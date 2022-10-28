Here is the latest SEC sports news from The Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson's first collegiate start was far from memorable. Richardson turned the ball over three times in a two-minute span in the second quarter against Georgia last year in Jacksonville and was later knocked out of the game with a concussion. He's waited a year for a rematch with the Bulldogs and feels like he’s made “huge leaps” since. Oddsmakers aren't giving him or the Gators much of a chance. Top-ranked and defending national champion Georgia is a 22 1/2-point favorite. It's just the third time in at least the last three decades that Florida has been an underdog of at least 20 points.

UNDATED (AP) — No. 2 Ohio State and No. 4 Michigan could and should create some separation at the top of the Big Ten East. The Buckeyes can all but end No. 13 Penn State’s hopes of reaching the conference championship game with a win in Happy Valley. The Wolverines will maintain their collision course with Ohio State if they can overcome recent history and beat Michigan State in Ann Arbor. Ohio State-Penn State is one of three Top 25 matchups. Others are No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 22 Kansas State and No. 19 Kentucky at No. 3 Tennessee.

UNDATED (AP) — Schadenfreude is one of the most powerful feelings in college football. There are a lot of fans enjoying the struggles at Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Notre Dame and Miami. All four started the season highly ranked. Six victories and bowl eligibility is no sure thing for any of that group. How bad can it get?

UNDATED (AP) — Hendon Hooker and No. 3 Tennessee are trying to stay perfect. They'll host No. 19 Kentucky in a showdown of talented quarterbacks. Hooker has emerged as one of the leading Heisman Trophy candidates while the Wildcats' Will Levis is also an NFL prospect. The Vols are off to their first 7-0 start since the undefeated national championship season in 1998. It's only the third time these teams have met when both were ranked and the first since 1951. Other SEC games include No. 1 Georgia and rival Florida and Texas A&M-Mississippi.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee and Kentucky are about to play the biggest game between the border rivals in 71 years. Neither Tennessee nor Kentucky have been ranked at the same time for this game since 1951. Now the No. 3 Volunteers host the 19th-ranked Wildcats needing to focus on the task at hand. After tis comes ao a Nov. 5 visit to defending national champion Georgia.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — No. 15 Ole Miss looks to rebound from its first loss of the season Saturday night when the Rebels visit a Texas A&M team reeling from yet another defeat in an increasingly disappointing season. LSU ran for 252 yards last week to roll to a 45-20 victory over Ole Miss. The Aggies got off to a terrible start and were behind 17-0 in the first quarter of a 30-24 loss at South Carolina, which moved into the AP Top 25 with the victory.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — No. 25 South Carolina is relishing its first national ranking in four years and its longest win streak in almost a decade. The Gamecocks hope to keep things going on Saturday against Missouri. South Carolina is ranked for the first time since the 2018 season. It has its first four-game win streak since closing 2013 with six consecutive victories. The Tigers won't make it easy. Missouri is fourth in SEC defense and second in the league at stopping opponents on third down. The winner of this game earn's the Mayor's Cup.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference wants tremendous competition. It also wants teams from both schools to have a safe experience after playing in perhaps the most frenzied arenas in college football. Wild celebrations after No. 3 Tennessee's landmark home win over No. 6 Alabama and No. 18 LSU's victory over 15th-ranked Mississippi turned into hefty fines for both winning schools for violating the SEC's Access to Competition Area. Tennessee was fined $100,000 and LSU was docked $250,000. The SEC has an increasing scale on fines with violations with additional violations triggering bigger penalties.