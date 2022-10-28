Read full article on original website
The Nike Air Max Penny 2 Gets Into The Holiday Spirit
Following its collaborative efforts with Social Status, the Nike Air Max Penny 2 has been in the midst of a relatively quick revitalization just in time for the ensuing holiday season. Anticipating a a full slate of GR colorways for the new year, the latest proposition opts for a darkened, winterized aesthetic.
The Nike Giannis Immortality 2 Comes Splattered With Floral Hues
After the Nike Zoom GT Cut 2 and Cosmic Unity 2 both indulged in an aesthetic fit with the clean-cut stones and gems, the Giannis Immortality 2 is establishing its own unique print graphic, imploring a multi-color floral illustration throughout its latest on-court proposition. Dominated by a deep cyan hue...
Grind Soles Add A Sustainable Touch To This Kids Air Jordan 1 Low
While its mid-top construction has taken on a brunt of its grade school propositions, the Air Jordan 1 Low is looking to outfit the youth throughout the fall season with its latest construction featuring a medley of textiles. Exploring canvas overlays dipped in navy and faded yellows, the latter construction...
The adidas Campus 00s Is Ostensibly Inspired By Early 2000s Skate Shoes
While initially crafted for the hardwood, the adidas Campus was quickly adopted as a silhouette for a multitude of sub-cultures, most notably within the skateboarding ecosystem. This Fall season, The Three Stripes Originals haus has announced a retooled proposition directly inspired by the puffed up 2000s skate shoes that the silhouette reveled amongst.
The Supreme x Nike Air Max 98 TL Releases This Thursday, November 3rd
Nike has enlisted the help of Supreme countless times over the course of the last two decades. And for Fall/Winter 2022, they’ve once again joined forces with the renowned streetwear label, this time to bring attention to another one of their less-celebrated classics: the Air Max 98 TL. First...
The Air Jordan 4 “Midnight Navy” Releases Tomorrow
The Air Jordan 4 has been making its rounds this fall with Jordan Brand dressing the Tinker Hatfield design in surprising color combinations and varying textiles. Placing its more exuberant propositions on the back burner for the time being, the silhouette’s latest coordination of “Midnight Navy” and “Light Smoke Grey” is set to release this weekend, October 29th.
Nike Clothes Their Latest Bejeweled Air Force 1 In University Orange
Premium leathers. Original tooling. OG 1980s text. The Swooshes “Color of the Month” series effortlessly harkens back to the 1982 debut construction of the Air Force 1. With just a few months left to celebrate the silhouette’s 40th anniversary, the brand is expanding the scheme via a flipped color palette and jeweled Swoosh.
Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 “Certified Lover Boy” Is Expected To Release This Holiday Season
It’s been over an entire year since Drake first dropped “Certified Lover Boy.” And while we’ve enjoyed a few releases of the NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra since, there’s been little word from the artist’s previously-teased Air Force 1. But after much anticipation, it was revealed that the sneaker — which commemorates the aforementioned album — would finally be seeing a release this Holiday Season.
Ralph Lauren Teams With Fortnite on Digital, Physical Collection
Ralph Lauren is going all in on the metaverse — so much so that it actually altered its iconic polo pony logo. The brand has teamed with Fortnite, the online gaming platform, on both a digital apparel and accessories collection and a physical apparel capsule. And for the first time in the company’s history, the Polo Pony logo has been redesigned to include Fortnite’s signature llama, which has replaced the horse in the artwork for the collection.
The Jumpman Gets Playful With This Kids Air Jordan 1 Mid
While the Air Jordan 1 Mid remains one of the brand’s most divisive models, the silhouette has most recently catered itself toward outfitting the youth in a frenzy of boastful builds. Such is true with the pair’s latest pack of sustainability-driven offerings utilizing a lively collection of hues.
Nike Clothes The Air Force 1 Mid In Brown Plaid
Nothing harkens the fall season more than warm fleece flannels coated in varying shades of plaid. Evident across The Swooshes onslaught of the textile gracing a myriad of their lifestyle centric silhouettes, the Air Force 1 Mid is the latest construction to join the fray, employing an aesthetic akin to a chocolate and vanilla soft serve swirl.
