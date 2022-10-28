ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How to haggle and negotiate for a better deal, according to an expert

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41er62_0iplPXpt00
Lifestyle

Everyone loves a bargain – but many people could be missing out on snapping one up, by not knowing where to start.

Two-fifths (39%) of us admit to feeling too awkward to even try attempting to drive down the price of items in the first place, new research by Gumtree has found. And three in 10 (30%) feel that, as a nation, we don’t know how to get a good bargain through the art of bartering or haggling.

When it comes to what’s getting in the way of us bartering for a better deal, 17% say they don’t really know what a good offer looks like, while 13% say they haven’t had anyone to learn from who is good at bargaining.

Keen to know how to haggle? Whether it’s on second-hand sites at car-boot sales or even certain shops, there may be opportunities to negotiate.

To help people hone their bargaining skills, here are some tips for going about it confidently – and politely – from Gumtree’s chief marketing officer, Hannah Rouch…

1. Build a rapport

“When bartering, remember the person on the other end sees value in their product, just as you do,” sys Rouch. “Focus on the conversation, build a rapport, and don’t lowball them in your initial outreach.”

Making eye contact with the person you’re dealing with and being on time if you’ve arranged a collection can also pay off, she suggests. “If you are using an online platform, such as Gumtree, make sure your messages are simple and straightforward – treat others how you would like to be treated,” Rouch adds.2. Show the seller that you’re serious

“Make it clear to the seller that you’re serious about your purchase – show a genuine interest in the item and ask lots of questions,” Rouch suggests. “If you’re committed to walking away with an item from the outset, the seller is more likely to invest the time in making the right deal and see their item go to a new home.”

3. Focus on what you really need

Don’t get carried away just because the seller lowers the price. The deal may still not be right for you.

“Don’t be afraid to walk away if the offer, or item, isn’t right,” says Rouch. “When you make a purchase, you want to get the best value for money – not just to make a purchase for the sake of a purchase. Over-consumerism is rife, especially as we move into Black Friday and the festive period, so save your energy for the purchases you really want or need.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Assailant shouted ‘Where is Nancy?’ in attack at Pelosi home

The intruder who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their San Francisco home was searching for the Democratic leader, shouting “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” before assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer. That was a chilling echo of the chants during the January 6 insurrection...
WASHINGTON, CA
newschain

Dozens die in India after cable bridge collapses into river

At least 32 people died and several are feared injured after a cable bridge collapsed into a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat, according to the Press Trust of India news agency. Local media reports said hundreds plunged into the Machchu river when the bridge in the state’s...
newschain

Russia says it will suspend UN-brokered Ukraine export deal

The Russian Defence Ministry says that Moscow has moved to suspend its implementation of a UN-brokered grain export deal which has seen more than nine million tons exported from Ukraine and brought down global food prices. The ministry cited an alleged Ukrainian drone attack against Russia’s Black Sea Fleet ships...
newschain

Chelsea boss Graham Potter well beaten on Premier League return to Brighton

Chelsea boss Graham Potter endured mocking taunts of “you’re getting sacked in the morning” as his unbeaten start was smashed by a stunning 4-1 Premier League battering at former club Brighton. Rampant Albion raced into a commanding half-time lead, with own goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Trevoh...
newschain

A third of restaurants, pubs and hotels at brink of collapse, trade bodies warn

A large proportion of Britain’s pubs, restaurants and hotels could go bust by the end of the year as the cost of running their business becomes impossible, trade bodies have warned. A survey of more than 500 businesses in the hospitality sector found that the vast majority are facing...
newschain

US Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home ‘targeted’ in hammer attack on husband

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked and severely beaten by an assailant with a hammer who broke into their San Francisco home early on Friday. Mr Pelosi, 82, suffered blunt force injuries to his head and body, according to two people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing probe.
WASHINGTON, CA
newschain

