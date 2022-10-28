Not since 1981 has a Coffee County football team won 8 games in a season. On Friday night the Red Raiders won their 8th in the 2022 season with a 35-0 shutout of Rhea County. It all started at the 6:19 mark of the 1st quarter when Quarterback Cole Pippenger weaved his way through the Eagle defense for a 27-yard touchdown run. “Pipp” was not done as he connected Jahlin Osbourne on a 14-yard TD pass with 11:19 to go in the 2nd to make it 14-0. Later, with 6:33 remaining in the half it was Pippenger again, this time on a 10-yard run behind the outstanding blocking from the offensive line and it was 21-0. Konor Heaton would finish off the scoring in the first half with a 10-yard rush into the end zone with 3:14 remaining. The Red Raider led 28-0 at the halftime break.

COFFEE COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO