The Guardian

The Guardian view on Brazil’s election: Bolsonaro’s return would cost us all

On Sunday, Brazilian electors will cast their vote in a tight contest that will not only set the course for this extraordinarily polarised country but also have a powerful impact on the future of the world. Hopes that the far-right incumbent, Jair Bolsonaro, would be decisively rejected in the first round were dashed when he fared far better than expected, with 43% of votes, and his challenger, the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, fell just short of an outright majority with 48%. Eleventh-hour handouts to the poorest and lavish quantities of disinformation have aided Mr Bolsonaro’s recovery.
Reuters

Brazil's Bolsonaro considering minimum wage increase after leaked reports

BRASILIA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro's government is considering raising the minimum wage and civil servants' salaries above inflation, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Tuesday, also denying intentions to end middle class tax benefits.
US News and World Report

Lula or Bolsonaro? Putin Says He Has Good Relations With Both

LONDON (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had good relations with both Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Jair Bolsonaro, the two candidates in Sunday's runoff in the Brazilian presidential election. When asked on Thursday what Russia's position was on the Brazilian election and the probability that Lula...
AFP

Brazil's new leader Lula rises from ashes at 77

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who rose from poverty to Brazil's presidency before crashing into disgrace in a corruption scandal, made a spectacular comeback as leader of Latin America's biggest economy at the age of 77. Lula has said he is again "in love as if I were 20 years old" with Rosangela "Janja" da Silva, a sociologist and PT activist whom he married in May.
AFP

Lula wins Brazil's bitter presidential vote, Bolsonaro silent

Brazilian president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called for "peace and unity" after narrowly winning a divisive runoff election Sunday, capping a remarkable political comeback by defeating far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro -- who has yet to accept defeat. Bolsonaro, the vitriolic hardline conservative dubbed the "Tropical Trump," becomes the first incumbent president not to win re-election in the post-dictatorship era.
KRMG

Bolsonaro, Lula in close race as final Brazil votes tallied

SAO PAOLO — (AP) — Far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva were very close in Brazil’s runoff presidential election with more than 97% of the votes tallied. The election pits an incumbent vowing to safeguard conservative Christian values against a leftist former president promising to return the country to a more prosperous past.
The Associated Press

Brazil pol and Bolsonaro ally refuses arrest, injures police

COMENDADOR LEVY GASPARIAN, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian politician attacked federal police officers seeking to arrest him in his home on Sunday, prompting an hours-long siege that caused alarm and a scramble for a response at the highest level of government. Roberto Jefferson, a former lawmaker and an ally...
AFP

Brazil awaits result in cliffhanger Bolsonaro-Lula showdown

Brazil was on a knife-edge Sunday as it awaited results from an election battle between far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and his leftist arch-rival, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in a bitterly divisive race seen as too close to call. However, the election has global ramifications: Conservationists believe the result could seal the fate of the Amazon rainforest, pushed to the brink by fires and deforestation that have surged under Bolsonaro.
US News and World Report

Bolsonaro Takes Lead in Initial Vote Count of Brazil Election

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro took an early lead in the initial vote tally of Sunday's presidential election, ahead of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, whose Workers Party usually gets stronger support in regions that are slower to report results. With 5.6% of voting machines counted, Bolsonaro...
Daily Beast

Just Like His Idol Trump, Bolsonaro’s Movement Isn’t Going Anywhere

RIO DE JANEIRO—On the left, tears of joy and profound relief. On the right, anger and resentment. On Sunday, Brazil elected former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to be president once again. Lula, the leftist figure venerated by millions of Brazilians, beat the current, far-right icon, President...
Axios

Bolsonaro's defeat is a climate turning point

The climate implications of Sunday's Brazilian runoff election, which will return leftist former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to office, defeating the hard right Jair Bolsonaro, are set to reverberate worldwide. Why it matters: Bolsonaro has presided over the highest Amazon deforestation rates in 15 years, while Lula...
France 24

AFP

The Amazon: a burning question absent in Brazil vote

Felipe Guimaraes leaps on and off a surfboard on the sand as he shows tourists the basics of surfing. "I dunno man, it's so far away, but it's obvious it is important and good to take care of" the Amazon, says bare-chested surf instructor Guimaraes, 27, adding there are more "visible issues" than the rainforest.
The Guardian

Lula: the rise and fall and rise again of Brazil’s president-elect

He is one of Latin America’s most influential and enduring politicians – a silver-tongued statesman Barack Obama once hailed as “the most popular president on Earth”. But had it not been for a chiding from Fidel Castro nearly four decades ago, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva might well have abandoned what would prove one of the most storied political careers the region has ever known.

