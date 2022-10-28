ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoreline, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shorelineareanews.com

Free beginner's genealogy class starts November 5, 2022 in Lynnwood

Are you interested in researching your family history and don't know where to start?. Sno-Isle Genealogical Society is offering a free beginner's class on the first Saturday of the month, November 5, 2022 at 10am at its research library located at 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood. The one hour...
LYNNWOOD, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Calligraphy class on Saturday at Shoreline Community College

Learn to use brush lettering combined with holiday themes and flourishes to create beautiful cards and gifts for the season. Supplies included. Dates: 11/5/2022 - 11/5/2022 (Sat) Times: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM. Fee: $59.00. On Campus! 16101 Greenwood Ave N.
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

SAGE Club to meet Friday November 4 at teen center

We invite any LGBTQ+ and allies, in middle and high school, to come stop in at the Richmond Highlands Recreation Center 16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133 for a meet and greet and free button making!. We have all the supplies for the button making just come ready to...
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Ferry reservations open November 1

Vehicle reservations for winter season (January 1 to March 25, 2023) on the Anacortes/San Juan Islands or Port Townsend / Coupeville routes will be available at 7am Tuesday, November 1, 2022. For the Anacortes / San Juan Islands runs, another batch of reservations will be released two weeks before each...
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Shoreline Chamber of Commerce in person luncheon November 9 with King County Councilperson Rod Dembowski

Shoreline Chamber of Commerce November IN PERSON Luncheon features King County Councilperson Rod Dembowski on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 11:30am - 1:00pm. The Shoreline Chamber of Commerce will be meeting in-person at Vault 177 (next to Spin Alley) 1430 NW Richmond Beach Rd, Shoreline, WA 98177. Speaker: Rod Dembowski. Following...
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

The Seattle King County free vision clinic runs on volunteers

Seattle/King County Clinic (SKCC) brings together healthcare organizations, civic agencies, non-profits, private businesses and volunteers from across the State of Washington to produce a giant free health clinic at Seattle Center. The Clinic is a major function of the Seattle Center Foundation. The four-day volunteer-driven clinic provides free dental, vision...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Fire in Downtown Sumner damages businesses

Main Street in downtown Sumner closed due to a 3-alarm fire early Friday morning. Officials said "multiple" businesses were damaged by the fire.
shorelineareanews.com

Scene on the Sound: The Polar Star returns

USCGC POLAR STAR (WAGB 10) Homeported in Seattle, Washington, US Coast Guard Cutter POLAR STAR (WAGB 10) is the United States' only heavy icebreaker. Commissioned in 1976, she was built by Lockheed Shipbuilding along with her now decommissioned sister ship, POLAR SEA (WAGB 11). Three aviation-grade gas turbine engines provide...
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Power outage - it wasn't our turn

Seattle City Light Crew investigated an outage impacting approximately 21,800 customers in the Ballard, Phinney Ridge, Fremont, Wallingford neighborhoods. The notice went up just before 2am and power was restored just before 3am to all but 38 addresses in Fremont. The apparent cause was equipment failure. No visuals.
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Crime prevention in Lake Forest Park

Did you know that the Lake Forest Park Police Department provides its citizens with an effective crime prevention tool called "Crime Watch"?. Crime Watch is a free program staffed by volunteers who check homes of residents who are out of town. To sign up for a vacation house check, residents...
LAKE FOREST PARK, WA
KING 5

Office building in Tacoma to be converted into apartments

TACOMA, Wash. — A new location has opened up in downtown Tacoma to serve as housing: a 10-story building on Pacific Avenue that used to be the site of DaVita Inc. The building has stood empty since last year, when DaVita Inc moved its staff of 500 people out to relocate to Federal Way.
TACOMA, WA
Outsider.com

Washington Man Kept Massive Alligator Next to His Bed Inside Shipping Container

Deputies and animal control officers in Pierce County, Washington were filmed last week removing a huge alligator from a shipping container. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department received a complaint about an unidentified resident in Lakebay, Washington who was keeping a gator as a pet. Although, at first, deputies and animal control officers couldn’t find the giant reptile when they looked into reports of it.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy