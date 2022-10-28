Read full article on original website
Beto O'Rourke Made a Visit to See T. D. Jakes that the Major Texas News Networks IgnoredTom HandyDallas, TX
Dallas real estate agent threatens man and is sacked when his texts go viralAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Mark Cuban Considered Running with Hillary Clinton as the Vice PresidentTom HandyDallas, TX
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
theScore
Hurricanes trade Bear, Pederson to Canucks for 5th-round pick
The Carolina Hurricanes have traded defenseman Ethan Bear and forward Lane Pederson to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick, the team announced Friday. The Canes are also retaining $400,000 of Bear's $2.2-million cap hit, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. Bear had fallen out of favor in...
FOX Sports
LeVert leads Cleveland against New York after 41-point game
New York Knicks (3-2, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (4-1, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hosts the New York Knicks after Caris LeVert scored 41 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 132-123 overtime victory against the Boston Celtics. Cleveland finished 44-38 overall and 27-25 in...
Czarnik continues to produce, Griffins split with Texas
CEDAR PARK, Texas - In part of their eight-game road trip, the Grand Rapids Griffins headed to the Lone Star State last weekend for a pair of meetings with the Texas Stars, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Dallas Stars. Buy Griffins tickets: Ticketmaster, StubHub, SeatGeek. STAR-STRUCK. While the...
FOX Sports
Rangers take on the Flyers, look to stop home losing streak
Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (5-3-2, second in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the Philadelphia Flyers looking to end a three-game home skid. New York went 24-13-3 in Metropolitan Division games and had a 52-24-6 record overall last...
FOX Sports
Blues host the Kings after Kyrou's 2-goal game
Los Angeles Kings (5-5-0, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (3-4-0, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Los Angeles Kings after Jordan Kyrou scored two goals in the Blues' 7-4 loss to the Montreal Canadiens. St. Louis went 49-22-11 overall...
FOX Sports
San Jose hosts Anaheim after Karlsson's 2-goal showing
Anaheim Ducks (1-6-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (3-8-0, seventh in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Anaheim Ducks after Erik Karlsson scored two goals in the Sharks' 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. San Jose had a 32-37-13 record...
NBC Sports
Couturier undergoes second surgery for troubling back injury
VOORHEES, N.J. — Sean Couturier underwent his second back surgery in eight and a half months on Thursday. The procedure, stated as a back revision, was done at the Carrell Clinic in Dallas. The first-line center, who has not played since December 2021, is expected to be out approximately...
FOX Sports
2022 World Series: Top trending moments from Phillies' Game 1 win
The Philadelphia Phillies continued their magical October run with a stunning comeback from a 5-0 deficit to beat the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday. Here are some top moments from the game that sent social media abuzz. To lean or not to lean. Astros...
Yardbarker
Blues Weekly: Losing Streak, Bad Defense, Injuries & More
The Blues already boast a number of flaws, starting with their constant bad decision-making with the puck. When they continue to turn the puck over and make mistakes, their below-average defense can’t cover those mistakes up. The fact that both goaltenders have played as well as they have is surprising, but the Blues aren’t doing anything to take advantage of that. The only positive to take away from this past week is that they have 75 games left to fix things.
NHL
Preview: Ducks Ready for Matinee Matchup Today at Vegas
The Ducks are back in action this afternoon, taking on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. PUCK DROP | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER. For Anaheim, it's another chance to get back on track and snap a losing skid, which hit six games with a loss to Tampa Bay on Wednesday. The Ducks went toe-to-toe with the Bolts but Brandon Hagel broke a third-period deadlock with 4:27 to play, giving the visitors a 4-2 victory.
Yardbarker
Stars’ Rookie Wyatt Johnston Making Strong Early Impression
The start of the Dallas Stars 2022-23 regular brings mixed emotions for those who follow the franchise closely. Beginning the campaign with points in five consecutive games while scoring 18 goals in four winning efforts instilled extreme optimism in the hearts of many. However, a lackluster end to a long road trip and an injury to the team’s best player, Miro Heiskanen, served as a “back to reality” moment. Still, there is one pleasant surprise that continues to bring about a buzz. That is the emergence of 19-year-old center Wyatt Johnston.
Yardbarker
Blue Jackets recall G Joonas Korpisalo from AHL
The Columbus Blue Jackets recalled goaltender Joonas Korpisalo from his conditioning assignment in the American Hockey League on Sunday. Korpisalo, 28, had hip surgery in March and was activated from the injured/non-roster list on Saturday. He stopped 38 of 40 shots for the Cleveland Monsters in a 4-2 win against...
FOX Sports
Philadelphia Phillies become the first six seed to win a World Series game | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry break down World Series Game 1 between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies became the first six seed to win a World Series game. The Phillies came back from 5-0 to win in extras!
The Hockey Writers
Blues’ Buchnevich Returns in 7-4 Loss to Canadiens – 10/29/22
The St. Louis Blues welcomed former teammates in goaltender Jake Allen and forward Mike Hoffman back to the Enterprise Center when the Blues took on the Montreal Canadiens Saturday night. St. Louis looked to snap a three-game losing streak, while Montreal hoped to build off a 3-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres. The final buzzer sounded and the result did not favor the home team, which can only be described as a melt-down of epic proportions by the Blues.
CNET
NWSL Championship: How to Livestream the Pro Women's Soccer Title Game
The Portland Thorns have had a difficult season, but are now one win away from the National Women's Soccer League Championship. The team's on-field performance has been stellar all year, thanks in part to the play of US women's national team captain Becky Sauerbrunn and NWSL MVP Sophia Smith, but a report issued at the beginning of October sent the team, and professional women's soccer, reeling.
FOX Sports
Panthers RB Hubbard ruled out; Foreman to start vs Falcons
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have ruled out starting running back Chuba Hubbard for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons due to an ankle injury. D’Onta Foreman, who ran for 118 yards in Sunday's 21-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will start in his place and rookie Raheem Blackshear will serve as his backup. It's possible the team could sign Spencer Brown off the practice squad to add some depth at the position.
FOX Sports
Rangers visit the Coyotes following Trocheck's 2-goal showing
New York Rangers (4-3-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (2-4-1, eighth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -197, Coyotes +163; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Arizona Coyotes after Vincent Trocheck's two-goal game against the Dallas Stars in the Rangers'...
FOX Sports
Bucks outlast Hawks 123-115 to maintain perfect record
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday each scored 34 points as the Milwaukee Bucks responded after falling behind in the fourth quarter to beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-115 on Saturday night and remain unbeaten. Antetokounmpo scored 30 of his 34 points after halftime and also had 17...
