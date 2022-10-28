Several street takeovers halted traffic in Santa Fe Springs and Westminster on Thursday evening. The street takeovers were reported at Shoemaker Drive and Excelsior Drive in Santa Fe Springs and Hoover Street and Trask Avenue in Westminster, CBSLA's Assignment Desk has learned. There were no injuries reported but there were also no arrests made. Hundreds of people were seen on video watching or recording the street takeover.When authorities arrived to the street takeover in Westminster around 10 p.m., the crowd was gone, according to the Westminster Police Department. There were approximately 100 cars at the street takeover in Santa Fe Springs when sheriffs deputies arrived to the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The crowd there quickly dispersed once authorities arrived.There was also another street takeover reported in Buena Park but authorities have not confirmed that one or any details to CBSLA.

SANTA FE SPRINGS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO