shorelineareanews.com
Shoreline Chamber of Commerce in person luncheon November 9 with King County Councilperson Rod Dembowski
Shoreline Chamber of Commerce November IN PERSON Luncheon features King County Councilperson Rod Dembowski on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 11:30am - 1:00pm. The Shoreline Chamber of Commerce will be meeting in-person at Vault 177 (next to Spin Alley) 1430 NW Richmond Beach Rd, Shoreline, WA 98177. Speaker: Rod Dembowski. Following...
shorelineareanews.com
Four weeks of traffic revisions on NE 155th under the freeway
Starting as early as Monday, October 31, 2022 Sound Transit will be working on NE 155th St for roadway and sidewalk restorations near the I-5 overpass. This work is part of Sound Transit’s Lynnwood Link Extension Project. These lane shifts will occur between the work hours of 7am and...
shorelineareanews.com
The Seattle King County free vision clinic runs on volunteers
Seattle/King County Clinic (SKCC) brings together healthcare organizations, civic agencies, non-profits, private businesses and volunteers from across the State of Washington to produce a giant free health clinic at Seattle Center. The Clinic is a major function of the Seattle Center Foundation. The four-day volunteer-driven clinic provides free dental, vision...
shorelineareanews.com
Letter to the Editor: Consider the harsh effects of WA's vaccine mandate
At this election, I hope all voters will consider the harsh effects of WA’s now permanent vaccine mandate for most state agency workers. Previous mandates have contributed to the loss of approximately 3000 health care staff who have vacated their jobs over the course of the mandates. This loss became obvious to me during a recent ER visit.
shorelineareanews.com
Ferry reservations open November 1
Vehicle reservations for winter season (January 1 to March 25, 2023) on the Anacortes/San Juan Islands or Port Townsend / Coupeville routes will be available at 7am Tuesday, November 1, 2022. For the Anacortes / San Juan Islands runs, another batch of reservations will be released two weeks before each...
shorelineareanews.com
Nightly closure of I-5 off-ramps to SR-104
As early as Monday October 31, 2022 Sound Transit’s contractor will work on bridge operations, near the SR-104 and I-5 interchange in Shoreline - Mountlake Terrace. This work will require the nightly closure of the I-5 NB off-ramps to both EB and WB SR-104. The ramp from SB I-5...
shorelineareanews.com
Power outage - it wasn't our turn
Seattle City Light Crew investigated an outage impacting approximately 21,800 customers in the Ballard, Phinney Ridge, Fremont, Wallingford neighborhoods. The notice went up just before 2am and power was restored just before 3am to all but 38 addresses in Fremont. The apparent cause was equipment failure. No visuals.
shorelineareanews.com
Free beginner's genealogy class starts November 5, 2022 in Lynnwood
Are you interested in researching your family history and don't know where to start?. Sno-Isle Genealogical Society is offering a free beginner's class on the first Saturday of the month, November 5, 2022 at 10am at its research library located at 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood. The one hour...
shorelineareanews.com
Native Plants and Bird Habitat is the focus of the November 8, 2022 LFP Garden Club meeting
Lake Forest Park Garden Club will be meeting in person on November 8, 2022 at 9:30am for the general meeting and then a short break for cookies and then our special speaker at 10:30am until about noon. We will be meeting at the intersection of Bothell Way NE and Ballinger...
shorelineareanews.com
Book group at Richmond Beach Library to discuss The Beekeeper of Aleppo Wednesday
Book Group at the Richmond Beach Library meets Wednesday, November 2, 2022, from 6:30pm – 7:30pm to discuss The Beekeeper of Aleppo by Christy Lefteri. New participants always welcome and Registration is not required. The library is located at 19601 21st Avenue NW, Shoreline WA 98177.
shorelineareanews.com
Liquor sales at North City Bistro as current owners prepare to hand over the Bistro to new owners
Ray and Sharon Bloom, owners of the North City Bistro in the North City Business District, are selling off their liquor inventory over the next two weeks and have some terrific bargains. We had to dismantle our Beautiful Liquor store, due to (Washington State Liquor Control Board) WSLCB changing the...
shorelineareanews.com
Scene on the Sound: The Polar Star returns
USCGC POLAR STAR (WAGB 10) Homeported in Seattle, Washington, US Coast Guard Cutter POLAR STAR (WAGB 10) is the United States' only heavy icebreaker. Commissioned in 1976, she was built by Lockheed Shipbuilding along with her now decommissioned sister ship, POLAR SEA (WAGB 11). Three aviation-grade gas turbine engines provide...
shorelineareanews.com
Calligraphy class on Saturday at Shoreline Community College
Learn to use brush lettering combined with holiday themes and flourishes to create beautiful cards and gifts for the season. Supplies included. Dates: 11/5/2022 - 11/5/2022 (Sat) Times: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM. Fee: $59.00. On Campus! 16101 Greenwood Ave N.
shorelineareanews.com
Third Place Books announces beer can partnership and book fair at Kenmore brewery Thursday
Third Place Books is excited to announce our very first BEER CAN partnership!. We've teamed up with Stoup Brewing and Chuck's Hop Shop for a special book-themed beer can. The FINAL DRAFT IPA will be available for purchase starting November 1st and a portion of sales will go towards our BOOKS TO STUDENTS FUND.
