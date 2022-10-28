Read full article on original website
With Seth Jones out 3-4 weeks, Chicago Blackhawks must adjust on defense and the power play: ‘A big blow to our team’
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones was ruled out of Sunday night’s game against the Minnesota Wild and could miss three to four weeks with a right thumb injury. The development deals a major setback to the Hawks defense and power play. “Yeah, that’s a big blow to our team,” coach Luke Richardson said before Sunday’s 4-3 shootout loss at the United Center. “Feel bad for him. He was ...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Weekly: Reality Check in Detroit
Welcome back to Red Wings Weekly! In this weekly column, we like to take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
FOX Sports
Maple Leafs bring losing streak into game against the Ducks
Toronto Maple Leafs (4-4-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (1-6-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -190, Ducks +158; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs aim to stop their three-game skid with a win over the Anaheim Ducks. Anaheim had...
FOX Sports
LeVert leads Cleveland against New York after 41-point game
New York Knicks (3-2, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (4-1, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hosts the New York Knicks after Caris LeVert scored 41 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 132-123 overtime victory against the Boston Celtics. Cleveland finished 44-38 overall and 27-25 in...
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Wild Top Blackhawks in Shootout
Chicago endured their third straight loss in the shootout against Minnesota. For the third straight game, the Blackhawks would gain a point in overtime but would fail to find the back of the net once again. The Minnesota Wild would tie the game up 17 seconds after Andreas Athanasiou scored...
Yardbarker
Arvid Soderblom Deserved Better in Blackhawks' Loss to Sabres
It had been an anticipatory week for Arvid Soderblom. The Chicago Blackhawks recalled the 23-year-old goaltender from the Rockford IceHogs on Oct. 21 after Petr Mrazek went down with an injury. And while the Blackhawks had a busy three-game week, Soderblom spent all of it watching from the bench. Chicago...
FOX Sports
Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen suspended for 2 games
NEW YORK (AP) — Detroit Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Friday for high-sticking Boston Bruins forward David Krejci a night earlier. Rasmussen was assessed a minor penalty for high-sticking midway through the second period in the Red Wings'...
FOX Sports
Blues host the Kings after Kyrou's 2-goal game
Los Angeles Kings (5-5-0, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (3-4-0, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Los Angeles Kings after Jordan Kyrou scored two goals in the Blues' 7-4 loss to the Montreal Canadiens. St. Louis went 49-22-11 overall...
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Buffalo for Sabers Matchup
The Blackhawks play the Sabres in New York in the first season matchup between the two teams. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks meet the Sabres in Buffalo for the first matchup between the two teams this season. LAST...
Yardbarker
Report: Sabres put F Riley Sheahan on waivers
The Buffalo Sabres placed forward Riley Sheahan on waivers Sunday, Sportsnet reported. Sheahan, 31, signed with Buffalo on Aug. 10 but has not appeared in any games this season. He has 194 points (74 goals, 120 assists) in 635 career games with six NHL teams. He scored 17 points (four...
FOX Sports
San Jose hosts Anaheim after Karlsson's 2-goal showing
Anaheim Ducks (1-6-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (3-8-0, seventh in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Anaheim Ducks after Erik Karlsson scored two goals in the Sharks' 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. San Jose had a 32-37-13 record...
FOX Sports
Michigan State suspends 4 players for tunnel melee at Michigan
Michigan State has suspended four players for their role in roughing up Michigan players in a stadium tunnel after losing a game. Spartans coach Mel Tucker announced Sunday night that linebacker Tank Brown, safety Angelo Grose, defensive end Zion Young and cornerback Khary Crump were suspended immediately. "Michigan State University...
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Come Home to Face Wild
After a loss in overtime against the Sabres on Saturday, the Blackhawks return to the United Center to play the Minnesota Wild. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) After a loss in overtime against the Sabres on Saturday, the Blackhawks return...
FOX Sports
Saints ride Kamara's 3 TDs, defense to 24-0 win over Raiders
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Alvin Kamara scored his first three touchdowns of the season, and the New Orleans Saints shut out the Las Vegas Raiders 24-0 on Sunday. Kamara converted short receptions into touchdowns of 36 and 16 yards. He also rushed for a 3-yard score. Andy Dalton justified...
FOX Sports
Vikings' Peterson, Hicks get their revenge against Cardinals
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — As soon as Minnesota's Harrison Smith began his interception return, Patrick Peterson turned to the Arizona sideline with his arms in the air and his legs dancing to celebrate. Sunday was personal for the former Arizona cornerback. Peterson celebrated several big plays, often jawing with the...
Pistons sign Bogdanovic to two-year extension
Bogdanovic has given the Pistons a much-needed shooter since arriving from the Jazz. He’s hitting over 50 percent of his threes this season.
FOX Sports
Lawrence's miscues costly in Jags' loss to Broncos in UK
LONDON (AP) — Trevor Lawrence's goal-line interception ended a promising drive. His next pick ended the game. Lawrence has made strides in his second year, but the rookie mistakes linger. The Jacksonville quarterback's miscues were costly in the Jaguars' 21-17 loss to the Denver Broncos at Wembley Stadium on...
FOX Sports
Hurts, Brown power unbeaten Eagles past Steelers 35-13
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts threw three touchdown passes to A.J Brown in the first half and finished with 285 yards and four TDs overall as the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles raced past the Pittsburgh Steelers 35-13 on Sunday. Brown had six receptions for 156 yards. The Eagles are 7-0...
FOX Sports
Heinicke leads late rally as Washington beats Colts 17-16
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Taylor Heinicke scored on a 1-yard plunge with 22 seconds left Sunday, capping an 89-yard drive in the final 2 1/2 minutes and sending the Washington Commanders to a 17-16 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Indy native Terry McLaurin set up the decisive score by wrestling...
