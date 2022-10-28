Read full article on original website
LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs bounce back from steep losses
CHICAGO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures settled higher on Friday in a recovery from sharp losses recorded in the previous session, while live cattle futures weakened for a second consecutive day. December lean hog futures ended up 0.975 cent at 86.100 cents per lb. The...
US futures decline ahead of Fed rates decision, earnings
Wall Street futures pointed modestly lower and world stock markets were mixed on Monday ahead of what is expected to be a Federal Reserve decision this week to raise interest rates again. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials and futures for the S&P 500 each slipped 0.3%. The Fed is...
Russian wheat prices stable amid high exports
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices were stable last week amid high exports and risks to grain exports from Ukraine's ports, analysts said on Monday, before Russia's withdrawal at the weekend from a deal allowing Ukrainian shipments. Prices for Russian wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports were at $312 a tonne free on board (FOB) on Friday evening, unchanged from a week earlier, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note. Russia's grain exports fell to 910,000 tonnes last week from 1.06 million tonnes a week earlier, the Sovecon consultancy said, citing port data. Sovecon expects Russia's grain exports to rise in October compared with the previous month. "Despite the overall favourable market environment it is hard to expect that Russia could continue increasing exports substantially. The lack of railcars remains a substantial bottleneck," Sovecon said. Farmers have already planted winter grains on 16.7 million hectares, compared with 17.6 million hectares around the same date a year ago, the consultancy said. Overall weather conditions remain fine for development of the winter crops, but the southern regions are a bit dry, Sovecon added. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,600 rbls/t -75 rbls wheat, European part ($203.9) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 21,450 rbls/t unchanged (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 73,675 rbls/t +1,000 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 30,150 rbls/t +250 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,320/t +$30 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,190/t +$20 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $790.4/t -$6.3 Russia's south (IKAR) Harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of October 27: All grains: Wheat Barley Corn Sunseeds Crop, mln tonnes 149.7 104.6 24.4 5.9 10.1 Crop, as of same 119.0 77.8 18.7 10.0 14.0 date in 2021 Yield, 3.34 3.59 3.09 5.55 1.83 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 2.70 2.81 2.39 5.32 1.61 date in 2021 Harvested area, 44.9 29.1 7.9 1.1 5.5 mln hectares Harvested area, 44.1 27.7 7.8 1.9 8.7 as of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish harvesting data in detail for the current season. ** The harvesting data is by bunker weight, i.e. before drying and cleaning of the crop. ($1 = 61.8000 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova and Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman)
CBOT Trends-Wheat down 8-11 cents, corn down 2-4 cents, soy down 6-8 cents
CHICAGO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Down 8 to 11 cents per bushel. * A firm dollar and concerns about...
CBOT wheat ends down as rains benefit U.S. Plains
CHICAGO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures settled lower on Friday as beneficial rains hit growing areas in the U.S. Plains, analysts said. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat settled down 9-1/4 cents at $8.29-1/4 a bushel. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat ended 7-1/4 cents lower at $9.25 a bushel, while MGEX December spring wheat fell 5-1/2 cents to close at $9.45 a bushel. * The latest round of beneficial precipitation fell across parts of Oklahoma and Texas, where farmers grow hard red winter wheat, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a daily weather report. The rain is "greatly benefiting winter grains and helping to revive rangeland and pastures," the report said. * In Argentina, the core farming region is likely to produce just 1.34 million tonnes of wheat amid a protracted drought, which would mark an 83% drop versus a bumper crop a year earlier, the Rosario grains exchange said in a report. * Euronext wheat was little changed as participants assessed Argentina's crop and awaited clearer indications over talks to prolong a wartime grain shipping corridor from Ukraine. (Reporting by Tom Polansek Editing by Marguerita Choy)
Vietnam Jan-Oct rice exports at 6.1 mln tonnes, up 17.2% y/y- statistics office
HANOI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's rice exports in the January-October period are estimated to have risen about 17.2% from a year earlier to 6.07 million tonnes, government data showed on Saturday. Revenue from rice exports in the period is seen up 7.4% to $2.7 billion. October rice exports from...
Brazil to buy U.S., Canada and Russia wheat as Argentine supplies dwindle
SAO PAULO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Brazil will need to seek alternative wheat sellers because Argentina's crop failure has curtailed production and compromised its ability to export, analysts said, pointing to the United States, Canada and even Russia as possible suppliers. Brazil is a net wheat importer and neighboring Argentina,...
Midwest river woes may spur deliveries against CBOT November soy futures
CHICAGO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Deliveries against Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures could be moderately heavy on Monday, first notice day, traders and analysts said on Friday, due to low water on Midwest rivers that has slowed movement of grain to U.S. Gulf export terminals. The resulting backlogs...
Grains end the week down | October 28, 2022
Corn ended the week still down 3¢. Soybeans are still down 10¢. Wheat also hasn't budged much. CBOT wheat is still down 10¢. KC wheat is down 12¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 8¢. Live cattle are down 43¢. Feeder cattle are down 25¢. Lean hogs...
Argentina core farm zone wheat crop seen down 83%
BUENOS AIRES, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Argentina's core farming region is likely to produce just 1.34 million tonnes of wheat amid a protracted drought, which would mark an 83% drop versus a bumper crop a year earlier, the Rosario grains exchange said in a report. The "core" region accounted for...
The market is telling you it needs the grain now
Tight production supplies, lower yields, and uncertain exports out of Ukraine have kept markets in a sideways trading range for two months, allowing producers to harvest grain and take advantage of elevated prices. Nearby corn futures have traded between $6.60 and $7 since early September. Exports are slow and half...
