ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Russia's hope for Ukraine win revealed in battle for Bakhmut

By By INNA VARENYTSIA and SAM MEDNICK - Associated Press
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TGYHE_0iplR5WS00

BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Russian soldiers pummeling a city in eastern Ukraine with artillery are slowly edging closer in their attempt to seize Bakhmut, which has remained in Ukrainian hands during the eight-month war despite Moscow's goal of capturing the entire Donbas region bordering Russia.

While much of the fighting in the last month has unfolded in southern Ukraine's Kherson region, the battle heating up around Bakhmut demonstrates Russian President Vladimir Putin's desire for visible gains following weeks of clear setbacks in Ukraine.

Taking Bakhmut would rupture Ukraine's supply lines and open a route for Russian forces to press on toward Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, key Ukrainian strongholds in Donetsk province. Pro-Moscow separatists have controlled part of Donetsk and neighboring Luhansk province since 2014.

Before invading Ukraine, Putin recognized the independence of the rebels' self-proclaimed republics. Last month, he illegally annexed the Donetsk, Luhansk and two other provinces that Russian forces occupied or mostly occupied.

Russia has battered Bakhmut with rockets for more than five months. The ground assault accelerated after its troops forced the Ukrainians to withdraw from Luhansk in July. The line of contact is now on the city's outskirts. Mercenaries from the Wagner Group, a shadowy Russian military company, are reported to be leading the charge.

Russia’s prolonged drive for Bakhmut exposes Moscow’s “craziness,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a nightly address to the nation this week.

“Day after day, for months, they have been driving people there to their deaths, concentrating the maximum power of artillery strikes there,” Zelenskyy said.

The shelling killed at least three people between Wednesday and Thursday, according to local authorities.

Ukraine’s military is firing mortars and heavy artillery to repel the Russian forces who were less than 5 kilometers (3 miles) away by early Thursday, according to the Institute for the Study of War, a think tank in Washington.

Russia needs a victory in Bakhmut given it losing control over large swaths of the northeastern region of Kharkiv to a Ukrainian counteroffensive last month and its deteriorating position in Kherson. The areas were among the first the Russian military captured after the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

“Russia’s suffering defeats across the board. ... They need the optics of some kind of an offensive victory to assuage critics at home and to show the Russian public that this war is still going to plan,” said Samuel Ramani, an associate fellow at the Royal United Services Institute, a defense and security think tank based in London.

The Wagner Group has played a prominent role in the war, and human rights organizations have accused its soldiers for hire of committing atrocities. Their deployment around Bakhmut reflects the city's strategic important to Moscow. However, it’s unclear if the mercenaries have made many tangible gains, according to Ramani.

“We’re seeing a situation where the Wagner Group is quite effective at creating terror amongst the local residents but much less effective at actually capturing and holding territory,” he said. At the very best they’re gaining 1 kilometer (0.6 mile) a week toward Bakhmut, he said.

While in the city this week, journalists from The Associated Press saw burned-out cars, destroyed buildings and people struggling to survive amid a cacophony of constant shelling. Bakhmut has been without electricity or water for a month, and residents worry about heating their homes as temperatures drop.

“We hoped that this (war) would end or that we would have conditions that allow us to live. But since last month, conditions have been terrible," resident Leonid Tarasov said.

Few shops are open. The AP saw people using firewood to cook on the streets and drawing water from wells.

Bakhmut had a population of about 73,000 people before the war, but approximately 90% have left the city, according to Pavlo Kyrylenko, the Ukrainian governor of the Donetsk region.

Some of those who remained asked in recent days to be evacuated from areas that are now too dangerous for volunteers or soldiers to get to because of the fighting, Roman Zhylenkov a volunteer with the local aid group Vostok-SOS, said.

Others feel trapped.

“People who left moved to stay with their children or brothers and sisters. They had places to go,” Ilona Ierhilieieva said as she mixed soup on an open fire by the side of the road. “But as for us, we don’t have a place to go. That’s why we are here.”

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

Ukraine: Barrage of Russian strikes on key infrastructure

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials on Monday morning reported a massive barrage of Russian strikes on critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other cities. Part of the Ukrainian capital was cut off from power and water supplies as a result, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said. Officials reported possible power outages in the cities of Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia resulting from the strikes. Critical infrastructure objects were also hit in the...
Leader Telegram

Turkey, UN try to save Ukraine grain export deal as Russia quits

Turkey, the United Nations and others looked for ways to salvage the Ukrainian grain export initiative after Moscow said it would pull out indefinitely following an attack on its Black Sea naval fleet. A Russian official didn’t definitely rule out a return, adding to uncertainty around the pact, which has seen more than 9 million tons of grains and other foodstuffs shipped since August. Russia said Saturday it was suspending...
WASHINGTON STATE
Leader Telegram

Russia suspends Ukraine grain export deal; Biden slams move

Russia pulled out of a deal to allow Ukrainian grain exports from Black Sea ports after drone strikes against its naval vessels, a move that threatens to exacerbate the global food crisis and send prices soaring again. “It’s purely outrageous,” President Joe Biden told reporters in Delaware. “It’s going to increase starvation.” Saturday’s move came hours after Russia said Ukraine carried out an attack on its Black Sea fleet off...
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Putin’s ‘barbaric’ airstrikes leave 80% of Kyiv without water

