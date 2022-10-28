After more than a year of anticipation, the New Balance 990v6 has finally been confirmed for a debut on November 4th. Unveiled via Instagram and touted as a Made In USA proposition, the sixth iteration of the 990 series – which has been celebrating its 40th anniversary – visually and structurally updates New Balance‘s beloved heritage design for the next 40 years. For starters, the shoe abandons the tried-and-proven cushioning solutions that’ve found a home amongst both dads in Ohio and models in Paris for the FuelCell foam found across the brand’s performance running options. Design language across the upper also receives an update, opting for a sportier look achieved by more curved lines and chiseled components.

