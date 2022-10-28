ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

kingsriverlife.com

Lost in the Fog: The Hooded Phantom of Ave. 15

As the nights lengthen and the falling leaves unleash the fiery hues of autumn, the world darkens as the veil between realms grows thin. The cold, damp air thickens to an icy mist, blanketing the Central Valley in otherworldly fog. Do spirits really roam the deserted country roads as the...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Reyes’ spread the ‘dilla’ brand beyond the Valley, California

VISALIA – Quesadilla lovers across the country should be excited as Quesadilla Gorilla begins their journey of spreading peace love and dillas throughout the states one store at a time. The locally loved Quesadilla Gorilla has officially announced they launched their franchise program. They are looking to expand in...
VISALIA, CA
clovisroundup.com

Clovis Happenings: October 28 – November 3, 2022

October 14 – 31 — 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Location: Woodworth and 4th St. Friday, Oct. 28 at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, Kids Hour 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 at 2:30 p.m. Every Saturday, 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. Sunday Market, 11...
CLOVIS, CA
westsideconnect.com

Mainzer Theater in Merced | Studio209

Whether you are a local or a visitor, there is fun to be had at the Mainzer with its art collection, design, and amenities that make this remodeled theater something truly special. Website: www.Studio209.tv. Twitter: @209Magazine. Instagram: @209Magazine. Sponsored By: City of Turlock Municipal Services. Produced By: Frankie Tovar. #209...
MERCED, CA
actionnews5.com

Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) - A new mother from California has an interesting birth story to tell after her baby girl made her entrance at a sold-out concert. The sold-out crowd at Karol G’s concert Tuesday night in Fresno, California, got just a little bigger when baby Anahi decided to make her entrance to the world. She was born weighing 6 pounds, 3 ounces.
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Widow’s Walk Tatoo blends styles from husband and wife team

Widow’s Walk Tatoo, inside the Sun Stereo Warehouse downtown, is blending the artistic styles of Laura and Jason Graham, the husband and wife team that open the shop in 2022. After spending years learning the art of tattoos and defining each of their styles, Laura said they’re happy to...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Ghost Golf; perfect for Halloween, open year-round

Ghost Golf is 18 holes of haunted, indoor putt-putt golf at 5179 N Blackstone Ave. in Fresno. Owner Daryn Coleman once used the spooky decor as yard decorations during Halloween, but setting up and taking down the massive display year after year wore him out. So, he brainstormed ways he could use his decor year-round, and Ghost Golf was born.
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Madera Man Wins $614,000 Off Slot Machine

COARSEGOLD, Calif. — A Madera resident is celebrating his big win after a $7 slot machine game gave him more than $600,000. Jonathan A. paid a visit to Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino last week and decided to play the Timber Wolf Diamond slot machine. Jonathan’s total winnings came...
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Haunted car wash giving customers a scare in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A carwash in Fresno is leaving cars clean and customers scared this Halloween season. The third annual haunted carwash has kicked off at Crews Magic Hand Car Wash at Ingram and Herndon avenues, behind the Walmart Supercenter. “There’s haunted houses, there’s trails and stuff like that, but I think for everybody […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno Fair donates fish to feed thousands of people

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The Big Fresno fair may be over but it’s not done bringing joy to people’s faces and stomachs. After another successful year of the big Fresno fair, there is one thing left to do go fishing.  Fishing at the Big Fresno Fair is an exciting experience for those who don’t have the […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

3 abandoned babies to be laid to rest in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A burial ceremony will be held for three abandoned babies in Fresno County on Saturday morning. The Garden of Innocence will be holding the ceremony for three babies named Jaxson, Race, and Sean at 10:00 a.m. at Mt. View Cemetery, located at 1411 W. Belmont Avenue. The ceremonies are held twice […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
thegrowlingwolverine.org

The Disappearance of the Merced Family

The case of the four family members who were kidnapped and killed finally has the two suspects under arrest. The suspects are two brothers— one of them is suspected of murder, while the other is suspected of being an accessory. According to the Merced police, the family was found...
MERCED, CA
montanaoutdoor.com

Fresno Fishing Report by Brian Olson 10.28.22

Fresno is 45% full, inflow is 103 cfs and out flow is 42 cfs. Fishing is good. For walleyes and northern fish the rock and gravel edges in about 15’. Perch fishing is improving on crawler rigs in 25’ to 30’ of water. A few crappie are being caught in the deep basins on jigging raps.
FRESNO, CA