Northumberland battery firm Britishvolt considers administration

Troubled UK battery start-up Britishvolt is preparing to potentially fall into administration with almost 300 jobs at risk. The company has been developing a £3.8 billion gigafactory in Blyth, Northumberland, which it had hoped would employ up to 3,000 workers. However, the group has been in emergency fundraising talks...
newschain

Takeaway delivery driver on last job of the day killed in double shooting

A takeaway delivery driver has died along with a second man in a double shooting in south London. The pair were killed in Railton Road, Brixton shortly before 8pm on Sunday after locals heard shots ring out and vehicles crashing. On Monday, a Deliveroo driver working near the scene said...
newschain

Inflation hits new record in Europe as economy slows

Inflation has hit a new record in the 19 countries that use the euro currency, fuelled by out-of-control prices for natural gas and electricity due to Russia’s war in Ukraine. Economic growth also slowed ahead of what economists fear is a looming recession, largely as a result of those...
newschain

Barrage of Russian strikes on key infrastructure, Ukraine officials say

Ukrainian officials have reported a massive barrage of Russian strikes on critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other cities. Part of the Ukrainian capital was cut off from power and water supplies as a result, mayor Vitali Klitschko said. Officials also reported possible power outages in the cities of Kharkiv...
newschain

Rangers need point against Ajax to avoid worst CL group-stage record

Rangers go into their final Champions League group game needing a point against Ajax to avoid a piece of unwanted history. The worst ever group-stage record belongs to Dinamo Zagreb in the 2011-12 season, when they lost all six games with a goal difference of -19. Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side...
newschain

Minister criticised for suggesting ‘little man in China’ could be hacking phone

A minister has come under fire for suggesting there could be “some little man in China” eavesdropping on his own private conversations as he fielded questions over security breaches concerning senior Government figures. Former chief whip Mark Spencer stressed that ministers must be “super-careful” about where they access...
The Guardian

World jobs boom halted by Ukraine war and recession risk, says ILO

The economic impact of the Ukraine war and growing risk of a global recession have sent the post-pandemic worldwide jobs boom into reverse, according to recent research. The International Labour Organization, which is affiliated to the United Nations, said the decline in the demand for workers over the past three months came after a rise in jobs and hours worked in the developed and developing world in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
newschain

Tim Southee had to ‘evolve with the game’ in bid to not get left behind in T20

New Zealand seamer Tim Southee believes he has avoided getting “left behind” in T20s because of an acceptance that continual evolution is needed to stay relevant. While he is not the quickest of fast bowlers and is not especially reliant on variations, Southee has been present at every T20 World Cup for New Zealand since 2010 and is currently the format’s leading international wicket-taker of all-time.
newschain

How Max Verstappen compares to Formula One best as records continue to tumble

Max Verstappen earned an unprecedented 14th race win in a Formula One season with Sunday’s victory in Mexico. The 25-year-old Dutchman broke the record previously held by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel, albeit in a longer season. He also set a new points record and here, the PA news...
newschain

Key stats as Marcus Rashford joins Man Utd 100 club and boosts World Cup claims

Marcus Rashford celebrated his 25th birthday a day early by scoring his 100th Manchester United goal on Sunday. The England forward’s winner against West Ham saw him to a notable club landmark as well as boosting his World Cup claims and here, the PA news agency looks at the key statistics.
newschain

Virat Kohli condemns ‘appalling’ breach of privacy at Perth hotel

Virat Kohli has condemned an “appalling” breach of privacy which has left him “very paranoid” after a stranger appeared to film themselves in the India batter’s hotel room. Kohli was not present when the incident occurred but shared on Instagram a video first posted elsewhere...
newschain

Reiss Nelson likens his two-goal outing against Notts Forest to a computer game

Reiss Nelson likened his two-goal salvo in Arsenal’s win over Nottingham Forest to playing a computer game. The 22-year-old had not featured in a Premier League game since the opening day of last season but replaced the. injured Bukayo Saka and led the way as the Gunners returned to the top of the table with a 5-0 victory.

Comments / 0

Community Policy