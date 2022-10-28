ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport Economic Developer Allegedly Fired in Retaliation

Drew Mouton, Shreveport's Director of Economic Development was notified last Friday that his employment with the City of Shreveport was terminated due to allegations made against him. Mouton's attorney, Allison Jones issued the following statement concerning Mouton's firing:. “It is clear to Mr. Mouton that the actions in this matter...
Campaign finance reports shed light on Shreveport mayor's race

SHREVEPORT, La. – State Sen. Greg Tarver continues to be the leader in the race for Shreveport mayor when it comes to campaign contributions, according to the most recent round of reporting available through this afternoon. Today is the deadline for what’s called the 10-P report. That’s the report...
Latest burn bans

SHREVEPORT, La. - Last weekend's soaking rains helped reduce the fire danger around the ArkLaTex. Thus, the burn ban list is a little shorter as of 10/31/2022. Arkansas: Little River, Miller, Hempstead and Lafayette counties. Louisiana: Union, Lincoln, Jackson, Winn, Red River and Sabine parishes. Texas: Sabine, Shelby and Marion...
Three weekend shootings in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Three non-life threatening shootings were reported in Shreveport over the weekend. On Friday Oct. 28, an 18-year-old male was shot in the right arm at the Holiday Inn Express on Interstate Drive just before midnight. The victim was transported to Willis-Knighton South and taken to Oschner LSU Health by police. There are no reported suspects at this time. The investigation is currently ongoing.
City of Shreveport terminates economic development director

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to Attorney Allison A. Jones, Drew Mouton has been terminated from his position as director of economic development due to allegations he claims are “false” and “defamatory.”. Jones says Mouton was told of his dismissal on Friday, Oct. 28. She also says...
Shreveport police respond to trio of shootings over weekend

An 18-year-old male was shot in the right arm on Friday night at the Holliday Inn Express. He was transported to Ochsner LSU. A man was shot in the back around 4 a.m. on Sunday in the 1100 block of East Kings Highway. He was transported to a local hospital. Another man was shot around 11 a.m. on Sunday while walking with his girlfriend. The victim was shot by a passing vehicle. Police are seeking suspects in all cases.
NICU babies at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport dress up for Halloween

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s all treats and no tricks at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport’s St. Mary Medical Center NICU this Halloween. Babies in the NICU got to dress up for the holiday. And of course, their costumes feature all the delicious treats of the holiday. NICU nurses go the extra mile during the holidays to make sure families have a chance to celebrate together.
A Stormy Saturday in Shreveport But, A Nice Halloween

Much needed rain has arrived in the Shreveport-Bossier City area. According to the National Weather Service rain and thunderstorms are expected on and off all day on Saturday in the ArkLaTex but, the good news is – it should be dry and decent for Trick or Treaters on Monday.
CPSO investigates deadly hit and run in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal hit and run that happened in Shreveport on Saturday night, said Sheriff Steve Prator. The initial investigation determined a white male, possibly in his 40’s, was riding his bike westbound in the 200 block of Mayo Road at around 10:40 p.m. when a vehicle hit him and left the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Bossier City Police Searching for Lowe’s Thief

The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the publics assistance in identifying the subject pictured here. On October 15,2022 the subject stole over $1,000.00 worth of merchandise from Lowe's in Bossier City. The subject was captured on video surveillance leaving in a white sedan. Anyone with information...
Behind the Badge: The Bridges Brothers

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Sometimes heroes run in the family. This morning on Behind the Badge, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe introduces us to the Bridges brothers. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the Badge segment, email us at behindthebadge@ktbs.com.
Motorist responsible for fatal hit and run jailed

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a Shreveport woman for the fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in south Shreveport late Saturday night. According to CPSO, 24-year-old Victoria Woodfork surrendered to the sheriff’s office Sunday after investigators could match evidence from...
When is Freddy’s in Bossier Opening? Details Here

The Excitement Surrounding Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is Real. From the moment Amanda Nottingham with the Bossier Chief Administrative Officer confirmed there was a whole lot of custard and steakburgers headed our way we have all been keeping an eye on the Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers building on Airline Drive.
