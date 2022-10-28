Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
Pennsylvania Elections: 2022Dayana SabatinPennsylvania State
Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Related
FOX Sports
Maple Leafs bring losing streak into game against the Ducks
Toronto Maple Leafs (4-4-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (1-6-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -190, Ducks +158; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs aim to stop their three-game skid with a win over the Anaheim Ducks. Anaheim had...
FOX Sports
Blues host the Kings after Kyrou's 2-goal game
Los Angeles Kings (5-5-0, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (3-4-0, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Los Angeles Kings after Jordan Kyrou scored two goals in the Blues' 7-4 loss to the Montreal Canadiens. St. Louis went 49-22-11 overall...
FOX Sports
San Jose hosts Anaheim after Karlsson's 2-goal showing
Anaheim Ducks (1-6-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (3-8-0, seventh in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Anaheim Ducks after Erik Karlsson scored two goals in the Sharks' 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. San Jose had a 32-37-13 record...
The Hockey Writers
Is There a Controversy Brewing in Goal for Edmonton Oilers?
One would think that four consecutive wins and three in a row on the road would have fans in Edmonton happy. Yet, for some reason, a developing storyline surrounding the Oilers is in the net where there’s a bit of a storm brewing when it comes to who the starter might be.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Samsonov, Tavares, Marner & Kral
Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs lost their third-straight road hockey game. This time they were beaten by the Los Angeles Kings by a score of 4-2. It was not a pretty game for the team. However, there’s no time to wallow. Tonight the Maple Leafs shuffle into Anaheim to...
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Kraken’s 3-1 Win Over Penguins – 10/29/22
The Seattle Kraken shook off their loss to the Vancouver Canucks, defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-1 in an entertaining matchup. The Penguins, losers of three straight coming in, drop a fourth consecutive contest and fall to 4-4-1. The Kraken have climbed back up to .500, improving to a 4-4-2 record.
FOX Sports
Rangers score 3 in 3rd as Stars lose Oettinger in 6-3 defeat
DALLAS (AP) — Zac Jones and Julien Gauthier scored 19 seconds apart in the third period after Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger exited with an injury, and the New York Rangers beat the Stars 6-3 on Saturday. Vincent Trocheck had two goals, including the last in a three-goal third period...
The Hockey Writers
Prospects News & Rumors: Studnicka Traded, Beck, Pinto & More
In this week’s Prospects News and Rumors, there was a trade late Thursday evening involving the Vancouver Canucks and Boston Bruins. Meanwhile, in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), Montreal Canadiens top prospects Owen Beck and Filip Mesar are off to hot starts and in Ottawa, Shane Pinto is being tagged as an early frontrunner for the Calder Trophy.
Comments / 0