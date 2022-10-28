Read full article on original website
Related
Japan Stocks Close at Highest Since Sept. 20; China's Factory Activity Contracts
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mostly higher on Monday as China factory activity missed expectations, and markets look ahead to the U.S. Fed meeting later this week. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 0.14% in its final hours of trade while...
China's Factory Activity Drops, Bogged Down by More Covid Controls
BEIJING — China's factory activity fell in October due to frequent Covid outbreaks, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday. The official purchasing managers' index for manufacturing fell to 49.2 this month, down from 50.1 in September, the data showed. Economists had expected a print of 50, according to...
Chinese Tech Giants' Push Into U.S., Europe's Markets Sets Up Potential Clash With Amazon
Pinduoduo and TikTok owner ByteDance have launched international cross-border e-commerce websites in the last few months, aiming to take a crack at selling Chinese products to foreign buyers. The move sets the two Chinese tech firms up for a clash with Amazon as they expand overseas. ByteDance launched a fashion...
Oil Is All That Putin Has Left, U.S. Presidential Advisor Amos Hochstein Says
"Oil is the only thing they have left in that economy … Putin has destroyed the rest of the economy," Amos Hochstein tells CNBC. Russia was the biggest supplier of both natural gas and petroleum oils to the EU in 2021, according to Eurostat, however gas exports from Russia to the European Union have slid this year.
The US economy is 'dead in the water' and inflation is squeezing consumers, Steve Forbes says
Steve Forbes warned "hard times are coming" for the US as high inflation, energy shortages and a strong dollar destruct markets, per Fox Business.
The Diesel Market Is in a Perfect Storm as Prices Surge, Supply Dwindles Ahead of Winter
Diesel prices have increased 33% for November deliveries and are expected to go higher. Diesel supply in the Northeast, the drought-stricken Mississippi River, and a potential rail strike are contributing to higher fuel demand with calls for federal government intervention to increase supply. Diesel reserves have not been this low...
U.S. Treasury Yields Climb as Investors Look Toward November Fed Meeting
The 10-year Treasury yield was up by more than 6 basis points to 4.0665% at 6 a.m. ET. The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury rose by around 7 basis points to 4.4928%. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point equals 0.01%. Treasury yields rose on Monday...
Stock Futures Slide on Monday With the Dow on Track for Best Month Since 1976
Stock futures were lower early on Monday morning ahead of the final day of October, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average poised to clinch its best month in decades. S&P 500 futures were 0.5% lower, while Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.6%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures shed 150 points, or nearly 0.5%.
Under-The-Radar Trend Shows Tech Investors Remain Loyal Despite Major Losses This Year
It appears most ETF investors aren't cashing out of technology despite this year's painful losses. The widely-held ARK Innovation ETF and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, down 59% and 25% respectively this year, aren't showing meaningful outflows so far this year. Invesco's Anna Paglia lists a reason: Investors are...
Germany's Pension System Will Collapse Without Reform, Influential Lobby Group Says
Germany's pension system is "on the verge of collapse," according to Rainer Dulger, president of the Confederation of German Employers’ Associations. The country needs “large-scale social reform” not seen since the time of the German reunification, he said. Germany's pension system won't be financially viable in five...
Wave of Missile Strikes Hit Ukrainian Cities With Kyiv Left Struggling for Power and Water; Wheat Prices Rise After Grain Deal Stumbles
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. A series of missile strikes hit major Ukrainian cities on Monday morning, with the capital Kyiv and cities to the northeast and south being targeted, according to regional officials. Kyiv's Mayor Vitali...
Credit Suisse Shares Are a ‘Steal,' Say New Saudi Backers After Taking 9.9% Stake
Saudi National Bank, the kingdom's largest lender and majority-owned by the Saudi government, announced Wednesday that it was investing up to $1.5 billion in Credit Suisse — representing a stake of up to 9.9%. The Swiss lender posted a third-quarter net loss of 4.034 billion Swiss francs ($4.09 billion)...
Russia-Ukraine war live: missile strikes hit dams and other critical infrastructure in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities
Russia launches wave of cruise missiles targeting water, electricity and other energy infrastructure
