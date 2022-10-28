Read full article on original website
Jair Bolsonaro is Brazil’s Donald Trump – and this election could break the country
Video resurfaces of Bolsonaro admitting he would eat human flesh. Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice. Brazil is going through the most important...
The Guardian view on Brazil’s election: Bolsonaro’s return would cost us all
On Sunday, Brazilian electors will cast their vote in a tight contest that will not only set the course for this extraordinarily polarised country but also have a powerful impact on the future of the world. Hopes that the far-right incumbent, Jair Bolsonaro, would be decisively rejected in the first round were dashed when he fared far better than expected, with 43% of votes, and his challenger, the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, fell just short of an outright majority with 48%. Eleventh-hour handouts to the poorest and lavish quantities of disinformation have aided Mr Bolsonaro’s recovery.
Brazil's Bolsonaro considering minimum wage increase after leaked reports
BRASILIA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro's government is considering raising the minimum wage and civil servants' salaries above inflation, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Tuesday, also denying intentions to end middle class tax benefits.
Lula or Bolsonaro? Putin Says He Has Good Relations With Both
LONDON (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had good relations with both Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Jair Bolsonaro, the two candidates in Sunday's runoff in the Brazilian presidential election. When asked on Thursday what Russia's position was on the Brazilian election and the probability that Lula...
Lula triumphs over far-right incumbent Bolsonaro in stunning comeback – as it happened
This blog is now closed. You can read our full story on the election results here:
Brazil's new leader Lula rises from ashes at 77
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who rose from poverty to Brazil's presidency before crashing into disgrace in a corruption scandal, made a spectacular comeback as leader of Latin America's biggest economy at the age of 77. Lula has said he is again "in love as if I were 20 years old" with Rosangela "Janja" da Silva, a sociologist and PT activist whom he married in May.
Lula wins Brazil's bitter presidential vote, Bolsonaro silent
Brazilian president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called for "peace and unity" after narrowly winning a divisive runoff election Sunday, capping a remarkable political comeback by defeating far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro -- who has yet to accept defeat. Bolsonaro, the vitriolic hardline conservative dubbed the "Tropical Trump," becomes the first incumbent president not to win re-election in the post-dictatorship era.
Bolsonaro, Lula in close race as final Brazil votes tallied
SAO PAOLO — (AP) — Far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva were very close in Brazil’s runoff presidential election with more than 97% of the votes tallied. The election pits an incumbent vowing to safeguard conservative Christian values against a leftist former president promising to return the country to a more prosperous past.
Brazil pol and Bolsonaro ally refuses arrest, injures police
COMENDADOR LEVY GASPARIAN, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian politician attacked federal police officers seeking to arrest him in his home on Sunday, prompting an hours-long siege that caused alarm and a scramble for a response at the highest level of government. Roberto Jefferson, a former lawmaker and an ally...
Brazil awaits result in cliffhanger Bolsonaro-Lula showdown
Brazil was on a knife-edge Sunday as it awaited results from an election battle between far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and his leftist arch-rival, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in a bitterly divisive race seen as too close to call. However, the election has global ramifications: Conservationists believe the result could seal the fate of the Amazon rainforest, pushed to the brink by fires and deforestation that have surged under Bolsonaro.
Brazil election officials brace for tense Sunday vote as Bolsonaro cries foul
BRASILIA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's electoral authorities are preparing for a competitive election on Sunday with a result that may be contested by far-right President Jair Bolsonaro if he loses to his leftist adversary, who has a narrow lead in recent opinion polls.
Bolsonaro Takes Lead in Initial Vote Count of Brazil Election
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro took an early lead in the initial vote tally of Sunday's presidential election, ahead of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, whose Workers Party usually gets stronger support in regions that are slower to report results. With 5.6% of voting machines counted, Bolsonaro...
Just Like His Idol Trump, Bolsonaro’s Movement Isn’t Going Anywhere
RIO DE JANEIRO—On the left, tears of joy and profound relief. On the right, anger and resentment. On Sunday, Brazil elected former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to be president once again. Lula, the leftist figure venerated by millions of Brazilians, beat the current, far-right icon, President...
Bolsonaro's defeat is a climate turning point
The climate implications of Sunday's Brazilian runoff election, which will return leftist former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to office, defeating the hard right Jair Bolsonaro, are set to reverberate worldwide. Why it matters: Bolsonaro has presided over the highest Amazon deforestation rates in 15 years, while Lula...
The Amazon: a burning question absent in Brazil vote
Felipe Guimaraes leaps on and off a surfboard on the sand as he shows tourists the basics of surfing. "I dunno man, it's so far away, but it's obvious it is important and good to take care of" the Amazon, says bare-chested surf instructor Guimaraes, 27, adding there are more "visible issues" than the rainforest.
Supporters of Brazil’s President-elect Lula celebrate victory over Bolsonaro
Supporters of President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took to the streets on Sunday to celebrate their candidate’s victory over President Jair Bolsonaro. Bolsonaro, who for years has made baseless claims that Brazil's voting system is prone to fraud, remained silent initially about the result.Oct. 31, 2022.
Leftist, Pro-Environment Candidate Lula Seeks to Unseat Bolsonaro as Brazil's Next President
Since taking office as Brazil’s president on the first day of 2019, Jair Bolsonaro has been widely criticized for his environmental policies — namely, for rolling back various protections for the Amazon rainforest, making way for development and deforestation. With the 2022 Brazil election for president around the...
Lula: the rise and fall and rise again of Brazil’s president-elect
He is one of Latin America’s most influential and enduring politicians – a silver-tongued statesman Barack Obama once hailed as “the most popular president on Earth”. But had it not been for a chiding from Fidel Castro nearly four decades ago, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva might well have abandoned what would prove one of the most storied political careers the region has ever known.
