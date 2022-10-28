Read full article on original website
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts LakeTravel MavenBoston, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
theScore
Hurricanes trade Bear, Pederson to Canucks for 5th-round pick
The Carolina Hurricanes have traded defenseman Ethan Bear and forward Lane Pederson to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick, the team announced Friday. The Canes are also retaining $400,000 of Bear's $2.2-million cap hit, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. Bear had fallen out of favor in...
FOX Sports
LeVert leads Cleveland against New York after 41-point game
New York Knicks (3-2, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (4-1, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hosts the New York Knicks after Caris LeVert scored 41 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 132-123 overtime victory against the Boston Celtics. Cleveland finished 44-38 overall and 27-25 in...
FOX Sports
Maple Leafs bring losing streak into game against the Ducks
Toronto Maple Leafs (4-4-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (1-6-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -190, Ducks +158; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs aim to stop their three-game skid with a win over the Anaheim Ducks. Anaheim had...
FOX Sports
Blues host the Kings after Kyrou's 2-goal game
Los Angeles Kings (5-5-0, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (3-4-0, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Los Angeles Kings after Jordan Kyrou scored two goals in the Blues' 7-4 loss to the Montreal Canadiens. St. Louis went 49-22-11 overall...
FOX Sports
Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen suspended for 2 games
NEW YORK (AP) — Detroit Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Friday for high-sticking Boston Bruins forward David Krejci a night earlier. Rasmussen was assessed a minor penalty for high-sticking midway through the second period in the Red Wings'...
FOX Sports
College football rankings: Ohio State tightens hold on No. 1
Ohio State continues to show me that it's the best team in the country. With C.J. Stroud throwing for 354 yards, Marvin Harrison Jr. catching 10 passes for 185 yards, and J.T. Tuimoloau putting together the best individual defensive performance by any FBS player this season, the Buckeyes earned their first AP top-10 win of the season. On top of that, they did it on the road after falling behind by five early in the fourth quarter.
FOX Sports
San Jose hosts Anaheim after Karlsson's 2-goal showing
Anaheim Ducks (1-6-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (3-8-0, seventh in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Anaheim Ducks after Erik Karlsson scored two goals in the Sharks' 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. San Jose had a 32-37-13 record...
The Hockey Writers
Is There a Controversy Brewing in Goal for Edmonton Oilers?
One would think that four consecutive wins and three in a row on the road would have fans in Edmonton happy. Yet, for some reason, a developing storyline surrounding the Oilers is in the net where there’s a bit of a storm brewing when it comes to who the starter might be.
FOX Sports
Tony Clark sad no US-born Black players in World Series
HOUSTON (AP) — Players' union head Tony Clark said years of inattention by Major League Baseball had contributed to the World Series being played without any U.S.-born Black players for the first time since 1950. “It is truly unfortunate that any young Black player may be watching these games...
FOX Sports
Philadelphia Union vs. NYCFC | MLS Cup Playoff Highlights | FOX Soccer
Philadelphia Union brought another win home against NYCFC. In the action packed second half, Maxi Moralez scored a goal for NYCFC. Philadelphia Union followed up that goal with two back-to-back goals from Julian Carranza and Daniel Gazdag. In the 77th minute, Cory Burke scored and made the final score 3-1. Philadelphia Union plays LAFC for the championship.
The Hockey Writers
Flames & Oilers Trade History Revisited
The Calgary Flames joined the NHL as the Atlanta Flames in 1972. While the team was in Georgia, they had no interstate rivals like the two Pennsylvania teams, the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Philadelphia Flyers. Unlike the two teams previously mentioned, the Flames didn’t have a built-in rivalry until they relocated to southern Alberta in 1980.
FOX Sports
Vikings' Peterson, Hicks get their revenge against Cardinals
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — As soon as Minnesota's Harrison Smith began his interception return, Patrick Peterson turned to the Arizona sideline with his arms in the air and his legs dancing to celebrate. Sunday was personal for the former Arizona cornerback. Peterson celebrated several big plays, often jawing with the...
Pistons sign Bogdanovic to two-year extension
Bogdanovic has given the Pistons a much-needed shooter since arriving from the Jazz. He’s hitting over 50 percent of his threes this season.
FOX Sports
College football Week 9 top plays: Kansas State blanks Oklahoma State
Week 9 of the college football season is off to a thrilling start, and there is plenty more to come. Undefeated No. 2 Ohio State kicked off the day with an impressive win over No. 13 Penn State, while Oklahoma earned a hard-fought victory over Iowa State. Later on, No....
FOX Sports
Bucks outlast Hawks 123-115 to maintain perfect record
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday each scored 34 points as the Milwaukee Bucks responded after falling behind in the fourth quarter to beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-115 on Saturday night and remain unbeaten. Antetokounmpo scored 30 of his 34 points after halftime and also had 17...
The Hockey Writers
Prospects News & Rumors: Studnicka Traded, Beck, Pinto & More
In this week’s Prospects News and Rumors, there was a trade late Thursday evening involving the Vancouver Canucks and Boston Bruins. Meanwhile, in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), Montreal Canadiens top prospects Owen Beck and Filip Mesar are off to hot starts and in Ottawa, Shane Pinto is being tagged as an early frontrunner for the Calder Trophy.
FOX Sports
NFL and college football odds: Home underdogs to cover, other best bets
It has been a chilly October around these parts. That said, our best bets (19-15 YTD) are still in the green, and I’m rolling with five plays over the next few days. This space isn’t the place for a million picks or five-team parlays, either. These are the games I love the most.
FOX Sports
Tennessee surpasses Ohio State in Joel Klatt's top 10 rankings
An exciting Week 9 of the college football season provided no shortage of entertainment, and the shakeup on the field has caused a shakeup in the highest levels of Joel Klatt's Top 10 list. FOX Sports' lead college football analyst will elaborate on his rankings in the next episode of...
FOX Sports
Heinicke leads late rally as Washington beats Colts 17-16
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Taylor Heinicke scored on a 1-yard plunge with 22 seconds left Sunday, capping an 89-yard drive in the final 2 1/2 minutes and sending the Washington Commanders to a 17-16 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Indy native Terry McLaurin set up the decisive score by wrestling...
