TV Info, Kickoff Time Revealed For BYU Football Game At Boise State
PROVO, Utah – The potential final chapter of the BYU football series with Boise State has a kickoff time. BYU’s last scheduled trip to the blue turf to take Boise State will kick off at 5 p.m. (MT) on FS2. According to Fox Sports’ schedule for week 10 in college football. Boise State’s official website has the game listed as either FS1 or FS2.
BYU Fans – Please Don’t Boo Your Team
PROVO, Utah — My youngest son had the privilege of attending three BYU football games this year, thanks to a kind and generous friend of his and his family. Aiden’s first game in a college stadium was the BYU v Baylor game this year. He had never experienced that kind of sport-induced joy before. He talked about it for days.
Utes Move Up In AP Top 25 After Gutsy Win In Pullman
SALT LAKE CITY- Sometimes ugly gets the job done and that’s probably the best way to describe Utah’s win on Thursday night. With several starters either beat up or out for the game, the Utes pulled off a gutsy performance in Pullman that while not pretty, earned the respect of the AP Top 25 voters who moved Utah up two spots to No. 12.
Takeaways From BYU’s Last-Second Loss To ECU
PROVO, Utah – BYU football falls to 4-5 overall on the season after a 27-24 loss to ECU. East Carolina defeated BYU on a last-second field goal as time expired to hand the Cougars their fourth consecutive loss. Here are some instant takeaways from the game. Fourth down sunk...
BYU Vs. ECU: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Provo
PROVO, Utah – BYU/ECU is a Friday night game that could produce some offensive fireworks. It’s the third meeting all-time between the two schools. Both programs were scheduled to meet again in the 2024 season in Greenville, North Carolina, but with BYU’s move to the Big 12 Conference, it seems unlikely that game gets played. Especially since they intend to keep the 2024 road trip to Wyoming on the schedule.
Puka Nacua Scores First BYU Passing Touchdown Against East Carolina
PROVO, Utah – The BYU football team scored their second touchdown of the game thanks to a 30-yard pitch and catch from Jaren Hall to Puka Nacua. Jaren Hall converted two third and long plays on the drive to help the Cougars move the ball 79 yards for the score.
BYU Football Questions Answered In Loss Against East Carolina
PROVO, Utah – The BYU football team suffered a heartbreaking loss at home to the East Carolina Pirates on the final play of the game, falling 27-24. Let’s answer some burning questions from the Cougars’ fourth straight loss of the 2022 season. Who was the most valuable...
Lopini Katoa Carries BYU Into End Zone Against ECU
PROVO, Utah – BYU leaned on the ground game early against ECU, helping them take the lead back in the second quarter. Senior running back Lopini Katoa had two big carries to get the Cougars into the end zone on their scoring drive. Lopini Katoa Carries BYU Into End...
Jake Oldroyd Makes First Kick As BYU Starting Kicker Against East Carolina
PROVO, Utah – The BYU football team got on the board first against East Carolina thanks to a 36-yard field goal from Jake Oldroyd. Oldroyd lost the field goal-kicking job earlier in the season, but struggles from Justen Smith opened the door for Oldroyd to earn the job back.
BYU Suffers Fourth-Straight Loss, Falling To ECU
PROVO, Utah – The woes continue for the Cougars as BYU suffers their fourth-straight loss against ECU, 27-24. BYU battled the Pirates all game, but the failures on 4th and short left the Cougars empty handed at home on Friday Night. The Cougars took the early lead when Jake...
ECU Trolls BYU After Second Win Over Future Big 12 Team
PROVO, Utah – The ECU Pirates can now claim a pair of consecutive victories over future Big 12 teams. Let’s say they are enjoying the moment. BYU, who will join the Big 12 Conference on July 1, 2023, lost to East Carolina on Friday, 27-24. As time expired, ECU kicker Andrew Conrad hit a 33-yard field goal to give the Pirates the victory.
Utah Tech’s Defense Holds On Final Play To Win Shootout
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Tech Trailblazers won their second football game of the season after holding off the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks on the final play of a shootout. The Lumberjacks hosted the Trailblazers at Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches, Texas on Saturday, October 29. Utah Tech...
Taking Inventory Of Utah Football Injuries From Washington State
PULLMAN, Washington – It was a rough night for Utah football in terms of injuries keeping key players out and in one case happening during the game. Not much is known or probably will be known about exactly what and how long for some of Utah’s players, but there are a few things to keep inventory of as the Utes move forward into the last half of the season.
Utah football’s mysterious Cameron Rising decision explained by Kyle Whittingham
Utah football fans were looking forward to seeing star quarterback Cameron Rising take the field for their game against Washington State on Thursday night. Unfortunately, they never got to see Rising on the field, besides the pregame warmups. Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham shockingly held the star signal-caller out of the game in favor of walk-on Bryson Barnes, who led the team to a victory.
Report: Big 12 Conference Agrees To New Media Rights Deal With ESPN, Fox
SALT LAKE CITY – The Big 12 Conference agreed to a a new media rights deal with ESPN and Fox, according to Michael Smith and John Ourand of Sports Business Journal. The deal was reported on Sunday, October 30. The conference’s new media rights deal is reportedly a six-year...
No. 11 Lone Peak Takes Down No. 6 Syracuse To Advance In Playoffs
SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 11 Lone Peak Knights travelled to Syracuse to take on the No. 6 Titans on KSL Sport’s Game Night Live. An early interception and return to the 10-yard line set the Titans up in excellent position. Syracuse took advantage, scoring a touchdown off of a Philly Special with 9:42 left in the first.
No. 9 West Stuns No. 8 West Jordan In A Shutout
SALT LAKE CITY – No. 9 West took on No. 8 West Jordan on the road and won in convincing fashion. The Panthers shutout the Jaguars, 45-0. No. 9 West 45 @ No. 8 West Jordan 0. Quarterback Isaiah SueSue put on a show in the shutout of West Jordan. He had 100+ rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns in the first quarter. He added another rushing touchdown and a passing touchdown in the second quarter. The score was 31-0 at the half. Sesi Vailahi and Louie Hamiloton added rushing touchdowns in the second half for the Panthers. Kicker Ari Khadjenoury was perfect on the day, making a field goal and 6 extra point attempts.
USU Coach Blake Anderson Responds To Lawsuit Filed Against Him, Aggies
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah State head football coach Blake Anderson responded to a lawsuit that former player Patrick Maddox filed. The response came via Twitter. The lawsuit, filed in federal court, alleges retaliation after Maddox, a former linebacker, recorded Anderson making remarks about victims of sexual assault, according to Yahoo! Sports.
7 of Utah's all-time weirdest weather events
