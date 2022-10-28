ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelseyville, CA

Lake County News

Community radio station seeks board members and volunteers

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Community Radio Inc. is seeking volunteers to serve on the board of directors. The board’s principal function is policy and budget setting and fund development. “Making sure we have the funding needed to keep the air waves flowing on KPFZ, 88.1 FM...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Trunk or treat event planned at Kelseyville High

KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will host a trunk or treat event for the community on Monday, Oct. 31. It will be held at 6 p.m. in the lower parking lot at Kelseyville High School, 5480 Main St. All are welcome.
KELSEYVILLE, CA
Lake County News

Lakeport holds Fall Community Cleanup Day

LAKEPORT, Calif. — The city of Lakeport and the Lakeport Public Works Department expressed appreciation and thanks to all who participated in the Fall 2022 Lakeport Community Cleanup Day on Saturday, Oct. 22. Special gratitude is offered to Lakeport Disposal Inc., and its staff for coordinating a safe and...
LAKEPORT, CA
Lake County News

Freeborn remembered for life of service, love of community

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A longtime Lake County judge is being remembered by friends and colleagues for his care for people, dedication to the county and his championing of the Clearlake community. Retired Judge Richard Freeborn died on Friday, Sept. 30, at his Clearlake home, surrounded by family, including...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
High School Volleyball PRO

Kentfield, October 30 High School 🏐 Game Notice

SANTA ROSA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma County serial entrepreneur honored in Latino Business Leadership Awards

Mercedes Hernandez of Bow N Arrow Clothing, Holee Vintage and The SoCo Market is among North Bay Business Journal’s 2022 Latino Business Leadership Awards winners. After starting up my first business, Bow N Arrow Clothing, I wanted to create a platform that would give small businesses an opportunity to grow their business and connect with the community.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Purrfect Pals: Eight adoptable cats

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control has eight cats that it’s making available for adoption this week. Call Lake County Animal Care and Control at 707-263-0278 or visit the shelter online for information on visiting or adopting. The following cats at the shelter have...
Lake County News

Lakeport ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Saturday, Oct. 8

Officer initiated activity at N MAIN/1ST, Lakeport. Disposition: WARNING. Officer initiated activity at Enterprise Rent A Car, S Main, Lakeport. DRK M/C NO PLATE. Disposition: MOVING VIOLATION CITATION. 03:59 SUSPICIOUS PERSON 2210080018. Occurred at Lakeport Library on N High. BHD MALE SUBJ IS SCREAMING AND SWEARING.RESP DESC: WMA. LSW ALL...
LAKEPORT, CA
Lake County News

Lakeport ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Wednesday, Oct. 5

Officer initiated activity at Martin Street Apartments, Martin, Lakeport. Disposition: PARKING CITATION. Occurred at N Forbes/Clearlake Ave. KNOWN MALE SUBJECT AROUND N FORBES SELLING HNS AND ONGOING ISSUES W/MUSIC AND LOUD 415 VERBALS. Disposition: GENERAL SERVICES RENDERED. 08:10 PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT 2210050012. Occurred at Grocery Outlet on S Main....
LAKEPORT, CA
Lake County News

Clearlake Animal Control: ‘Domino,’ ‘Mia’ and ‘Reese’

CLEARLAKE, Calif. — Clearlake Animal Control has several new dogs this week to add to the other canines it’s offering to new homes. The City of Clearlake Animal Association also is seeking fosters for the animals waiting to be adopted. Call the Clearlake Animal Control shelter at 707-273-9440,...
CLEARLAKE, CA
Lake County News

Clearlake‌ ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Tuesday, Oct. 25

Officer initiated activity at Big O Tires, Lakeshore Dr, Clearlake. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. Officer initiated activity at Castle Donuts, Lakeshore Dr, Clearlake. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. 00:53 PATROL CHECK 2210250003. Officer initiated activity at B & G Tires, Burns Valley Rd, Clearlake. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. 00:54 AREA CHECK...
CLEARLAKE, CA
Lake County News

Helping Paws: Dobermans and hounds

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control has several new dogs, including hounds and Dobermans, waiting for homes. Dogs available for adoption this week include mixes of American blue heeler, basset hound, border collie, Cardigan Welsh corgi, Doberman pinscher, German shepherd, hound, husky, Labrador retriever and pit bull.
LAKE COUNTY, CA

