Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — No. 2 Ohio State and No. 4 Michigan could and should create some separation at the top of the Big Ten East. The Buckeyes can all but end No. 13 Penn State’s hopes of reaching the conference championship game with a win in Happy Valley. The Wolverines will maintain their collision course with Ohio State if they can overcome recent history and beat Michigan State in Ann Arbor. Ohio State-Penn State is one of three Top 25 matchups. Others are No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 22 Kansas State and No. 19 Kentucky at No. 3 Tennessee.

UNDATED (AP) — Schadenfreude is one of the most powerful feelings in college football. There are a lot of fans enjoying the struggles at Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Notre Dame and Miami. All four started the season highly ranked. Six victories and bowl eligibility is no sure thing for any of that group. How bad can it get?

UNDATED (AP) — Ninth-ranked Oklahoma State plays at No. 22 Kansas State in a matchup of the teams tied for second place in the Big 12. The only Big 12 loss for both was at seventh-ranked and still-undefeated No. 7 TCU. The Cowboys have won a school-record 13 consecutive home games. The Horned Frogs play Saturday at West Virginia. Baylor and Texas Tech are both 4-3, and the last three games in their series have been decided by a combined seven points. Less than two years after playing each other in the Big 12 title game, Oklahoma and Iowa State are at the bottom of the league standings when they meet.

CHONBURI, Thailand (AP) — Oklahoma State junior Bo Jin of China had a stressful time getting to the Asia-Pacific Amateur in Thailand. It was all worth it when he opened with a 65 to take a two-shot lead. The winner of the premier amateur event in Asia earns a spot at Augusta National next April for the Masters. Jin had the 36-hole lead a year ago and tied for third. Jin's name wasn't on the passenger list in Oklahoma City, so he had to buy a ticket to Los Angeles to make his connection. He got to Thailand in time for one practice round.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Seventh-ranked TCU is coming off of four straight wins over ranked opponents. It plays struggling West Virginia in Morgantown on Saturday. TCU is among six remaining unbeaten teams in the Bowl Subdivision but not without some luck. The Horned Frogs rallied from 18 points down last week against Kansas State and from 17 points behind tagainst Oklahoma State. TCU's Kendre Miller is one of the Big 12's top running backs. He had a season-high 153 rushing yards against Kansas State. TCU has lost four straight to the Mountaineers, who will try to bounce back from a 48-10 loss at Texas Tech.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — No. 22 Kansas State hosts ninth-ranked Oklahoma State this weekend in a game that could help decide who plays in the Big 12 championship game. The Wildcats are tied with Oklahoma State at 3-1 in the Big 12. Both teams have lost to TCU. That means the winner Saturday will have a big advantage in the race for a title-game rematch.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The No. 3 Texas Longhorns will host DePaul in a preseason exhibition game Sunday with all ticket sales going to help the city of Uvalde build a new school after the May shooting at Robb Elementary where a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers. Texas coach Vic Schaefer has pledged to donate $1,000 for every 1,000 fans who attend. Schaefer says he wants at least 10,000 fans to attend. Money raised will be sent to the Uvalde schools district Moving Forward Foundation.