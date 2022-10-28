Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Maple Leafs bring losing streak into game against the Ducks
Toronto Maple Leafs (4-4-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (1-6-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -190, Ducks +158; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs aim to stop their three-game skid with a win over the Anaheim Ducks. Anaheim had...
FOX Sports
Blues host the Kings after Kyrou's 2-goal game
Los Angeles Kings (5-5-0, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (3-4-0, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Los Angeles Kings after Jordan Kyrou scored two goals in the Blues' 7-4 loss to the Montreal Canadiens. St. Louis went 49-22-11 overall...
FOX Sports
San Jose hosts Anaheim after Karlsson's 2-goal showing
Anaheim Ducks (1-6-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (3-8-0, seventh in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Anaheim Ducks after Erik Karlsson scored two goals in the Sharks' 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. San Jose had a 32-37-13 record...
FOX Sports
LeVert leads Cleveland against New York after 41-point game
New York Knicks (3-2, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (4-1, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hosts the New York Knicks after Caris LeVert scored 41 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 132-123 overtime victory against the Boston Celtics. Cleveland finished 44-38 overall and 27-25 in...
FOX Sports
Vikings' Peterson, Hicks get their revenge against Cardinals
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — As soon as Minnesota's Harrison Smith began his interception return, Patrick Peterson turned to the Arizona sideline with his arms in the air and his legs dancing to celebrate. Sunday was personal for the former Arizona cornerback. Peterson celebrated several big plays, often jawing with the...
Pistons sign Bogdanovic to two-year extension
Bogdanovic has given the Pistons a much-needed shooter since arriving from the Jazz. He’s hitting over 50 percent of his threes this season.
FOX Sports
Hurts, Brown power unbeaten Eagles past Steelers 35-13
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts threw three touchdown passes to A.J Brown in the first half and finished with 285 yards and four TDs overall as the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles raced past the Pittsburgh Steelers 35-13 on Sunday. Brown had six receptions for 156 yards. The Eagles are 7-0...
NBC Sports
Jets make unconventional roster move ahead of Patriots matchup
The New York Jets' depth will be tested at a few positions Sunday. Just not at quarterback. The Jets elevated quarterback Chris Streveler to their 53-man roster Saturday in addition to offensive tackle Conor McDermott. Sunday's game against the New England Patriots will be Streveler's first time on the active roster for gameday as a member of the Jets.
FOX Sports
NFL and college football odds: Home underdogs to cover, other best bets
It has been a chilly October around these parts. That said, our best bets (19-15 YTD) are still in the green, and I’m rolling with five plays over the next few days. This space isn’t the place for a million picks or five-team parlays, either. These are the games I love the most.
FOX Sports
Heinicke leads late rally as Washington beats Colts 17-16
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Taylor Heinicke scored on a 1-yard plunge with 22 seconds left Sunday, capping an 89-yard drive in the final 2 1/2 minutes and sending the Washington Commanders to a 17-16 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Indy native Terry McLaurin set up the decisive score by wrestling...
Report: Bills tried to trade for Pro Bowl RB
The Buffalo Bills have one of the best offenses in football, but it sounds like they are trying to drastically improve in at least one area ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported on Sunday that the Bills reached out to the New Orleans Saints...
