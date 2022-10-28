AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OCT. 21–27, 2022

From power outages and destroyed neighborhoods in Ukraine as Russian troops strike plants and shell residential buildings to a devastating fire in Uganda that killed 11 blind children at a boarding school, this has been a dramatic week for news.

In politics, Rishi Sunak met the King and became Britain's third prime minister this year, while in Italy the far right took over, with Giorgia Meloni becoming the first woman premier.

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Khartoum to mark the first anniversary of the military coup. Much of Europe and parts of Africa and Asia saw the moon take a bite out of the sun during the second and last solar eclipse of the year.

In Bucharest, women called for the protection of the victims of domestic violence and the implementation of a national strategy to ensure gender equality, while a flock of sheep were in Madrid’s Plaza Mayor in defense of ancient grazing and migration rights.

Also in Madrid, Karim Benzema was showing off his Ballon d’Or to fans.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by Markus Schreiber, chief photographer in Berlin.