Swathes of Ukraine’s capital have been left without access to water or electricity following what the country’s energy minister called “another barbaric attack” on the country’s critical infrastructure, including several hydroelectric power plants.The mayor of Ukraine‘s capital has said that 80 per cent of consumers in Kyiv have been left without water supplies “due to the damage to a power facility near” the city from relentless Russian strikes on Monday.Local authorities were working on restoring the supplies as soon as possible, mayor Vitali Klitschko said, telling Kyiv residents in the meantime to “stock up on water from the nearest...
Leader Telegram

In Xi's China, even internal reports fall prey to censorship

BEIJING (AP) — When the coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan in late 2019, reporter Liao Jun of China’s official Xinhua News Agency told conflicting stories to two very different audiences. Liao’s news dispatches assured readers the disease didn’t spread from person to person. But in a separate confidential report to senior officials, Liao struck a different tone, alerting Beijing that a mysterious, dangerous disease had surfaced. Her reports to...
Leader Telegram

Israel's Haredi voters drift hard right in leadership vacuum

JERUSALEM (AP) — One of Israel's most extremist politicians, known for his inflammatory anti-Arab speeches and stunts, is attracting new supporters from a previously untapped demographic — young ultra-Orthodox Jews, one of the fastest-growing segments of the country's population. Itamar Ben-Gvir's sharp rise in popularity in the last three years has transformed him from a fringe provocateur to a central player in Tuesday's parliament election. Polls indicate his Religious Zionism party could emerge as the third-largest and help return former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to...
Leader Telegram

Somalia's leader says at least 100 killed in Saturday attack

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somalia’s president says at least 100 people were killed in Saturday’s two car bombings at a busy junction in the capital and the toll could rise. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in a statement at the site of the explosions in Mogadishu told journalists early Sunday that nearly 300 other people were wounded. It was the deadliest attack in Somalia since a truck bombing at the same...
Leader Telegram

UK politicians demand probe into Liz Truss phone hack claim

LONDON (AP) — The British government insisted Sunday it has robust cybersecurity for government officials, after a newspaper reported that former Prime Minister Liz Truss’ phone was hacked while she was U.K. foreign minister. The Mail on Sunday said that the hack was discovered when Truss was running to become Conservative Party leader and prime minister in the summer. It said the security breach was kept secret by then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the head of the civil service. ...
Leader Telegram

Violent clashes grip Iran universities as protests persist

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian students clashed with security forces at universities across Iran on Sunday, Iranian media reported, as videos showed security forces firing tear gas and live ammunition at students. Sunday’s violence came as nationwide protests gripped the country despite threats from the country's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard. The Guard's chief had warned young Iranians that Saturday would be the last day of the protests first sparked by the Sept. 16 death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country’s morality...
Leader Telegram

Czech billionaire ex-Premier Babis says he’ll run for president

Former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, the leader of the country’s most popular party, said he’ll run in the January presidential election. The chemicals, agriculture and media billionaire, who supported ex-U.S. President Donald Trump until the 2021 Capitol riot, announced his candidacy in a live news program of the private channel TV Nova on Sunday. He’ll seek one of the top Czech political posts just over a year after losing a parliamentary election to a coalition of center-right parties. ...
Leader Telegram

Italy’s Meloni to mark shift from Draghi on COVID, justice

Italy’s new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is set to break from the policies of her predecessor, Mario Draghi, as soon as Monday, when her government meets to reverse course on the management of the pandemic and on justice. The new administration has announced plans to suspend mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for health workers and that fines leveled against those who previously breached the rules will be frozen. The decision will allow unvaccinated doctors and nurses to go back to work. ...
Leader Telegram

Netanyahu banks his comeback on an alliance with Israel’s far right

After 16 months in opposition, Benjamin Netanyahu is plotting his return as Israel’s prime minister, teaming up with the nation’s far right in a bid to replace the unwieldy coalition that removed him from office. The path back to power for Israel’s longest-serving prime minister hinges on support from a number of once-fringe politicians who have deepened domestic strife and drawn rebukes from the U.S. Among them is Itamar Ben-Gvir, a 46-year-old lawyer whose support may be critical to the former premier. ...
Leader Telegram

Seoul tragedy gives president chance to show critics he can lead

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s handling of a deadly crowd surge that killed more than 150 people will give him a chance to prove to critics he can lead, or hand his opponents more fodder to paint his administration as incompetent. Yoon convened emergency meetings just hours after the crush occurred late Saturday night in the popular nightlife district of Itaewon, where tens of thousands were celebrating Halloween. He quickly pledged medical and financial support to victims and their families, and vowed there would...
Leader Telegram

AP Business SummaryBrief at 12:09 a.m. EDT

Flashy Dubai will cash in on a World Cup a short flight away DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The FIFA World Cup may be bringing as many as 1.2 million fans to Qatar, but the nearby flashy emirate of Dubai is also looking to cash in on the major sports tournament taking place just a short flight away. Some soccer fan clubs already say they’ll be commuting during the cup to Qatar on 45-minute flights from Dubai, the skyscraper-studded, beachfront city-state in the United...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Leader Telegram

AP News Summary at 12:16 a.m. EDT

Lula defeats Bolsonaro to again become Brazil's president SAO PAULO (AP) — Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has done it again: Twenty years after first winning the Brazilian presidency, the leftist defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro Sunday in an extremely tight election that marks an about-face for the country after four years of far-right politics. With more than 99% of the votes tallied in the runoff vote, da Silva had 50.9% and Bolsonaro 49.1%, and the election authority said da Silva’s victory was a mathematical certainty....
GEORGIA STATE
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
624
Followers
8K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy