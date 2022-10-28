Read full article on original website
Lake County News
Community radio station seeks board members and volunteers
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Community Radio Inc. is seeking volunteers to serve on the board of directors. The board’s principal function is policy and budget setting and fund development. “Making sure we have the funding needed to keep the air waves flowing on KPFZ, 88.1 FM...
Lake County News
Supervisors to consider giving themselves a hefty raise, accepting park property and money donation
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The supervisors this week will discuss giving themselves a hefty 38% raise, the latest in a multimillion dollar series of pay increases the county has used a 2019 study to justify, and also will consider formally accepting hundreds of acres of land and money for a new park in Clearlake Oaks.
Lake County News
Trunk or treat event planned at Kelseyville High
KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will host a trunk or treat event for the community on Monday, Oct. 31. It will be held at 6 p.m. in the lower parking lot at Kelseyville High School, 5480 Main St. All are welcome.
Lake County News
Lakeport holds Fall Community Cleanup Day
LAKEPORT, Calif. — The city of Lakeport and the Lakeport Public Works Department expressed appreciation and thanks to all who participated in the Fall 2022 Lakeport Community Cleanup Day on Saturday, Oct. 22. Special gratitude is offered to Lakeport Disposal Inc., and its staff for coordinating a safe and...
Lake County News
Lakeport City Council to discuss police retention and code enforcement cases
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lakeport City Council this week will consider strategies to recruit police officers and hear from the city’s code enforcement division about its operations. The council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, in the council chambers at Lakeport City Hall, 225 Park...
Lake County News
Freeborn remembered for life of service, love of community
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A longtime Lake County judge is being remembered by friends and colleagues for his care for people, dedication to the county and his championing of the Clearlake community. Retired Judge Richard Freeborn died on Friday, Sept. 30, at his Clearlake home, surrounded by family, including...
mendofever.com
Want to Work in Mendocino County Law Enforcement? Eat Free BBQ Today and Meet Hiring Agencies
The following is a Facebook post published by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. Stop by the Sheriff’s Office main office (951 Low Gap Road in Ukiah) today for a FREE BBQ hosted by the Mendocino Public Safety Foundation and Mendocino County Law Enforcement Agencies. This FREE BBQ is...
Kentfield, October 30 High School 🏐 Game Notice
Kentfield, October 30 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Maria Carrillo High School volleyball team will have a game with Marin Catholic High School on October 29, 2022, 19:00:00.
Lake County News
Lake County News Editorial: Lauding state and congressional leaders’ Lake County focus
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Rural areas like Lake County need champions, people who don’t overlook small communities or their unique cultural and economic values. It’s especially true now, when political stakes seem the highest and most volatile in decades. That is prompting us to share our support...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County serial entrepreneur honored in Latino Business Leadership Awards
Mercedes Hernandez of Bow N Arrow Clothing, Holee Vintage and The SoCo Market is among North Bay Business Journal’s 2022 Latino Business Leadership Awards winners. After starting up my first business, Bow N Arrow Clothing, I wanted to create a platform that would give small businesses an opportunity to grow their business and connect with the community.
Lake County News
Purrfect Pals: Eight adoptable cats
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control has eight cats that it’s making available for adoption this week. Call Lake County Animal Care and Control at 707-263-0278 or visit the shelter online for information on visiting or adopting. The following cats at the shelter have...
mendofever.com
Subjects Shining Lights In Windows, Contraband To Be Destroyed – Ukiah Police Logs 10.29.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Lake County News
Lakeport Police logs: Saturday, Oct. 8
Officer initiated activity at N MAIN/1ST, Lakeport. Disposition: WARNING. Officer initiated activity at Enterprise Rent A Car, S Main, Lakeport. DRK M/C NO PLATE. Disposition: MOVING VIOLATION CITATION. 03:59 SUSPICIOUS PERSON 2210080018. Occurred at Lakeport Library on N High. BHD MALE SUBJ IS SCREAMING AND SWEARING.RESP DESC: WMA. LSW ALL...
Lake County News
Museums of Lake County to open new exhibit, ‘Between the Pages: Perspectives of Lake County History from its Family Bibles’
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Museums of Lake County will open an exhibit in early November on the role of the Bible as a tool for family record keeping, historical research, political ceremonies and how their preservation in museums keeps these records for future genealogists. Included in the exhibit...
mendofever.com
Vehicle Strikes Cyclist in Ukiah Requiring Airlift to Out of County Trauma Center
Information is limited at this point, but earlier today a cyclist riding an electric bike was struck by a vehicle on Ukiah’s Airport Park Boulevard. The incident resulted in injuries that required the rider to be airlifted to a Santa Rosa trauma center. Ukiah Valley Fire Authority Battalion Chief...
Lake County News
Lakeport Police logs: Wednesday, Oct. 5
Officer initiated activity at Martin Street Apartments, Martin, Lakeport. Disposition: PARKING CITATION. Occurred at N Forbes/Clearlake Ave. KNOWN MALE SUBJECT AROUND N FORBES SELLING HNS AND ONGOING ISSUES W/MUSIC AND LOUD 415 VERBALS. Disposition: GENERAL SERVICES RENDERED. 08:10 PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT 2210050012. Occurred at Grocery Outlet on S Main....
Lake County News
Clearlake Animal Control: ‘Domino,’ ‘Mia’ and ‘Reese’
CLEARLAKE, Calif. — Clearlake Animal Control has several new dogs this week to add to the other canines it’s offering to new homes. The City of Clearlake Animal Association also is seeking fosters for the animals waiting to be adopted. Call the Clearlake Animal Control shelter at 707-273-9440,...
Lake County News
Clearlake Police logs: Tuesday, Oct. 25
Officer initiated activity at Big O Tires, Lakeshore Dr, Clearlake. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. Officer initiated activity at Castle Donuts, Lakeshore Dr, Clearlake. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. 00:53 PATROL CHECK 2210250003. Officer initiated activity at B & G Tires, Burns Valley Rd, Clearlake. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. 00:54 AREA CHECK...
mendofever.com
A Controlled Burn in Humboldt County Darkens the Skies of Mendocino and Sonoma Counties
CAL FIRE and California State Parks are conducting a prescribed burn in Humboldt Redwood State Park intended to address 450 acres of the forest understory. While firefighters manage the flames, Mendocino County is getting hit with smoke. National Weather Service Meteorologist Scott Carroll has analyzed the skies of the North...
Lake County News
Helping Paws: Dobermans and hounds
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control has several new dogs, including hounds and Dobermans, waiting for homes. Dogs available for adoption this week include mixes of American blue heeler, basset hound, border collie, Cardigan Welsh corgi, Doberman pinscher, German shepherd, hound, husky, Labrador retriever and pit bull.
