Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sikh family of four kidnapped and murdered by convicted felon with history of violent behaviorSIC NEWSMerced County, CA
California family kidnapped and murdered by convicted felonJenifer KnightonMerced County, CA
Four Members of a California Family, including an 8-month-old girl, were Found Dead in a Rural AreaShamsMerced County, CA
California Family of Four Tragically Found After Kidnapping at GunpointZack LoveMerced, CA
Related
kingsriverlife.com
Lost in the Fog: The Hooded Phantom of Ave. 15
As the nights lengthen and the falling leaves unleash the fiery hues of autumn, the world darkens as the veil between realms grows thin. The cold, damp air thickens to an icy mist, blanketing the Central Valley in otherworldly fog. Do spirits really roam the deserted country roads as the...
thesungazette.com
Reyes’ spread the ‘dilla’ brand beyond the Valley, California
VISALIA – Quesadilla lovers across the country should be excited as Quesadilla Gorilla begins their journey of spreading peace love and dillas throughout the states one store at a time. The locally loved Quesadilla Gorilla has officially announced they launched their franchise program. They are looking to expand in...
Missing Clovis family french bulldog returned
On Sunday, the owner posted on Facebook that their missing family french bulldog, Rocco, is now home.
clovisroundup.com
Clovis Happenings: October 28 – November 3, 2022
October 14 – 31 — 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Location: Woodworth and 4th St. Friday, Oct. 28 at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, Kids Hour 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 at 2:30 p.m. Every Saturday, 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. Sunday Market, 11...
westsideconnect.com
Mainzer Theater in Merced | Studio209
Whether you are a local or a visitor, there is fun to be had at the Mainzer with its art collection, design, and amenities that make this remodeled theater something truly special. Website: www.Studio209.tv. Twitter: @209Magazine. Instagram: @209Magazine. Sponsored By: City of Turlock Municipal Services. Produced By: Frankie Tovar. #209...
actionnews5.com
Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) - A new mother from California has an interesting birth story to tell after her baby girl made her entrance at a sold-out concert. The sold-out crowd at Karol G’s concert Tuesday night in Fresno, California, got just a little bigger when baby Anahi decided to make her entrance to the world. She was born weighing 6 pounds, 3 ounces.
Baby born at Karol G concert in Fresno, star visits baby in hospital same night
After a baby was born in the Save Mart Center restroom on the Fresno stop of Karol G's tour on Tuesday, the artist announced on her Instagram page that she went to visit the mother in the hospital later that night.
KMJ
Singer Karol G Visits Hospital After Baby Born at Fresno’s Save Mart Concert
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Singer Karol G posted on social media that a woman gave birth during her concert at the Save Mart Center Tuesday night in Fresno. The woman went into labor during the concert and delivered the child inside a bathroom at the Save Mart Center. On...
yourcentralvalley.com
Widow’s Walk Tatoo blends styles from husband and wife team
Widow’s Walk Tatoo, inside the Sun Stereo Warehouse downtown, is blending the artistic styles of Laura and Jason Graham, the husband and wife team that open the shop in 2022. After spending years learning the art of tattoos and defining each of their styles, Laura said they’re happy to...
yourcentralvalley.com
Ghost Golf; perfect for Halloween, open year-round
Ghost Golf is 18 holes of haunted, indoor putt-putt golf at 5179 N Blackstone Ave. in Fresno. Owner Daryn Coleman once used the spooky decor as yard decorations during Halloween, but setting up and taking down the massive display year after year wore him out. So, he brainstormed ways he could use his decor year-round, and Ghost Golf was born.
KCRA.com
Explore Outdoors: Ghost town in Tuolumne County with spooky and intriguing past
CHINESE CAMP, Calif. — Near the junction of Highway 49 and Highway 120 in Tuolomne County sits a town that is essentially a ghost town when compared to its heyday. It also may be a perfect spot to visit for Halloween given its graveyard and the story about bones once buried there.
KMJ
Madera Man Wins $614,000 Off Slot Machine
COARSEGOLD, Calif. — A Madera resident is celebrating his big win after a $7 slot machine game gave him more than $600,000. Jonathan A. paid a visit to Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino last week and decided to play the Timber Wolf Diamond slot machine. Jonathan’s total winnings came...
$614K jackpot: Madera man wins big on $7 bet at Chukchansi
COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Madera man had a major payoff on a $7 bet at Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino last week. Officials with the casino said Johnathan A. hit a $614,407.50 jackpot after making a $7 bet on the Timber Wolf Diamond slot machine, located inside the Casa de Fuego gaming area. “Every […]
Haunted car wash giving customers a scare in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A carwash in Fresno is leaving cars clean and customers scared this Halloween season. The third annual haunted carwash has kicked off at Crews Magic Hand Car Wash at Ingram and Herndon avenues, behind the Walmart Supercenter. “There’s haunted houses, there’s trails and stuff like that, but I think for everybody […]
CBS47 Sidelines Week 11 (10/28/22)
Caruthers beats Fowler in our Game of the Week. Roosevelt beats Fresno to win the annual Pig Game. Edison quarterback Ya’J Vance is this week’s High School Hot Shot.
38-Year-Old Justin Rockholt Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Fresno (Fresno, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Fresno. The officials stated that the crash happened on Highway 180 west of Silver Lane near Squaw Valley.
Fresno Fair donates fish to feed thousands of people
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The Big Fresno fair may be over but it’s not done bringing joy to people’s faces and stomachs. After another successful year of the big Fresno fair, there is one thing left to do go fishing. Fishing at the Big Fresno Fair is an exciting experience for those who don’t have the […]
3 abandoned babies to be laid to rest in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A burial ceremony will be held for three abandoned babies in Fresno County on Saturday morning. The Garden of Innocence will be holding the ceremony for three babies named Jaxson, Race, and Sean at 10:00 a.m. at Mt. View Cemetery, located at 1411 W. Belmont Avenue. The ceremonies are held twice […]
thegrowlingwolverine.org
The Disappearance of the Merced Family
The case of the four family members who were kidnapped and killed finally has the two suspects under arrest. The suspects are two brothers— one of them is suspected of murder, while the other is suspected of being an accessory. According to the Merced police, the family was found...
montanaoutdoor.com
Fresno Fishing Report by Brian Olson 10.28.22
Fresno is 45% full, inflow is 103 cfs and out flow is 42 cfs. Fishing is good. For walleyes and northern fish the rock and gravel edges in about 15’. Perch fishing is improving on crawler rigs in 25’ to 30’ of water. A few crappie are being caught in the deep basins on jigging raps.
Comments / 0