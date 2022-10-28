Here is the latest Big Ten Conference sports news from The Associated Press

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — No. 2 Ohio State has not trailed in a game outside of a first quarter. The Buckeyes know that could change on Saturday at No. 13 Penn State. Ohio State has won five straight in the series and nine of the last 11, but the last six games have been decided by less than a touchdown. Penn State needs a win to keep its hopes alive of going to the Big Ten championship — and to do that, the Nittany Lions will have to slow Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.

UNDATED (AP) — No. 2 Ohio State and No. 4 Michigan could and should create some separation at the top of the Big Ten East. The Buckeyes can all but end No. 13 Penn State’s hopes of reaching the conference championship game with a win in Happy Valley. The Wolverines will maintain their collision course with Ohio State if they can overcome recent history and beat Michigan State in Ann Arbor. Ohio State-Penn State is one of three Top 25 matchups. Others are No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 22 Kansas State and No. 19 Kentucky at No. 3 Tennessee.

UNDATED (AP) — Schadenfreude is one of the most powerful feelings in college football. There are a lot of fans enjoying the struggles at Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Notre Dame and Miami. All four started the season highly ranked. Six victories and bowl eligibility is no sure thing for any of that group. How bad can it get?

UNDATED (AP) — No. 2 Ohio State visits No. 13 Penn State this weekend for a key Big Ten East game. The Nittany Lions must win this one to have a realistic chance to reach the Big Ten championship game for the first time since 2016. Even with a win they would need help because of their loss at Michigan two weeks ago. Ohio State is averaging better than 54 points over the last six games. Michigan State goes for its third straight win over No. 4 Michigan. No. 17 Illinois puts its five-game win streak on the line at Nebraska.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — No. 4 Michigan is expected to rout rival Michigan State to stay undefeated and on pace to chase Big Ten and national championship goals. The Wolverines know better than to underestimate the Spartans. Mel Tucker is the first Michigan State coach to win his first two games against Michigan in the 114-game series, continuing a stretch of success that includes 10 wins in 14 games against the maize and blue. Jim Harbaugh is 3-4 in the rivalry as a coach. He says there’s no question recent results help get his players’ attention despite the Spartans’ struggles this season.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — No. 17 Illinois brings a five-game win streak into its game at Nebraska. Illini coach Bret Bielema wants his players to savor what so far has been the program's best season since 2011. But the coach warns that the Illini must avoid becoming complacent. An upbeat vibe surrounds the program. The Illini are alone in first place in the West Division. They drew their largest home crowd since 2013 for the Oct. 15 win over Minnesota. The team has the nation's leading rusher and top defense. Illinois and Nebraska are both coming off open dates.

UNDATED (AP) — Minnesota returns home on a three-game losing streak to face Rutgers. Both teams are 4-3 overall and 1-3 in the Big Ten. The Gophers are favored by 14½ points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook odds. The Scarlet Knights have a winning record at the seven-game mark for the first time since they entered the conference in 2014. Rutgers ranks sixth in the FBS and third in the Big Ten in rushing defense with an average of 87.4 yards allowed per game. Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim has a personal streak of 15 straight games with 100-plus rushing yards.