Tiago Lemos’ New Balance Numeric 808 Drops In A Classic Black And Red Colorway
Following its debut back in September, Tiago Lemos‘ second signature shoe with New Balance Numeric, the 808, has released its second inline colorway. Shying away from the colors used upon its introduction, the 808 is now delivering a palette comprised mainly of black and red. The shoe’s leather paneling, suede toe cap, and mesh inserts are all dyed with said neutral, while adjacent details such as the outsole, pull-tab, and trims opt for a deep red. White, too, is used in conjunction, applied across the midsole, laces, lining, and the outline of the “N” logo.
The New Balance 990v6 Releases Globally On November 4th
After more than a year of anticipation, the New Balance 990v6 has finally been confirmed for a debut on November 4th. Unveiled via Instagram and touted as a Made In USA proposition, the sixth iteration of the 990 series – which has been celebrating its 40th anniversary – visually and structurally updates New Balance‘s beloved heritage design for the next 40 years. For starters, the shoe abandons the tried-and-proven cushioning solutions that’ve found a home amongst both dads in Ohio and models in Paris for the FuelCell foam found across the brand’s performance running options. Design language across the upper also receives an update, opting for a sportier look achieved by more curved lines and chiseled components.
South2West8 Brings Their Fly Fishing Roots To The Reebok Zig Kinetica II Edge
Among the many brands housed under the Nepenthes umbrella, only Needles and Engineered Garments have received noteworthy attention from the footwear industry, earning collaborations with the likes of Vans and Doc Martens. But as revealed today, soon South2 West8 will be taking a seat next to its peers, as the Kaname Nagaoka-founded label is joining Reebok for their very own Zig Kinetica II Edge.
Official Images Of The Nike Dunk Low “Active Fuchsia”
In the past, Nike has never shied away from reimagining the much-beloved Dunk Low. But it seems things have changed over the course of the last few months, as the brand has begun falling back on the basics. Alongside reviving the “Kentucky” and “Syracuse,” the silhouette is expected to release a drove of two-toned offerings — this newly-revealed “Active Fuchsia” colorway included.
New Balance Presents A Fall-Appropriate Colorway Of The 580
The New Balance 580 may not have the widespread attention of some of its counterparts, but recent collaborations with Stray Rats and Palace have reintroduced the silhouette to the masses. Recently, the once-Japan-exclusive model appeared in a mix of brown and yellow tones perfect for autumn. High-quality leather and breathable...
First Look At The FLY Streetwear x Nike SB Dunk Low
From StrangeLove Skateboards to Stingwater, Nike SB has teamed up with a wide range of collaborative partners over the course of the last few years. And for 2023, the sub-label is heading all the way over to Shanghai to offer FLY Streetwear their very own Dunk Low. Following leaks earlier...
The Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 550s And Nike Dunk Low “Panda” Restock Headline This Week’s Releases
Following the self-destructive collapse of adidas Yeezy, it’s clear we won’t be seeing much at all from Ye’s much-beloved catalog of sneakers. Brands the likes of New Balance, Nike, Jordan Brand, and Reebok, however, are kicking off the month of November with a sizable number of new and old releases alike.
The Latest Set Of Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 550s Release Tomorrow
With Teddy Santis taking over creative control at New Balance, the brand’s recent revitalization has skyrocketed via the MADE In USA collection, while collaborative offerings with his own label – Aimé Leon Dore – have refused to take a backseat. Less than a month after dropping a trio of New Balance 650’s, the latest joint proposition is set to release a duo of 550’s tomorrow.
Nike Unveils The 18th Annual Doernbecher Freestyle Collection
After three years of going virtual, Nike’s fundraising auction in collaboration with the Oregon Health and Sciences University (OHSU) Doernbecher Children’s Hospital has returned in-person. Since 2004, the Nike Doernbecher Freestyle program has raised nearly nearly $31 million for the Pacific Northwestern hospital, delivering some of the most...
