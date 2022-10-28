Happy Halloween! This week’s podcast starts off with a truly spooky tale about the “Infamous HBS 119″…a story that didn’t end well for MBA applicants back in 2005. On more of an upbeat note, Alex and Graham congratulated Stanford GSB alum, Rishi Sunak, on his new role of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Activity on MBA LiveWire was very busy last week with many candidates reporting interview invites including UPenn / Wharton and MIT / Sloan candidates – Alex and Graham mentioned that they anticipate the same for this upcoming week. Graham then highlighted the new Real Humans pieces from UMD / Smith, UGA / Terry, IMD and UNC / Kenan Flagler. Graham also highlighted the Adcom Q&A from Emory / Goizueta as well as its employment report. Emory has a terrific average starting salary ($165k) which is likely tied to the school’s sending 55% of graduates to consulting. 66% of their students remain in the Southern region of the United States, making it a very strong program for that area. Graham and Alex also discussed MIT / Sloan’s Class of 2024 profile. The profile, itself, is very good, but the class size appears to have dropped quite considerably, leading your hosts to believe that they also experienced a drop in applications. Graham also highlighted Clear Admit’s upcoming Deferred Enrolment event; signups are here: https://bit.ly/defermba.

