Russian wheat prices stable amid high exports
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices were stable last week amid high exports and risks to grain exports from Ukraine's ports, analysts said on Monday, before Russia's withdrawal at the weekend from a deal allowing Ukrainian shipments. Prices for Russian wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports were at $312 a tonne free on board (FOB) on Friday evening, unchanged from a week earlier, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note. Russia's grain exports fell to 910,000 tonnes last week from 1.06 million tonnes a week earlier, the Sovecon consultancy said, citing port data. Sovecon expects Russia's grain exports to rise in October compared with the previous month. "Despite the overall favourable market environment it is hard to expect that Russia could continue increasing exports substantially. The lack of railcars remains a substantial bottleneck," Sovecon said. Farmers have already planted winter grains on 16.7 million hectares, compared with 17.6 million hectares around the same date a year ago, the consultancy said. Overall weather conditions remain fine for development of the winter crops, but the southern regions are a bit dry, Sovecon added. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,600 rbls/t -75 rbls wheat, European part ($203.9) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 21,450 rbls/t unchanged (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 73,675 rbls/t +1,000 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 30,150 rbls/t +250 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,320/t +$30 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,190/t +$20 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $790.4/t -$6.3 Russia's south (IKAR) Harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of October 27: All grains: Wheat Barley Corn Sunseeds Crop, mln tonnes 149.7 104.6 24.4 5.9 10.1 Crop, as of same 119.0 77.8 18.7 10.0 14.0 date in 2021 Yield, 3.34 3.59 3.09 5.55 1.83 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 2.70 2.81 2.39 5.32 1.61 date in 2021 Harvested area, 44.9 29.1 7.9 1.1 5.5 mln hectares Harvested area, 44.1 27.7 7.8 1.9 8.7 as of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish harvesting data in detail for the current season. ** The harvesting data is by bunker weight, i.e. before drying and cleaning of the crop. ($1 = 61.8000 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova and Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman)
China's sow herd increases 2% in Sept vs prior month - agriculture ministry
BEIJING, Oct 31 (Reuters) - China's sow herd grew 2% in September versus the prior month to 43.62 million heads, showed data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs on Monday. The hog herd increased 3.1% on the prior month to 443.94 million, and was also up 1.4% on...
GRAINS-Corn sags on firm dollar, concerns over U.S. export demand
(Adds closing prices, details on U.S. rains) Chicago Board of Trade corn futures ended lower on Friday on worries about slowing U.S. export sales, while wheat futures sagged as rains benefited growing areas in the country's southern Plains, analysts said. A stronger dollar added to concerns about corn export demand,...
Grains end the week down | October 28, 2022
Corn ended the week still down 3¢. Soybeans are still down 10¢. Wheat also hasn't budged much. CBOT wheat is still down 10¢. KC wheat is down 12¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 8¢. Live cattle are down 43¢. Feeder cattle are down 25¢. Lean hogs...
Record agricultural volumes leave Ukraine ports on Monday -official
KYIV, Oct 31 (Reuters) - A record volume of 354,500 tonnes of agricultural products was carried on vessels leaving Ukrainian ports on Monday as part of the Black Sea grain deal, a spokesperson for Odesa's military administration said. Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, withdrew from the Black Sea...
UPDATE 1-Grain market braces for price flurry as Black Sea corridor in doubt
Moscow's withdrawal from deal renews world supply fears. Grain purchases for Ukraine sea ports stop, broker says. Situation unclear as other corridor parties plan inspections. (Adds U.S. broker comment, plan to resume corridor inspections) By Gus Trompiz. PARIS, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Wheat futures are expected to leap on Monday...
CBOT Trends-Wheat down 8-11 cents, corn down 2-4 cents, soy down 6-8 cents
CHICAGO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Down 8 to 11 cents per bushel. * A firm dollar and concerns about...
GRAINS-Wheat climbs 5% to 2-week high as Russia suspends Black Sea agreement
Russia suspends participation in Black Sea grain exports deal. Wheat futures jump 5%, at highest since mid-Oct, corn up 2%. Black Sea wheat, corn supplies at risk on Russia withdrawal. *. U.N., Turkey, Ukraine press ahead with grain exports. (Recasts with milestone; adds quote, details) By Naveen Thukral. SINGAPORE, Oct...
