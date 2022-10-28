The amount of smartphones shipped by manufacturers has declined for the fifth straight quarter, and it's going to get worse through the end of 2022, experts have warned. Around the world, smartphone shipments dropped down to just under 302 million units in the third quarter of 2022, a decline of 9.7% compared to the same period last year. Some of the reduction was intentional as manufacturers try to reduce inventory, but most of the decline was felt in emerging markets where inflation and rising costs led to lower demand, according to a new International Data Corporation (IDC) report.

2 DAYS AGO