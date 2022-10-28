ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

theScore

Hurricanes trade Bear, Pederson to Canucks for 5th-round pick

The Carolina Hurricanes have traded defenseman Ethan Bear and forward Lane Pederson to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick, the team announced Friday. The Canes are also retaining $400,000 of Bear's $2.2-million cap hit, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. Bear had fallen out of favor in...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX Sports

LeVert leads Cleveland against New York after 41-point game

New York Knicks (3-2, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (4-1, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hosts the New York Knicks after Caris LeVert scored 41 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 132-123 overtime victory against the Boston Celtics. Cleveland finished 44-38 overall and 27-25 in...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Maple Leafs bring losing streak into game against the Ducks

Toronto Maple Leafs (4-4-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (1-6-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -190, Ducks +158; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs aim to stop their three-game skid with a win over the Anaheim Ducks. Anaheim had...
ANAHEIM, CA
FOX Sports

Blues host the Kings after Kyrou's 2-goal game

Los Angeles Kings (5-5-0, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (3-4-0, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Los Angeles Kings after Jordan Kyrou scored two goals in the Blues' 7-4 loss to the Montreal Canadiens. St. Louis went 49-22-11 overall...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen suspended for 2 games

NEW YORK (AP) — Detroit Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Friday for high-sticking Boston Bruins forward David Krejci a night earlier. Rasmussen was assessed a minor penalty for high-sticking midway through the second period in the Red Wings'...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

College football rankings: Ohio State tightens hold on No. 1

Ohio State continues to show me that it's the best team in the country. With C.J. Stroud throwing for 354 yards, Marvin Harrison Jr. catching 10 passes for 185 yards, and J.T. Tuimoloau putting together the best individual defensive performance by any FBS player this season, the Buckeyes earned their first AP top-10 win of the season. On top of that, they did it on the road after falling behind by five early in the fourth quarter.
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

San Jose hosts Anaheim after Karlsson's 2-goal showing

Anaheim Ducks (1-6-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (3-8-0, seventh in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Anaheim Ducks after Erik Karlsson scored two goals in the Sharks' 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. San Jose had a 32-37-13 record...
ANAHEIM, CA
The Hockey Writers

Is There a Controversy Brewing in Goal for Edmonton Oilers?

One would think that four consecutive wins and three in a row on the road would have fans in Edmonton happy. Yet, for some reason, a developing storyline surrounding the Oilers is in the net where there’s a bit of a storm brewing when it comes to who the starter might be.
FOX Sports

Tony Clark sad no US-born Black players in World Series

HOUSTON (AP) — Players' union head Tony Clark said years of inattention by Major League Baseball had contributed to the World Series being played without any U.S.-born Black players for the first time since 1950. “It is truly unfortunate that any young Black player may be watching these games...
FOX Sports

Philadelphia Union vs. NYCFC | MLS Cup Playoff Highlights | FOX Soccer

Philadelphia Union brought another win home against NYCFC. In the action packed second half, Maxi Moralez scored a goal for NYCFC. Philadelphia Union followed up that goal with two back-to-back goals from Julian Carranza and Daniel Gazdag. In the 77th minute, Cory Burke scored and made the final score 3-1. Philadelphia Union plays LAFC for the championship.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Hockey Writers

Flames & Oilers Trade History Revisited

The Calgary Flames joined the NHL as the Atlanta Flames in 1972. While the team was in Georgia, they had no interstate rivals like the two Pennsylvania teams, the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Philadelphia Flyers. Unlike the two teams previously mentioned, the Flames didn’t have a built-in rivalry until they relocated to southern Alberta in 1980.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Sports

Vikings' Peterson, Hicks get their revenge against Cardinals

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — As soon as Minnesota's Harrison Smith began his interception return, Patrick Peterson turned to the Arizona sideline with his arms in the air and his legs dancing to celebrate. Sunday was personal for the former Arizona cornerback. Peterson celebrated several big plays, often jawing with the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Bucks outlast Hawks 123-115 to maintain perfect record

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday each scored 34 points as the Milwaukee Bucks responded after falling behind in the fourth quarter to beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-115 on Saturday night and remain unbeaten. Antetokounmpo scored 30 of his 34 points after halftime and also had 17...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Hockey Writers

Prospects News & Rumors: Studnicka Traded, Beck, Pinto & More

In this week’s Prospects News and Rumors, there was a trade late Thursday evening involving the Vancouver Canucks and Boston Bruins. Meanwhile, in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), Montreal Canadiens top prospects Owen Beck and Filip Mesar are off to hot starts and in Ottawa, Shane Pinto is being tagged as an early frontrunner for the Calder Trophy.
FOX Sports

Tennessee surpasses Ohio State in Joel Klatt's top 10 rankings

An exciting Week 9 of the college football season provided no shortage of entertainment, and the shakeup on the field has caused a shakeup in the highest levels of Joel Klatt's Top 10 list. FOX Sports' lead college football analyst will elaborate on his rankings in the next episode of...
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Heinicke leads late rally as Washington beats Colts 17-16

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Taylor Heinicke scored on a 1-yard plunge with 22 seconds left Sunday, capping an 89-yard drive in the final 2 1/2 minutes and sending the Washington Commanders to a 17-16 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Indy native Terry McLaurin set up the decisive score by wrestling...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

