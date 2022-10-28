Read full article on original website
AP News Digest 3 a.m.
Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.—————————- TOP STORIES —————————-BRAZIL ELECTIONS — Twenty years after first winning the Brazilian presidency, leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has done it again, defeating incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in a tight election that marks an about-face for the country after four years of far-right politics. With...
Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization
Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un were published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
U.S. fires missiles, deploys aircraft carrier after 'reckless and dangerous' North Korea launch
The United States and South Korea conducted a live-fire exercise Wednesday as tensions soared one day after North Korea launched a ballistic missile over Japan.
Kim Jong Un’s Batshit Threats Just Got a Lot Scarier
The headlines blare out the fears that North Korea’s Kim Jong Un might fire a “tactical nuclear warhead” on targets in South Korea or maybe Japan. It’s not at all clear how much death and destruction a “tacnuke” would inflict. Like any other weapon, they come in different sizes and ranges, but any of them could probably wipe out a few thousand troops. Then there would be the fallout that would endanger the lives of thousands more people over a broad area, always at the mercy of wind currents.Now, however, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, proud though he is...
Escapes increase as North Korean workers in Russia are told to ship out to Ukraine
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. More and more North Korean construction workers deployed to Russia are escaping from their jobs after hearing they are to be sent to Russian-controlled areas in Ukraine, sources in Russia told RFA. The cash-strapped North Korean...
A Halloween Stampede Killed More Than 140 In Seoul & Many More Were Hurt
More than 140 people were killed and roughly 150 more were injured in Seoul on Saturday night after a stampede broke out during Halloween celebrations in the South Korean city. This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers. Officials said they are investigating exactly what...
U.S. and allies warn of ‘unparalleled’ response if North Korea holds nuclear test
The United States, Japan and South Korea warned on Wednesday that an “unparalleled” scale of response would be warranted if North Korea conducts a seventh nuclear bomb test. Washington and its allies believe North Korea could be about to resume nuclear bomb testing for the first time since...
In highly unusual move, North Korea flies warplanes near South Korea after missile launches
South Korea says North Korea flew 12 warplanes near their mutual border on Thursday, prompting South Korea to scramble 30 military planes in response.
2 Americans are among the dead in the Halloween crowd surge in Seoul
At least two U.S. citizens were among those killed in the deadly crowd surge in South Korea's capital on Saturday night, the U.S. Embassy in Seoul has confirmed. "I am deeply saddened by the loss of so many lives last night, to include two young Americans celebrating alongside their Korean friends and others from around the world," U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Korea Philip Goldberg said in a statement.
N Korea fires missiles toward sea as US warns over nukes
South Korea says that North Korea has fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea in its first ballistic weapons tests in two weeks
Biden remarks on Seoul Halloween stampede that left at least 149 dead
President Joe Biden on Saturday issued remarks on the tragic stampede that left at least 149 people dead and dozens injured, including at least one U.S. citizen, in a Seoul nightlife district amid Halloween festivities.
U.S. accuses China, Russia of enabling North Korea's Kim Jong Un
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The United States accused China and Russia on Wednesday of enabling North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by protecting Pyongyang from attempts to strengthen U.N. Security Council sanctions imposed over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.
India Bridge Collapse: What We Know So Far
The bridge had been closed in March for renovation before it reopened for public use last week.
North Korea tensions: Why is Kim Jong-un upping the pressure?
Periods of tension with North Korea come and go, but the situation on the Korean peninsula right now is the most volatile it has been in five years and it looks likely to get worse. Over the past month the North has fired a missile over Japan, forcing residents to...
US futures decline ahead of Fed rates decision, earnings
Wall Street futures pointed modestly lower and world stock markets were mixed on Monday ahead of what is expected to be a Federal Reserve decision this week to raise interest rates again. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials and futures for the S&P 500 each slipped 0.3%. The Fed is...
The US sanctions an 'international evasion network' for sneaking oil to North Korea via dark ship-to-ship transfers
The US announced new sanctions on Friday aimed at a fuel-procurement network for North Korea. The Treasury Department targeted three companies listed in Singapore and the Marshall Islands as well as two individuals. The sanctions follow a North Korean missile launch over Japan earlier in the week. The US unveiled...
Crowd surge in Seoul results in massive death toll of 149 people
A massive crowd surge at a Halloween festival in Seoul, South Korea, has resulted in the confirmed deaths of 149 people. The death toll may grow as officials say at least 78 more were reported injured. Seoul officials said most of the victims in the stampede were people in their late teens and 20s.Oct. 29, 2022.
North Korea fires two ballistic missiles as S. Korean military drills conclude
North Korea fired a pair of short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Friday afternoon, Seoul defense officials said, as the South Korean military drew its annual defense drills to a close.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan "devastated" by deadly stampede in Seoul, South Korea
BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan expressed his condolences to the country of South Korea Saturday following a deadly stampede in Seoul that killed around 150 people and injured dozens more.The stampede occurred during the city's Halloween festivities. By Saturday night, South Korean officials said they had a tally of at least 149 deaths and 150 injuries."We are devastated by the awful events in Seoul, and the tragic loss of life," Hogan said. "The First Lady and I are thinking of everyone affected. We extend our deepest condolences to the grieving families and the Korean people."Officials have described the stampede as...
North Korea fires missiles toward sea as U.S. warns against using nuclear weapons
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea on Friday in its first ballistic weapons launches in two weeks, as the U.S. military warned the North that the use of nuclear weapons “will result in the end of that regime.”. South Korea’s...
