ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

China's Factory Activity Drops, Bogged Down by More Covid Controls

BEIJING — China's factory activity fell in October due to frequent Covid outbreaks, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday. The official purchasing managers' index for manufacturing fell to 49.2 this month, down from 50.1 in September, the data showed. Economists had expected a print of 50, according to...
NBC Chicago

U.S. Treasury Yields Climb as Investors Look Toward November Fed Meeting

The 10-year Treasury yield was up by more than 6 basis points to 4.0665% at 6 a.m. ET. The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury rose by around 7 basis points to 4.4928%. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point equals 0.01%. Treasury yields rose on Monday...
NBC Chicago

Germany's Pension System Will Collapse Without Reform, Influential Lobby Group Says

Germany's pension system is "on the verge of collapse," according to Rainer Dulger, president of the Confederation of German Employers’ Associations. The country needs “large-scale social reform” not seen since the time of the German reunification, he said. Germany's pension system won't be financially viable in five...
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
99K+
Followers
78K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy