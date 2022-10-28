Here is the latest ACC sports news from The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — First-year quarterback MJ Morris threw for three second-half touchdowns to help No. 24 North Carolina State rally from 18 down in the third quarter to beat Virginia Tech 22-21 on Thursday night. Morris took over for starter Jack Chambers to lead an unexpected comeback for the Wolfpack. N.C. State trailed 21-3 on Grant Wells’ 20-yard TD keeper with 4:02 in the third quarter. But Morris directed three straight touchdown drives. He hit Thayer Thomas for two scores, including the go-ahead one with 7:38 left. Wells ran for two scores and had an 85-yard touchdown pass for the Hokies.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — No. 16 Syracuse will try to rebound from its first loss of the season when it hosts Notre Dame. The Orange were called for a personal foul penalty on a third-and-long play late in the third quarter that kept alive a critical drive in No. 5 Clemson's comeback win last week. The Irish are coming off a 44-21 victory over UNLV, their fourth win in five games. Notre Dame is entering the toughest stretch of its season with a home game looming next week against Clemson.

UNDATED (AP) — No. 2 Ohio State and No. 4 Michigan could and should create some separation at the top of the Big Ten East. The Buckeyes can all but end No. 13 Penn State’s hopes of reaching the conference championship game with a win in Happy Valley. The Wolverines will maintain their collision course with Ohio State if they can overcome recent history and beat Michigan State in Ann Arbor. Ohio State-Penn State is one of three Top 25 matchups. Others are No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 22 Kansas State and No. 19 Kentucky at No. 3 Tennessee.

UNDATED (AP) — Schadenfreude is one of the most powerful feelings in college football. There are a lot of fans enjoying the struggles at Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Notre Dame and Miami. All four started the season highly ranked. Six victories and bowl eligibility is no sure thing for any of that group. How bad can it get?

UNDATED (AP) — No. 21 North Carolina can move a step closer to an ACC Coastal Division championship on Saturday with a win over Pittsburgh. The Tar Heels are the only division team without an ACC loss and every other team has at least two. The Panthers will have to slow one of the nation's top offenses. Quarterback Drake Maye has thrown for 24 touchdowns and the Tar Heels average better than 41 points. Other matchups include No. 10 Wake Forest at Louisville and Notre Dame at No. 16 Syracuse.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Wake Forest wants to maintain its top-10 ranking and winning streak against a Louisville program that has finally strung together victories. If recent series history offers a clue, Saturday’s ACC showdown could be another high-scoring affair that comes down to the final possession. The teams have combined for an average of nearly 85 points the past five meetings, including last season’s 37-34 shootout won by the Demon Deacons. Wake Forest seeks its fourth consecutive win to keep pace in the Atlantic Division. The Cardinals pursue their third straight win to reach .500 in league play and nudge closer to bowl eligibility.

UNDATED (AP) — No. 21 North Carolina hosts Pittsburgh on Saturday as the Tar Heels continue pushing to win their Atlantic Coast Conference division. The Tar Heels have won all three of their league games. They have at least a two-game lead in the loss column on every other Coastal Division team. The Tar Heels have won with a high-scoring offense that has provided cover for one of the nation's worst defenses. That unit will face a test in Pittsburgh's Israel Abanikanda. Abanikanda is one of the nation's leading rushers and has a 320-yard performance this season.