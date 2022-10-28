WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has said that WWE is “fooling” itself if it does not admit that AEW is competition. Foley is a three-time WWE Champion, and eight-time WWE Tag Team Champion, and was inducted into the company’s Hall of Fame in 2013. Nevertheless, he has been rather outspoken about the direction of the company in recent years, especially under the old regime.

2 DAYS AGO