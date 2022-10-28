ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'1619 Project' Creator Nikole Hannah-Jones Slams Backlash, Book-Banning Efforts

By Ben Blanchet
 3 days ago

New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones attacked efforts to ban books in the U.S. during an interview on “The Late Show” on Wednesday.

Hannah-Jones won the Pulitzer Prize for The 1619 Project , which examines the history and effects of slavery in America. The project has faced bans and attempted bans in at least 14 states since its publication in 2019.

Efforts to restrict access to The 1619 Project come in a year when there have been 681 attempts to bar access to books among 1,651 unique titles from January to August, the American Library Association reported .

Hannah-Jones said many of the people behind efforts to ban The 1619 Project hadn’t even read it, yet they still use the book to stoke division.

“No matter how you feel about it, a free society doesn’t ban books. A free society does not do that,” Hannah-Jones said.

Watch Stephen Colbert’s interview with Hannah-Jones below:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 296

BuoyDix
2d ago

where is it being banned? from school curriculum? because I'm fine with that. there are millions upon millions of books that are barred from curriculum. you've never had a problem with it before. I guarantee it.

Reply(1)
126
D Tops
2d ago

A free and open Society does do that when the books are full of nothing but lies, half truths, distortions, disinformation and propaganda and it's been debunked and disproven by a host of historians.... as I've said in numerous posts ..the radical 1619 project has been disbunked by most historians as a journalist narrative based mostly on opinion and not facts... this woman is attempting to rewrite American history to fit her leftist liberal narrative which is based on her opinions only and not historic facts and that is the bottom line...End of story?... but she is a good storyteller?....HAHAHAHAHAHA

Reply(17)
133
DOG DOG
2d ago

She Received a Pulitzer on BS Ststistics? I will be Happy to Receive the Pulitzer for Stating Facts that Africa Sold their Own and America wasnt the First to Buy..

Reply(15)
76
