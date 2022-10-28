Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
Cora Jade Says AJ Lee & Paige Inspired Her To Wrestle
Former WWE Diva’s Champion Paige (Saraya) officially became All Elite last month, when she made her AEW debut at the AEW Dynamite Grand Slam show at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Paige most notably feuded with her frenemy AJ Lee on WWE’s main roster back in 2014, where the two were heavily featured even a year prior to the beginning of the ‘Women’s Revolution’.
Yardbarker
Frankie Kazarian Has Had Nothing But Good Matches In AEW, Picks His Favorite IMPACT Match
The Watch List takes a look at what matches you should be watching and they come recommended by today’s professional wrestling stars. WrestleZone recently spoke with Frankie Kazarian, who picked his matches in AEW and IMPACT as some of his standout work. “I’ll answer the IMPACT one first, and...
wrestletalk.com
Cody Rhodes Addresses Rumours That He Had Issues With CM Punk In AEW
Cody Rhodes made news at the beginning of the year, when it was announced by himself and AEW that he would be leaving his role as an executive vice president of the company, and departing the company due to his contract expiring. Cody then returned to WWE, arriving as Seth...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Says WWE Are ‘Fooling Themselves’ If They Claim AEW Isn’t Competition
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has said that WWE is “fooling” itself if it does not admit that AEW is competition. Foley is a three-time WWE Champion, and eight-time WWE Tag Team Champion, and was inducted into the company’s Hall of Fame in 2013. Nevertheless, he has been rather outspoken about the direction of the company in recent years, especially under the old regime.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Dark Spoilers From October 28 Taping
Here are the results from the AEW Dark taping which took place on Friday, October 28 in Uncasville, Connecticut. A ROH Pure Championship bout took place at the taping, with Daniel Garcia defending his gold against Brock Anderson. Other notable names in action included Athena, Rey Fenix and Interim AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm.
tjrwrestling.net
Jimmy Uso Reacts To Ava Raine’s NXT Debut
Could The Rock’s daughter, Ava Raine, be the next member of The Bloodline?. Last Tuesday, Simone Johnson — who is the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and known in the ring as Ava Raine — made her debut on WWE NXT when she was revealed to be The Schism faction’s fourth member, who before Raine, featured Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler. After Raine was unmasked, she would drop a quick promo.
wrestletalk.com
Ric Flair Names WWE Icon As ‘The Best Big Man Ever’
Ric Flair has opened up about the wrestler who he believes holds the title of “the best big man ever” in WWE. Flair was granted his release from WWE in August 2021 after decades-old controversies regarding the Nature Boy resurfaced on wrestling documentary series Dark Side of the Ring.
itrwrestling.com
“They Didn’t Want Punk There From The Start” – Jim Cornette On The Elite
2022 has proven rather tumultuous for All Elite Wrestling. Between the issues caused by dwindling ticket sales and plummeting ratings, CM Punk’s actions during the All Out media scrum led to scandalous developments that the company is still rocking from. The result of that incident has seen a number...
wrestletalk.com
Fans Notice Interesting Connection Between Released WWE Star & ‘Uncle Howdy’
The mystery surrounding Bray Wyatt continued at the climax of last night’s SmackDown show, when Bray Wyatt continued to shed his former skin in an in-ring promo. However, he was once again cut off by a mysterious man on the titantron, this time showing his face and officially referring to himself as ‘Uncle Howdy’.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Almost Died Due To TV Prop
WWE Hall of Famer Edge was almost killed by a prop during a WWE pay-per-view, according to fellow Attitude Era alumnus Matt Hardy. Edge and Christian and the Hardy Boyz had one of the most famous tag team rivalries in wrestling history, often having matches with death-defying stunts and bumps.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Dynamite Up Against MLB World Series Game 5
The November 2 edition of AEW Dynamite will be up against game 5 of the MLB World Series. This coming week, several wrestling shows will go head-to-head with big baseball games. As previously noted, game 3 of the series will clash with the October 31 edition of WWE Raw, and game 4 will clash with the November 1 NXT episode.
wrestletalk.com
Jim Cornette Calls AEW Star’s Run A ‘Disappointment’
Jim Cornette has shared his honest thoughts on Malakai Black’s run in AEW, assessing it as a ‘disappointment’. On the ‘Jim Cornette Reviews AEW’s Roster’ episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette made his stance on Malakai Black’s time in AEW clear, saying:
wrestletalk.com
Title Changes Hands At NJPW Rumble On 44th Street
Here are the results from the October 28 NJPW Rumble on 44th Street event, featuring a title change. During the show, the Motor City Machine Guns defeated Kevin Knight & The DKC and Aussie Open to become the new NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Champions. The duo are the second...
411mania.com
Wrestling Superstars Turn Out for Sheamus’ Wedding (Photos)
– As previously reported, WWE Superstar and former WWE Champion Sheamus is getting married this weekend to his longtime girlfriend, Isabella Revilla. A number of WWE talents and wrestlers also attended the wedding, with Drew McIntyre and Miro serving as groomsmen in Sheamus’ wedding party. Former WWE Superstar Lana...
wrestlinginc.com
Jimmy Uso Is All For NXT Superstar Potentially Joining The Bloodline
The Bloodline is currently riding high in WWE, but Jimmy Uso is open to adding one more family member to the dominant stable. During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the WWE Superstar revealed that he wants Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter, Ava Raine, to join the family-centric faction following her impressive on-screen debut during the October 25 episode of "NXT."
wrestletalk.com
WWE Has Interest In Another Female Talent
In light of the return of Emma – known in IMPACT by her real name Tenille Dashwood – WWE is looking to bring back even more female talent. Emma returned on yesterday evening’s (October 28) edition of SmackDown, facing Ronda Rousey for the latter’s WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship.
ringsidenews.com
Britt Baker Is Totally Cool With Fans Making Comparisons To Charlotte Flair
Britt Baker represents the face of AEW’s women’s division, and there’s no doubt about it. Baker’s stellar in-ring performance, vocal prowess, and memorable matches against Hikaru Shida and Thunder Rosa all contributed to her rise to the top of the company. Baker has even drawn comparisons to WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair during her time in AEW.
wrestlinginc.com
Billy Gunn Abducted And Assaulted On AEW Rampage
Over the past couple of months, All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) have been at war with Swerve in Our Glory (Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee). After failing to capture the AEW World Tag Team Title at All Out in early September, The Acclaimed received a rematch at the Grand Slam edition of "Dynamite," and this time Caster and Bowens walked out as champions. While the conflict between the teams simmered down for a while, things started back up when Strickland began targeting "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn. With Halloween right around the corner, horror came to AEW a few days early.
lastwordonsports.com
Preview: AEW Dynamite (11/2/22) – Chris Jericho Battle Former ROH Champion
The month of November kicks off with a bang with another exhilarating edition of AEW Dynamite. Weeks away from the much-awaited Full Gear pay-per-view, All Elite Wrestling ramps it up in Baltimore, Maryland with yet another stacked lineup. On this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, three titles will be on the line. Jon Moxley battles Lee Moriarty of The Firm in an AEW World Championship Eliminator. Plus, a lot more coming for the #AllElite fans on this AEW Dynamite card.
Cody Rhodes Says He Didn't Leave AEW Over Issues With CM Punk
Cody Rhodes says there were no issues with CM Punk in AEW. Since Cody left AEW in February and officially returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38, many have commented and speculated about the reasons Cody decided to leave the company he helped start. Rhodes has stated many times that he...
Comments / 0