Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press

By AP
 3 days ago

UNDATED (AP) — No. 2 Ohio State and No. 4 Michigan could and should create some separation at the top of the Big Ten East. The Buckeyes can all but end No. 13 Penn State’s hopes of reaching the conference championship game with a win in Happy Valley. The Wolverines will maintain their collision course with Ohio State if they can overcome recent history and beat Michigan State in Ann Arbor. Ohio State-Penn State is one of three Top 25 matchups. Others are No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 22 Kansas State and No. 19 Kentucky at No. 3 Tennessee.

UNDATED (AP) — Schadenfreude is one of the most powerful feelings in college football. There are a lot of fans enjoying the struggles at Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Notre Dame and Miami. All four started the season highly ranked. Six victories and bowl eligibility is no sure thing for any of that group. How bad can it get?

UNDATED (AP) — Ninth-ranked Oklahoma State plays at No. 22 Kansas State in a matchup of the teams tied for second place in the Big 12. The only Big 12 loss for both was at seventh-ranked and still-undefeated No. 7 TCU. The Cowboys have won a school-record 13 consecutive home games. The Horned Frogs play Saturday at West Virginia. Baylor and Texas Tech are both 4-3, and the last three games in their series have been decided by a combined seven points. Less than two years after playing each other in the Big 12 title game, Oklahoma and Iowa State are at the bottom of the league standings when they meet.

CHONBURI, Thailand (AP) — Oklahoma State junior Bo Jin of China had a stressful time getting to the Asia-Pacific Amateur in Thailand. It was all worth it when he opened with a 65 to take a two-shot lead. The winner of the premier amateur event in Asia earns a spot at Augusta National next April for the Masters. Jin had the 36-hole lead a year ago and tied for third. Jin's name wasn't on the passenger list in Oklahoma City, so he had to buy a ticket to Los Angeles to make his connection. He got to Thailand in time for one practice round.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Seventh-ranked TCU is coming off of four straight wins over ranked opponents. It plays struggling West Virginia in Morgantown on Saturday. TCU is among six remaining unbeaten teams in the Bowl Subdivision but not without some luck. The Horned Frogs rallied from 18 points down last week against Kansas State and from 17 points behind tagainst Oklahoma State. TCU's Kendre Miller is one of the Big 12's top running backs. He had a season-high 153 rushing yards against Kansas State. TCU has lost four straight to the Mountaineers, who will try to bounce back from a 48-10 loss at Texas Tech.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — No. 22 Kansas State hosts ninth-ranked Oklahoma State this weekend in a game that could help decide who plays in the Big 12 championship game. The Wildcats are tied with Oklahoma State at 3-1 in the Big 12. Both teams have lost to TCU. That means the winner Saturday will have a big advantage in the race for a title-game rematch.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The No. 3 Texas Longhorns will host DePaul in a preseason exhibition game Sunday with all ticket sales going to help the city of Uvalde build a new school after the May shooting at Robb Elementary where a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers. Texas coach Vic Schaefer has pledged to donate $1,000 for every 1,000 fans who attend. Schaefer says he wants at least 10,000 fans to attend. Money raised will be sent to the Uvalde schools district Moving Forward Foundation.

AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:06 a.m. EDT

Astros burst ahead, beat Phillies 5-2, tie World Series 1-1 HOUSTON (AP) — Framber Valdez made a five-run lead stand up after Houston’s lightning first-inning burst, Alex Bregman homered and the Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 to tie the World Series at one game apiece. Just like in Game 1, the Astros rushed to a 5-0 lead. Unlike ace Justin Verlander in the opener, Valdez and Houston held on. Valdez rebounded from a pair of poor outings in last year’s Series to pitch shutout...
AP Top 25 Reality Check: Pair of 2s sets up 1 vs. 2 matchup

The chances of having a 1 vs. 2 matchup go up if there are two No. 2s in The Associated Press college football poll. Tennessee and Ohio State were tied for No. 2 Sunday in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. Georgia remained No. 1, setting up a 1-2 showdown Saturday in Athens between the defending national champion Bulldogs and the upstart Volunteers, who started the season unranked...
TIPOFF: Creighton's Scheierman tops list of impact transfers

Creighton has its best preseason ranking ever thanks in part to the big victory it earned in the transfer portal. Baylor Scheierman’s decision to return to his home state and play for Creighton after three stellar seasons at South Dakota State gave Creighton one of the nation’s more versatile players. Scheierman, a first-team all-Summit League selection each of the last two years, was the only Division I player last season to lead his conference in both rebounds (7.8) and assists (4.5). He was a finalist for the Lou Henson Award given annually to the nation’s top mid-major player. South Dakota State went 68-22 in Scheierman’s three seasons, including a 30-5 mark last season that included an NCAA Tournament appearance.
MLS Playoff Glance

All Times EDTFirst RoundSaturday, Oct. 15 Cincinnati 2, New York Red Bulls 1 LA Galaxy 1, Nashville 0 Sunday, Oct. 16 Salt Lake 2, Austin 2, Austin wins 3-1 on penalty kicks ...
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

