The Cleveland Browns are now in the driver’s seat as they have gone up three scores on the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. After kicking a field goal to end the half, the Browns have come out and scored on the opening drive of the second half as quarterback Jacoby Brissett scampered in for a touchdown run. They now hold an 18-0 lead over the Bengals.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 32 MINUTES AGO