Dallas County, TX

CBS DFW

Healing Hands Ministry Health adds several new services for those in need

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – For 17 years, Healing Hands Ministry Health has brought healthcare services to those in need.  "The need for healthcare is huge," HHM Health Chief Development Officer Jean Buys said. "People are trying to decide between feeding their children or going to the doctor, so we make both possible." HHM Health accepts those with no insurance, Medicaid, Medicare, ACA plans and commercial insurance. "It's on a sliding scale fee, so it's based on their income," Buys said. Now, they're adding several new services.Those services include an imaging center offering mammograms and sonograms, nutrition education center, child's play therapy room, expanded vision and dental areas and a new pharmacy that will open later this year."A lot of people struggle to afford their copays or even if you don't have insurance, afford the medication at all," HHM Health Director of Pharmacy Rizwana Islam said. Through a federal program, they're able to buy drugs at a significant discount then pass on the savings.  Right now, this nonprofit is serving more than 15,000 people a year, but they expect those numbers to go up. If their services are something you're interested in looking into, check out more information here. Donations can be made here.
theshelbyreport.com

Tarrant Area Food Bank Launches First Gift Catalog

The Fort Worth, Texas-based Tarrant Area Food Bank has launched its first Holidays of Hope Gift catalog. In this new giving opportunity, the community has the ability to feed those in need, in honor of those they love. The holiday season brings uncertainty for many families as to where their...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexaminer.com

Dallas residents to receive FREE trees to celebrate Dallas Arbor Day

As part of the Branch Out Dallas program and to celebrate Dallas Arbor Day, the city of Dallas will distribute free five-gallon trees to Dallas residents who registered for this event. This year, residents selected from six tree species including Mexican oak, sycamore, redbud, American elm, cedar elm, and chinquapin...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas Animal Services calls on community to help foster and adopt pets

DALLAS - Dallas Animal Services is calling on the community to help them by fostering and adopting pets. At a meeting on Thursday, DAS revealed that euthanasias among dogs have gone up 86% in the last fiscal year. FOX 4 asked Dallas Animal Services director MeLissa Webber what is causing...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Creuzot Points Fingers in Methodist Hospital Killings

As the Dallas community reflects on the tragic murder of two hospital employees gunned down by a parolee while at work at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, many, including Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia, are directing their outrage at what they call a “broken” criminal justice system. The two...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Rockwall woman celebrates her 105th birthday

ROCKWALL, Texas - It was big birthday bash Friday for Rockwall resident Joyce Ruminer as she celebrated her 105th birthday. She has two daughters, four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, and one great-great-great-grandchild, with another on the way. She was married to her husband, Ralph, for 62 years before he...
ROCKWALL, TX
wbap.com

Dangers of Common Anxiety/Sleep Meds Like Xanax, Ativan and Valium [LISTEN]

Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – Millions of people take take some form of highly addictive prescription medications like Xanax, Ativan and Valium for anxiety and sleep issues. The medications are in a class of prescription drugs known as Benzodiazepines,. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), more than 30...
DALLAS, TX

