Phone 1's latest update tweaks the Glyph lighting effect
Nothing created quite a hype for the Nothing Phone 1 before its launch. While an impressive first offering from the company with a distinct design, the phone's sub-par camera performance and limited availability meant it was never among the best Android phones on the market. The hype surrounding the device has also gone down a fair bit since its release. But the Carl Pei-founded firm has not abandoned its first smartphone, with regular software updates helping improve the low light camera performance and fixing other bugs. With the latest Nothing OS update that's now rolling out, the company is making further improvements to the camera and the Glyph interface.
The Gamevice Flex solves mobile's major controller problem, out now
There's a plethora of fantastic Android gaming controllers available, especially in recent years, but compatibility is often an issue for those looking for a Switch-style dual controller setup. This is where Gamevice's new controller, the Flex, comes into its own, boasting the ability to hold your phone with a case attached, even behemoth gaming phones. And as of today, the Gamevice Flex has been officially launched, now available to purchase for $100.
Pushbullet says it has to fight Play Store's automated oversight to stay on Android
As Android™'s official app store, you would think the Play Store would be the premier resource for the best Android apps. While there are numerous third-party app hubs that serve as an alternative to the Play Store, most Android app developers prioritize Google’s offering given the sheer size of the audience. But with volume in mind, it's no secret that the company has had to rely on artificial intelligence to make some judgment calls on approving and pruning apps. But as we've seen before, there are downsides to this reliance on AI and machine learning models to keep tabs on guideline violations. The latest victim of said downsides, Pushbullet, is putting out its story.
Apple confirms it will create a USB-C iPhone, but the Lightning port may not completely disappear
As expected, Apple has confirmed the iPhone will adopt a USB-C charging port in the future. We knew that would be the case after the European Union voted to enforce a common charging standard on gadgets such as smartphones by the end of 2024. Now, Apple has confirmed for the first time that it will be adopting the technology.
Microsoft 365 for Home vs. Google Workspace Individual: Which is better for you?
Microsoft and Google both offer productivity software and services to help individuals and businesses breeze through meetings and store important files. Plus, you can create project proposals, presentations, and spreadsheets on desktop and Android phones. However, if you're not a business owner or entrepreneur looking to improve your productivity, one of their business plans might be overkill. So, thankfully, Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace both offer plans tailored for a broader audience, perfect for anyone looking to up productivity without overdoing it. But which one is best for you? Let's find out.
Google finally fixes Play Services system updates on the Pixel 7 — but not that annoying Wallet bug
It should come as no surprise that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are two of our favorite Android phones available right now. They each build on the success of their predecessors in some key ways, offering improved designs, some new software tricks, and more. Their launch has also been significantly less bug-ridden, though that's not to say it's been without any flaws. Today, two lingering system updates are arriving to help alleviate some of the biggest headaches for Pixel 7 owners.
Best house and home apps on Android in 2022
Now that the colder months are bringing us back into our homes, it might be time to start planning a little home improvement. This used to be an intimidating idea, requiring a lot of planning and expertise, not to mention expense. Luckily, the play store has several great apps to help you take care of your living space, professionally plan improvements, or even find a new place. If you’re ready to put a fresh coat of paint on things, AP has some suggestions on where to start. All it takes is your favorite smartphone or an awesome Android tablet.
Google is adding Health Connect support to Fitbit's Android app
Fitbit is slowly becoming a central piece of Google's fitness efforts. While the company already had a foothold there thanks to Google Fit, and Fitbit devices by themselves have remained pretty popular (even if not "smartwatch-y" enough to make it to our best smartwatches list), the addition of Fitbit to the Pixel Watch is making Google take Fitbit way more seriously within its ecosystem. Now, Fitbit can link to Health Connect, letting you sync your health and fitness data effortlessly.
