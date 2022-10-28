DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – For 17 years, Healing Hands Ministry Health has brought healthcare services to those in need. "The need for healthcare is huge," HHM Health Chief Development Officer Jean Buys said. "People are trying to decide between feeding their children or going to the doctor, so we make both possible." HHM Health accepts those with no insurance, Medicaid, Medicare, ACA plans and commercial insurance. "It's on a sliding scale fee, so it's based on their income," Buys said. Now, they're adding several new services.Those services include an imaging center offering mammograms and sonograms, nutrition education center, child's play therapy room, expanded vision and dental areas and a new pharmacy that will open later this year."A lot of people struggle to afford their copays or even if you don't have insurance, afford the medication at all," HHM Health Director of Pharmacy Rizwana Islam said. Through a federal program, they're able to buy drugs at a significant discount then pass on the savings. Right now, this nonprofit is serving more than 15,000 people a year, but they expect those numbers to go up. If their services are something you're interested in looking into, check out more information here. Donations can be made here.

3 DAYS AGO