Shreveport Economic Developer Allegedly Fired in Retaliation
Drew Mouton, Shreveport's Director of Economic Development was notified last Friday that his employment with the City of Shreveport was terminated due to allegations made against him. Mouton's attorney, Allison Jones issued the following statement concerning Mouton's firing:. “It is clear to Mr. Mouton that the actions in this matter...
KTBS
Campaign finance reports shed light on Shreveport mayor's race
SHREVEPORT, La. – State Sen. Greg Tarver continues to be the leader in the race for Shreveport mayor when it comes to campaign contributions, according to the most recent round of reporting available through this afternoon. Today is the deadline for what’s called the 10-P report. That’s the report...
KTBS
Latest burn bans
SHREVEPORT, La. - Last weekend's soaking rains helped reduce the fire danger around the ArkLaTex. Thus, the burn ban list is a little shorter as of 10/31/2022. Arkansas: Little River, Miller, Hempstead and Lafayette counties. Louisiana: Union, Lincoln, Jackson, Winn, Red River and Sabine parishes. Texas: Sabine, Shelby and Marion...
KTBS
Lafayette man pleads guilty to joining Jan. 6 riot; Vivian man awaits trial
BATON ROUGE, La. - An Acadiana man who posted photos to social media from inside the U.S. Capitol rotunda during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection but denied committing any violence during the attack has landed a plea deal with federal prosecutors. Of three Louisianans, including one from Vivian, charged in...
ktalnews.com
Owner of Texas St. property destroyed by fire files injunction against city
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An appellate judge in northwest Louisiana filed an injunction against the City of Shreveport to prevent them from demolishing a historic downtown building sold to him by the city in late 2019 after a fire destroyed it in September. Judge Marcus Hunter’s recalled getting a...
KTBS
Three weekend shootings in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Three non-life threatening shootings were reported in Shreveport over the weekend. On Friday Oct. 28, an 18-year-old male was shot in the right arm at the Holiday Inn Express on Interstate Drive just before midnight. The victim was transported to Willis-Knighton South and taken to Oschner LSU Health by police. There are no reported suspects at this time. The investigation is currently ongoing.
KSLA
City of Shreveport terminates economic development director
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to Attorney Allison A. Jones, Drew Mouton has been terminated from his position as director of economic development due to allegations he claims are “false” and “defamatory.”. Jones says Mouton was told of his dismissal on Friday, Oct. 28. She also says...
ktoy1047.com
Shreveport police respond to trio of shootings over weekend
An 18-year-old male was shot in the right arm on Friday night at the Holliday Inn Express. He was transported to Ochsner LSU. A man was shot in the back around 4 a.m. on Sunday in the 1100 block of East Kings Highway. He was transported to a local hospital. Another man was shot around 11 a.m. on Sunday while walking with his girlfriend. The victim was shot by a passing vehicle. Police are seeking suspects in all cases.
Rent Out an Entire Ranch for $875 Just 2 Hours From Shreveport
You Can Live Out Your Best Ranching Life For Just $875 a Night. Before you freak out at the price let me remind your his ranch is welcoming you and your 13 closest friends so make sure you split the cost with them. Silver Star Ranch Isn't Just a Beautiful...
KSLA
NICU babies at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport dress up for Halloween
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s all treats and no tricks at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport’s St. Mary Medical Center NICU this Halloween. Babies in the NICU got to dress up for the holiday. And of course, their costumes feature all the delicious treats of the holiday. NICU nurses go the extra mile during the holidays to make sure families have a chance to celebrate together.
q973radio.com
A Stormy Saturday in Shreveport But, A Nice Halloween
Much needed rain has arrived in the Shreveport-Bossier City area. According to the National Weather Service rain and thunderstorms are expected on and off all day on Saturday in the ArkLaTex but, the good news is – it should be dry and decent for Trick or Treaters on Monday.
KTBS
CPSO investigates deadly hit and run in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal hit and run that happened in Shreveport on Saturday night, said Sheriff Steve Prator. The initial investigation determined a white male, possibly in his 40’s, was riding his bike westbound in the 200 block of Mayo Road at around 10:40 p.m. when a vehicle hit him and left the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
KTBS
Ribbon cutting celebrates renovation of historic Shreveport buildings
SHREVEPORT, La. - State Treasurer John Schroder visited downtown Shreveport to join city leaders as they cut the ribbon on the Hardware Apartments Rehab and Modernization Project. "It's an honor to be here to just see it in person," said Schroder to a crowd of community partners. The project was...
Bossier City Police Searching for Lowe’s Thief
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the publics assistance in identifying the subject pictured here. On October 15,2022 the subject stole over $1,000.00 worth of merchandise from Lowe's in Bossier City. The subject was captured on video surveillance leaving in a white sedan. Anyone with information...
KTBS
Behind the Badge: The Bridges Brothers
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Sometimes heroes run in the family. This morning on Behind the Badge, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe introduces us to the Bridges brothers. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the Badge segment, email us at behindthebadge@ktbs.com.
Most Dangerous Cities in the US: Louisiana Has How Many?
As we wrap up another campaign season and head into the actual elections, there has been a lot of rhetoric about crime stats in Shreveport. And depending on who you're listening to at the moment, crime stats are down. But if you do any type of 'deep dive' into "Dangerous...
ktalnews.com
Motorist responsible for fatal hit and run jailed
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a Shreveport woman for the fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in south Shreveport late Saturday night. According to CPSO, 24-year-old Victoria Woodfork surrendered to the sheriff’s office Sunday after investigators could match evidence from...
KEDM
Former Bossier City officer and president of police union pleads guilty in federal court
SHREVEPORT, La. - United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that. Harold W. Sanford, Jr., 52, of Bossier City, Louisiana, appeared before United States. District Judge Donald E. Walter today and pleaded guilty to charges related to his recent. arrest and involvement in stealing funds from the Bossier City Police...
When is Freddy’s in Bossier Opening? Details Here
The Excitement Surrounding Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is Real. From the moment Amanda Nottingham with the Bossier Chief Administrative Officer confirmed there was a whole lot of custard and steakburgers headed our way we have all been keeping an eye on the Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers building on Airline Drive.
