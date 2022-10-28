Read full article on original website
Washington witness photographs multiple hovering orb UFOsRoger MarshLake Forest Park, WA
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgageAabha GopanSeattle, WA
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
shorelineareanews.com
Third Place Books announces beer can partnership and book fair at Kenmore brewery Thursday
Third Place Books is excited to announce our very first BEER CAN partnership!. We've teamed up with Stoup Brewing and Chuck's Hop Shop for a special book-themed beer can. The FINAL DRAFT IPA will be available for purchase starting November 1st and a portion of sales will go towards our BOOKS TO STUDENTS FUND.
shorelineareanews.com
Free beginner's genealogy class starts November 5, 2022 in Lynnwood
Are you interested in researching your family history and don't know where to start?. Sno-Isle Genealogical Society is offering a free beginner's class on the first Saturday of the month, November 5, 2022 at 10am at its research library located at 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood. The one hour...
q13fox.com
Group terrorizes homeowners across Pierce County vandalizing homes, Halloween decorations
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A number of Pierce County homeowners are trying to figure out why a group of teens went on a spree late Friday, early Saturday morning destroying pumpkins, homes and Halloween decorations. Homeowners from a number of communities including Puyallup, Pacific and Auburn woke up Saturday morning to...
shorelineareanews.com
Liquor sales at North City Bistro as current owners prepare to hand over the Bistro to new owners
Ray and Sharon Bloom, owners of the North City Bistro in the North City Business District, are selling off their liquor inventory over the next two weeks and have some terrific bargains. We had to dismantle our Beautiful Liquor store, due to (Washington State Liquor Control Board) WSLCB changing the...
shorelineareanews.com
Book group at Richmond Beach Library to discuss The Beekeeper of Aleppo Wednesday
Book Group at the Richmond Beach Library meets Wednesday, November 2, 2022, from 6:30pm – 7:30pm to discuss The Beekeeper of Aleppo by Christy Lefteri. New participants always welcome and Registration is not required. The library is located at 19601 21st Avenue NW, Shoreline WA 98177.
shorelineareanews.com
Calligraphy class on Saturday at Shoreline Community College
Learn to use brush lettering combined with holiday themes and flourishes to create beautiful cards and gifts for the season. Supplies included. Dates: 11/5/2022 - 11/5/2022 (Sat) Times: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM. Fee: $59.00. On Campus! 16101 Greenwood Ave N.
shorelineareanews.com
Native Plants and Bird Habitat is the focus of the November 8, 2022 LFP Garden Club meeting
Lake Forest Park Garden Club will be meeting in person on November 8, 2022 at 9:30am for the general meeting and then a short break for cookies and then our special speaker at 10:30am until about noon. We will be meeting at the intersection of Bothell Way NE and Ballinger...
shorelineareanews.com
SAGE Club to meet Friday November 4 at teen center
We invite any LGBTQ+ and allies, in middle and high school, to come stop in at the Richmond Highlands Recreation Center 16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133 for a meet and greet and free button making!. We have all the supplies for the button making just come ready to...
shorelineareanews.com
Ferry reservations open November 1
Vehicle reservations for winter season (January 1 to March 25, 2023) on the Anacortes/San Juan Islands or Port Townsend / Coupeville routes will be available at 7am Tuesday, November 1, 2022. For the Anacortes / San Juan Islands runs, another batch of reservations will be released two weeks before each...
shorelineareanews.com
Shoreline Chamber of Commerce in person luncheon November 9 with King County Councilperson Rod Dembowski
Shoreline Chamber of Commerce November IN PERSON Luncheon features King County Councilperson Rod Dembowski on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 11:30am - 1:00pm. The Shoreline Chamber of Commerce will be meeting in-person at Vault 177 (next to Spin Alley) 1430 NW Richmond Beach Rd, Shoreline, WA 98177. Speaker: Rod Dembowski. Following...
shorelineareanews.com
The Seattle King County free vision clinic runs on volunteers
Seattle/King County Clinic (SKCC) brings together healthcare organizations, civic agencies, non-profits, private businesses and volunteers from across the State of Washington to produce a giant free health clinic at Seattle Center. The Clinic is a major function of the Seattle Center Foundation. The four-day volunteer-driven clinic provides free dental, vision...
What are your favorite local/independent grocery and food stores in Tacoma?
My favorite on my block closed sadly. I would love to branch out and see what else Tacoma has. There are some small ones that are much more worthy of shopping than the large chains. Any recommendations?
KING-5
Fire in Downtown Sumner damages businesses
Main Street in downtown Sumner closed due to a 3-alarm fire early Friday morning. Officials said "multiple" businesses were damaged by the fire.
shorelineareanews.com
Scene on the Sound: The Polar Star returns
USCGC POLAR STAR (WAGB 10) Homeported in Seattle, Washington, US Coast Guard Cutter POLAR STAR (WAGB 10) is the United States' only heavy icebreaker. Commissioned in 1976, she was built by Lockheed Shipbuilding along with her now decommissioned sister ship, POLAR SEA (WAGB 11). Three aviation-grade gas turbine engines provide...
shorelineareanews.com
Power outage - it wasn't our turn
Seattle City Light Crew investigated an outage impacting approximately 21,800 customers in the Ballard, Phinney Ridge, Fremont, Wallingford neighborhoods. The notice went up just before 2am and power was restored just before 3am to all but 38 addresses in Fremont. The apparent cause was equipment failure. No visuals.
shorelineareanews.com
Crime prevention in Lake Forest Park
Did you know that the Lake Forest Park Police Department provides its citizens with an effective crime prevention tool called "Crime Watch"?. Crime Watch is a free program staffed by volunteers who check homes of residents who are out of town. To sign up for a vacation house check, residents...
KING-5
The man behind a popular Port Angeles soda: Made in Washington
PORT ANGELES, Wash. — People have been cracking open these Made in Washington sodas since 1984 thanks to Ed Bedford, owner of Bedford’s Craft Sodas — pop that proudly states where it comes from on every bottle. “It all started here, it's home-based out of Port Angeles,”...
Office building in Tacoma to be converted into apartments
TACOMA, Wash. — A new location has opened up in downtown Tacoma to serve as housing: a 10-story building on Pacific Avenue that used to be the site of DaVita Inc. The building has stood empty since last year, when DaVita Inc moved its staff of 500 people out to relocate to Federal Way.
myeverettnews.com
After Hurdles And Challenges Everett’s 8th Retail Marijuana Store Opens Today
Back in October of 2020 the Everett City Council voted to increase the number of retail marijuana stores within the city limits from five to eight. The State of Washington has authorized ten stores for Everett, but the city council has never been comfortable with that number. In 2020 Hashtag...
Washington Man Kept Massive Alligator Next to His Bed Inside Shipping Container
Deputies and animal control officers in Pierce County, Washington were filmed last week removing a huge alligator from a shipping container. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department received a complaint about an unidentified resident in Lakebay, Washington who was keeping a gator as a pet. Although, at first, deputies and animal control officers couldn’t find the giant reptile when they looked into reports of it.
