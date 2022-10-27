Read full article on original website
CNET
Apple Warns It Could Be Hard to Buy an iPhone 14 Pro
Apple's iPhone 14 Pro appears to be popular with customers, as its website and executives said Thursday the company hasn't yet caught up with demand, even though supply chain issues have eased. The comments were an unusual bit of positive news out of the tech industry, which has collectively begun warning of a worsening economy ahead of the holiday shopping season.
Apple launched 3 new Apple iPads today, and one is already on sale
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Apple just released the latest lineup of iPad tablets, and they offer some major updates. From a new chip to...
UK minister under fire for calling migrants an 'invasion'
LONDON — (AP) — Britain’s interior minister was facing criticism Tuesday for describing migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats as an “invasion.”. Home Secretary Suella Braverman used the term while defending conditions at a processing center for new arrivals where some 4,000 people have been held in a facility intended for 1,600.
iPhone 15 will see a pressing change in design according to report
This well-respected industry insider says changes are coming to the iPhone 15 in terms of volume and power buttons
Your Apple Watch Ultra just got a major battery life upgrade
New watchOS 9.1 software update includes a new feature for up to 60 hours of battery life
I'm already afraid of Apple's next iPad Pro
The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is pretty enormous when it comes to tablets. It's certainly the biggest (and perhaps, for that reason, best) Apple slate, and being the only model to pack a mini-LED display, it's arguably the best option out there for artists. But if rumours are to be believed, it could be dwarfed by what Apple has planned next – and I'm not sure how to feel about it.
Auto prices finally begin to creep down from inflated highs
All summer long, Aleen Hudson kept looking for a new minivan or SUV for her growing passenger shuttle service. She had a good credit rating and enough cash for a down payment. Yet dealerships in the Detroit area didn't have any suitable vehicles. Or they'd demand she pay $3,000 to $6,000 above the sticker price. Months of frustration left her despondent.
dallasexpress.com
BMW Plans EV Battery Factory in U.S.
BMW announced that it will start construction on an EV battery factory in South Carolina as part of a $1.7 billion investment to expand its U.S. EV output. The new high-voltage battery assembly facility will be located in Woodruff, not far from BMW’s vehicle plant in Spartanburg, which will be expanded for the production of electric cars.
notebookcheck.net
Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro 14 Max in line for double-digit production reductions
It is no secret that the iPhone 14 Plus has been poorly received, with Apple already scaling-back production targets shortly after the smartphone’s release. However, Trendforce reports that the iPhone 14 Pro series will also suffer the same fate, albeit not until early next year. Purportedly, while sales have remained strong, rising inflation across Europe and the war in Ukraine have prevented Apple from matching its market expectations for its latest flagships.
torquenews.com
Tesla Improved Charging Times In Latest Update
Tesla's latest wireless upgrade makes its cars to charge faster: the OTA software improvement is already being rolled out to the first customers in North America. Range anxiety has a quick fix: improved charging times. The deployment of new charging points is only part of the equation, since it is also necessary to improve and optimize the charging processes themselves so that the waiting time is significantly reduced. Tesla actually does not have many problems in this regard, but the company constantly improves its processes and its controls so that its electric cars continue to be a global reference as regarding charging speed. The latest OTA software update basically improves the process in superchargers, but also presents new features in other fields.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung 85-in QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV discounted by up to US$2,000
The 2022 Samsung 85-in QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV is currently discounted. Customers in the US can purchase the device for US$2,799.99 at the Samsung online store or US$2,797.99 at Amazon. The offers give 44%, or around US$2,200, off the typical retail price of US$4,999.99. The 4K TV is also discounted in the UK, where customers can buy the gadget for £2,999 (~US$3,473) at Amazon or £3,499 (~US$4,052) at the Samsung store. The device currently sells for £3,999 (~US$4,631) at other retailers and has previously cost as much as £5,299 (~US$6,136).
New Investment Platform Lets You Become A Landlord With $100
That’s no hyperbole. Arrived Homes really does allow you to become one of the owners of America’s most promising single-family rentals for as little as $100. Let’s quickly dive into how that’s possible. Simply put, the company acquires properties across the country, lets investors buy shares,...
Apple AirPods And AirPod Pros Are On Sale At Target And Walmart
These Apple AirPods have thousands of 5-star reviews — and right now, they’re 30% off.
livingetc.com
Samsung's huge 75 inch TV is suddenly on sale for less than $600
The only thing bigger than the super-sized screen of the Samsung 75" TU690T 4K Smart TV is the sale it's in right now. Best Buy has seriously slashed the price to just $579.99, which is a truly amazing offer on a 75-inch model like this. Big-screen TVs like this might...
Cyber Monday iPad deals 2022: everything we expect to see
We're rounding up everything we expect to see from Cyber Monday's iPad deals - and where to go for the best sales.
dallasexpress.com
Abbott Plans $500M Formula Manufacturing Plant
Abbott Nutrition, the largest U.S. formula manufacturer, announced plans to build a $500 million manufacturing facility to boost infant formula supply in the U.S. amid ongoing shortages and recalls. The location of Abbott’s planned manufacturing facility has not officially been decided but is in its final stages of determination, the...
Samsung Week has last-chance deals on top-rated TVs, appliances and more before Black Friday
There's still time to shop Samsung Week for some of the best early Black Friday deals on TVs, appliances and more ahead of the holidays.
mailplus.co.uk
Bank set to hike rates in blow for mortgages
THE Bank of England is set to implement the biggest interest rate rise for 30 years this week in a new blow to millions of borrowers. As central banks around the world step up their fight against inflation, rates in the UK are expected to jump from 2.25 to 3 per cent. That would be the biggest increase since Black Wednesday in September 1992, when the UK had to leave the European Exchange Rate Mechanism. And it would push the cost of mortgages ever higher.
dallasexpress.com
U.S. Homes Could Lose a Fifth of Their Value Next Year
Renowned Wall Street economist Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics predicts the U.S. housing market could see prices fall as much as 20% in 2023 amid climbing mortgage rates. Shepherdson expects “home sales to keep falling until early next year. By that point, sales will have fallen to the incompressible minimum...
