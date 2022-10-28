Over the past couple of months, All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) have been at war with Swerve in Our Glory (Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee). After failing to capture the AEW World Tag Team Title at All Out in early September, The Acclaimed received a rematch at the Grand Slam edition of "Dynamite," and this time Caster and Bowens walked out as champions. While the conflict between the teams simmered down for a while, things started back up when Strickland began targeting "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn. With Halloween right around the corner, horror came to AEW a few days early.

2 DAYS AGO