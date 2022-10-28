Read full article on original website
Raleigh News & Observer
Fisherman spots human remains along Tennessee lake, cops say. Two arrested
Two people were arrested after human remains were found near a lake in Tennessee, according to officials. Sullivan County deputies say they arrested Wanda Marie Ward and James Edward Duncan III on Friday, Oct. 28. Ward is charged with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and sale and delivery of a schedule 1 substance, according to an Oct. 28 news release from the sheriff’s office. Duncan was arrested on an outstanding warrant and will be charged with accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence.
Husband & wife arrested in Erwin drug bust, police chief reports
ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — An undercover drug operation led Erwin authorities to the 1100 block of Martins Creek Road, where they arrested a married couple on Wednesday. A news release from the Erwin Police Department states the agency and the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gordon L. Lyons, 66, and Tammy G. Lyons, 63, both […]
Johnson City Press
Saturday drug take back yields 390 pounds
KINGSPORT — A Saturday drug take back event in the front parking lot of Dobyns-Bennett High School yielded about 390 pounds of unneeded or outdated pharmaceuticals. It is to incinerated by police. The United Way of Greater Kingsport, AveNew, the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition, New Vision Youth and Kingsport...
993thex.com
NEW: Woman charged with murder following discovery of remains at Observation Knob
Twenty-four hours after the discovery of human remains at Observation Knob Park in Bristol, Tennessee, two people are now jailed as part of a Sullivan County murder case. Sheriff Jeff Cassidy announced Friday the arrest of Wanda Marie Ward, 45, on a second-degree murder charge. She is also facing tampering with evidence and sale and delivery of schedule I drugs.
Carter County authorities searching for truck owner after 3 alleged church thefts
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) asked for the public’s help in identifying the owner of a truck investigators believe is tied to at least three alleged church thefts in Carter and Washington counties. Police are searching for the driver of a dark blue 1997 to 2003 Ford F-150 two-wheel […]
GPD: Investigation underway for shooting Greenville Sunday morning
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — One person from a shooting at the 100 block of Old Asheville Highway has died from his wounds, according to the Greeneville Police Department. The victim is identified as 22-year-old Juan Tauscher. His body will be taken to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center for an autopsy, GPD said.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: After 32 years, Fall Branch man reunited with stolen shotgun
FALL BRANCH — When two Greene County sheriff’s deputies pulled into the driveway of 90-year-old Kermit Stallard on Sept. 29, he was about to be reunited with his double-barrel shotgun stolen from that same residence on July 6, 1990. That was more than 32 years ago, and the...
wjhl.com
Police investigating downtown Johnson City shooting
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in downtown Johnson City shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday morning. According to JCPD, they received a call of shots fired in the Downtown Square Parking at 105 West State of Franklin. JCPD says...
WATE
Police searching for suspect after shooting on Old Asheville Highway
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Greeneville Police are investigating a shooting after one person died from their injuries on Old Asheville Highway early Sunday morning. According to police, officers were called to the 100 block of Old Asheville Highway around 3 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds.
WBIR
One dead, another wounded after shooting in Greeneville
One of the two people who were shot has died. Greeneville Police identified that victim as 22-year-old Juan Tauscher.
Tipton Street Pub shooter released on probation, not facing murder charges
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man charged with second-degree murder in an October 2021 downtown Johnson City bar shooting pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and is now on supervised probation. A note in the case of Jonathan Murphy from Judge Lisa Rice states simply: “Case reduced due to witnesses’ contradictory and […]
Two people hospitalized following shooting in Greeneville Sunday morning
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Two people were hospitalized for gunshot wounds following a shooting at around 3 a.m. Sunday in Greeneville, according to Greeneville Police Capt. Timothy Davis. Greenville police responded to the shooting in the 100 block of Old Asheville Highway. The conditions of the victims are currently unknown,...
wccbcharlotte.com
Burke County Man Airlifted To Hospital After Stabbing
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A Burke County man is in he hospital after being stabbed in the abdomen. Investigators responded to 7790 Hildebran School Road around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday and found Michael Winstead sitting inside a vehicle suffering from stab wounds. Winstead was transported to UNC Health Blueridge before...
Search for wanted man who escaped from attic in North Carolina
A search continues for a wanted man who escaped from an attic Wednesday in Rutherford County.
wcyb.com
Drug take-back event held at Sullivan County Sheriff's Office
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Sullivan County Sheriff's office participated in a national drug take-back day Saturday. People were encouraged to drop off their old and expired prescription medications. Leaders with the anti-drug coalition say it's an easy way to get rid of any unwanted medicine. The event is held in April and October each year.
wvlt.tv
Teen charged in Knoxville shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville teen has been arrested and charged in a shooting that happened Monday, officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced Thursday. Larry McBee, 18, is in custody on charges of aggravated robbery and felony evading arrest, according to KPD. McBee was taken into custody after fleeing an officer who tried to stop him as he was driving in Jefferson County.
Kingsport Times-News
JCPD investigating early morning shooting in downtown
The Johnson City Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left two people injured. Shortly after 3 a.m., Johnson City police officers responded to a "shots fired" call in the area of Downtown Square at 150 W. State of Franklin Road, according to a JCPD news release. Officers found two victims with non-life threatening injuries.
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County Sheriff's Department seeking information on pickup truck involved in church burglaries
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in identifying the owner of a dark blue 1997 to 2003 Ford F-150 2-wheel drive truck. The truck has paint damage on the roof of the cab. The sheriff’s office said in Facebook posting that the truck has been involved in at least three thefts from churches in Carter County and Washington County. Anyone with information about the truck or who owns it is asked to call 423-542-1845.
1 dead, 1 injured after early morning shooting in Greeneville
UPDATE 3:12 p.m. Sunday, October 30: According to the Greeneville Police Department, one of the victims injured in the shooting has died at a local hospital. The victim was identified as Juan Tauscher, 22, of Greeneville. The investigation remains ongoing and the condition of the other victim injured in the shooting is unknown at this […]
