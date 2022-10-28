ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

AP News Digest 3 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.—————————- TOP STORIES —————————-BRAZIL ELECTIONS — Twenty years after first winning the Brazilian presidency, leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has done it again, defeating incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in a tight election that marks an about-face for the country after four years of far-right politics. With...
Benzinga

Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization

Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un were published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
TheDailyBeast

Kim Jong Un’s Batshit Threats Just Got a Lot Scarier

The headlines blare out the fears that North Korea’s Kim Jong Un might fire a “tactical nuclear warhead” on targets in South Korea or maybe Japan. It’s not at all clear how much death and destruction a “tacnuke” would inflict. Like any other weapon, they come in different sizes and ranges, but any of them could probably wipe out a few thousand troops. Then there would be the fallout that would endanger the lives of thousands more people over a broad area, always at the mercy of wind currents.Now, however, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, proud though he is...
americanmilitarynews.com

Escapes increase as North Korean workers in Russia are told to ship out to Ukraine

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. More and more North Korean construction workers deployed to Russia are escaping from their jobs after hearing they are to be sent to Russian-controlled areas in Ukraine, sources in Russia told RFA. The cash-strapped North Korean...
WFAE

2 Americans are among the dead in the Halloween crowd surge in Seoul

At least two U.S. citizens were among those killed in the deadly crowd surge in South Korea's capital on Saturday night, the U.S. Embassy in Seoul has confirmed. "I am deeply saddened by the loss of so many lives last night, to include two young Americans celebrating alongside their Korean friends and others from around the world," U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Korea Philip Goldberg said in a statement.
Reuters

U.S. accuses China, Russia of enabling North Korea's Kim Jong Un

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The United States accused China and Russia on Wednesday of enabling North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by protecting Pyongyang from attempts to strengthen U.N. Security Council sanctions imposed over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.
NBC News

Crowd surge in Seoul results in massive death toll of 149 people

A massive crowd surge at a Halloween festival in Seoul, South Korea, has resulted in the confirmed deaths of 149 people. The death toll may grow as officials say at least 78 more were reported injured. Seoul officials said most of the victims in the stampede were people in their late teens and 20s.Oct. 29, 2022.
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan "devastated" by deadly stampede in Seoul, South Korea

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan expressed his condolences to the country of South Korea Saturday following a deadly stampede in Seoul that killed around 150 people and injured dozens more.The stampede occurred during the city's Halloween festivities. By Saturday night, South Korean officials said they had a tally of at least 149 deaths and 150 injuries."We are devastated by the awful events in Seoul, and the tragic loss of life," Hogan said. "The First Lady and I are thinking of everyone affected. We extend our deepest condolences to the grieving families and the Korean people."Officials have described the stampede as...