UPDATE 1-France seeks to rally EU over land routes for Ukrainian crops
PARIS, Oct 31 (Reuters) - France is working to boost Ukraine grain exports via land routes in conjunction with other EU states, the farm minister in Paris said on Monday, after Russia withdrew from a deal that had enabled such exports via the Black Sea. On Saturday, Russia indefinitely suspended...
U.N.'s Black Sea grain deal chief says "the food must flow"
ISTANBUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The U.N. Coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative said on Monday that civilian cargo ships can never be a military target or held hostage, and that "the food must flow" under the deal from which Russia withdrew at the weekend. Amir Abdulla's comment on...
Italy hopes deal to export grain from Ukrainian ports will be renewed
ROME, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that she hoped the agreement on grain exports from Ukrainian ports would be renewed, a Rome government's statement said on Friday. "The deal is crucial to avert a possible food crisis," the government said. In...
World food supplies at risk as Russia withdraws from Black Sea deal
SINGAPORE, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Russia's weekend backtrack from a U.N.-brokered deal to export Black Sea grains is likely to hit shipments to import-dependent countries, deepening a global food crisis and sparking gains in prices. Hundreds of thousands of tonnes of wheat booked for delivery to Africa and the Middle...
Ukraine says Russia grain move requires strong international response
Oct 29 (Reuters) - Russia's suspension of a Black Sea grain export deal requires a strong international response from the United Nations and the Group of 20 major economies, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday. In a video address, he accused Russia of trying to create an artificial famine...
3 Big Things Today, October 31, 2022
1. Grain and Soybean Prices Surge in Overnight Trading. Wheat, corn and soybean futures were all higher in overnight trading after Russia over the weekend ended an agreement allowing ships to transport agricultural products out of Ukraine. Russia exited the deal -- called the Black Sea Grain Initiative -- for...
CBOT soybeans finish higher as stock market rallies
CHICAGO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures closed stronger on Friday amid spillover support from strong gains in outside markets, analysts said. * November soybean futures ended 5-1/2 cents higher at $13.87-3/4 a bushel, and January soybeans jumped 6-3/4 cents to end at $14.00-1/4. * CBOT December soymeal finished $10 stronger at $425.40 a ton, while CBOT December soyoil slid 0.51 cent to settle at 71.79 cents per lb. * A robust, broad-based rally sent Wall Street stocks surging, as encouraging economic data and a rosier earnings outlook buoyed investor risk appetite. * Exporters sold 126,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China and 198,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to Spain for delivery during the 2022/23 marketing year, the USDA said. The agency last confirmed sales in its daily reporting system on Oct. 20. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis)
World jobs boom halted by Ukraine war and recession risk, says ILO
The economic impact of the Ukraine war and growing risk of a global recession have sent the post-pandemic worldwide jobs boom into reverse, according to recent research. The International Labour Organization, which is affiliated to the United Nations, said the decline in the demand for workers over the past three months came after a rise in jobs and hours worked in the developed and developing world in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
US futures decline ahead of Fed rates decision, earnings
Wall Street futures pointed modestly lower and world stock markets were mixed on Monday ahead of what is expected to be a Federal Reserve decision this week to raise interest rates again. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials and futures for the S&P 500 each slipped 0.3%. The Fed is...
Midwest river woes may spur deliveries against CBOT November soy futures
CHICAGO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Deliveries against Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures could be moderately heavy on Monday, first notice day, traders and analysts said on Friday, due to low water on Midwest rivers that has slowed movement of grain to U.S. Gulf export terminals. The resulting backlogs...
Russian rouble weakens after Moscow suspends Black Sea grain deal
Oct 31 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened as trading opened on Monday in the first session since Moscow said it would suspend participation in the landmark Black Sea grain deal over the weekend. Global food prices climbed on Monday after Russia said it was suspending participation in the U.N....
LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs bounce back from steep losses
CHICAGO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures settled higher on Friday in a recovery from sharp losses recorded in the previous session, while live cattle futures weakened for a second consecutive day. December lean hog futures ended up 0.975 cent at 86.100 cents per lb. The...
