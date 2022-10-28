Read full article on original website
ttusports.com
Tech soars to eighth straight victory with sweep of Little Rock
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – Another dazzling display on both offense and defense propelled the Tennessee Tech volleyball team to its eight straight win Saturday afternoon, as the Golden Eagles (14-12, 11-3) completed yet another weekend sweep with a 3-0 brooming of Little Rock in the Hooper Eblen Center. The Golden...
ttusports.com
Golden Eagles show strong results at OVC Cross Country Championships
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – It was a strong day at the Ohio Valley Conference Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships for the Tennessee Tech programs Saturday morning, as the Golden Eagles both teams saw multiple members collect honors on the day. The Tech women's team placed on the podium for...
First Time since 1981 Raiders Win 8th game in a season
Not since 1981 has a Coffee County football team won 8 games in a season. On Friday night the Red Raiders won their 8th in the 2022 season with a 35-0 shutout of Rhea County. It all started at the 6:19 mark of the 1st quarter when Quarterback Cole Pippenger weaved his way through the Eagle defense for a 27-yard touchdown run. “Pipp” was not done as he connected Jahlin Osbourne on a 14-yard TD pass with 11:19 to go in the 2nd to make it 14-0. Later, with 6:33 remaining in the half it was Pippenger again, this time on a 10-yard run behind the outstanding blocking from the offensive line and it was 21-0. Konor Heaton would finish off the scoring in the first half with a 10-yard rush into the end zone with 3:14 remaining. The Red Raider led 28-0 at the halftime break.
wjle.com
Putnam County Teen Found Dead Had Family Ties in DeKalb County
A 15-year Putnam County girl found dead in a wooded area east of Cookeville Thursday afternoon had family ties in DeKalb County. The funeral service for Olivia Daryl Taylor will be held on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 12noon from the chapel of Love-Cantrell Funeral Home. Bro. Darrell Gill & Bro. Trent Colwell will officiate with burial following at DeKalb Memorial Gardens. Visitation with family will be on Saturday, from 2-8pm, Sunday, 2-8pm & Monday, from 9am until the service time at 12noon.
WSMV
Friends, family say teen found dead near Cookeville had ‘heart of gold’
PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) — Family and friends on Friday remembered and shared memories of 15-year-old Olivia Taylor, whose body was found in a wooded area east of Cookeville on Thursday. Taylor was reported missing on Wednesday and her body found Thursday afternoon. Family members say Olivia Taylor was...
thunder1320.com
Winning lottery ticket purchased in Manchester
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot saw no winners, however there were five purchased lottery tickets from Middle Tennessee businesses worth at least $50,000 in winnings. One of those tickets was bought at BZ Mart at 5506 McMinnville Hwy. in Manchester. One ticket purchased in Murfreesboro awarded one lucky winner $150,000 as...
WSMV
Body of missing teen found in wooded area near Cookeville
murfreesboro.com
Whiskey Dix Set to Open November 3
The new Whiskey Dix location on the Downtown Square in Murfreesboro is set to open on Thursday, November 3. They were nice enough to let me go in and give you all a tour. Enjoy!
crossvillenews1st.com
GOVERNOR LEE COMES TO CROSSVILLE THIS THURSDAY
Governor Bill Lee’s Bus Tour will make a stop in Crossville this Thursday, November 3rd at Express Lunch in downtown. The Governor will be accompanied by Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally and Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton. The public is invited to come by, visit and ask questions during the hour-and-a-half stop-over beginning at noon.
Bus driver shortage challenges school districts in the midstate
The national bus driver shortage is challenging the midstate with several counties missing more than 10% of their driving staff.
fox17.com
Another animal dies at Tennessee auction: 'They don't know when it will end'
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Cookeville animal auction has been cited by the feds yet again after another animal dies in its care. This is the second time this year the "Triple W Arena" has been cited by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The auction— also known as Wilson...
Tennessee man arrested in connection with crash that killed Kentucky police officer
A Tennessee man has been arrested following a crash that killed a police officer in Kentucky early Sunday morning.
WSMV
Several arrested after weekend street racer enforcement by Metro Police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Metro Nashville Police Department made several vehicle stops and arrests as well as issued several citations. Both MNPD and THP helicopters were involved in finding the places where people were driving recklessly. Five people were arrested and one...
Investigation underway after man found shot multiple times in Murfreesboro
An investigation is underway after police say a man was shot multiple times overnight in Murfreesboro.
Putnam County man facing additional charges following death of missing girl
A Putnam County man arrested in connection with the death of a missing teenage girl is now facing additional charges.
Gallatin police search for alleged construction site thieves
The Gallatin Police Department is on the lookout for alleged thieves who may be suspects in multiple construction thefts across Middle Tennessee.
WTVC
One hospitalized after crash sends car 75 feet off side of Signal Mountain
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — One person was hospitalized after a single vehicle crash that sent the driver 75 feet off the side of Signal Mountain, the Dunlap Fire Department says. The accident happened in the area of Barker's Cove Curve. DFD says the vehicle went off the road and...
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner County
Sumner Democrats will host Jason Martin and also Democratic Party Chair Hendrell Remus in campaign events. Ahead of the November 8th General Election, Sumner County Democrats are planning a series of Get Out the Vote Rallies to encourage voters to get to the polls.
wvlt.tv
Morgan Co. authorities conduct drug bust
New info discovered about man accused of starting 70-acre fire in Warren County
News 2 got a closer look at what sparked a 70-acre fire in Warren County earlier this week, forcing many to evacuate, as well as the man who is behind bars in connection with the blaze.
