BBC

T20 World Cup: Glenn Phillips hits superb ton as New Zealand crush Sri Lanka

New Zealand 167-7 (20 overs): Phillips 104 (64); Rajitha 2-23 Sri Lanka 102 (19.2 overs): Shanaka 35 (32); Boult 4-13 Glenn Phillips smashed a sublime 104 from 64 balls to lead New Zealand to a crushing 65-run victory over Sri Lanka in the Men's T20 World Cup in Sydney. The...
techaiapp.com

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Match: How to Watch Live Stream

India and South Africa will play against each other on Sunday, October 30, in the Super 12 round of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. After kickstarting their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup journey against Pakistan on a winning note, India seems to have been in a strong form under the leadership of captain Rohit Sharma. The match, scheduled to be played at Optus Stadium (formally Perth Stadium), will be India’s third match in the ongoing tournament. The team have already win both the previous matches in this T20 World Cup against Pakistan as well as the Netherlands.
The Guardian

England ‘baffled’ by criticism after sealing Canada World Cup semi-final

England insist they have no plans to change their forward-dominated gameplan after a 41-5 win against Australia set up a Women’s Rugby World Cup semi‑final against Canada. All seven of England’s tries against the Wallaroos came from their hard‑edged pack with the captain, Sarah Hunter, and the head coach, Simon Middleton, adamant their team’s route-one approach offers the best chance of global domination.
BBC

When do the clocks go back? Big Ben prepares for first change in five years

The UK's most famous clock will be put back to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) this weekend for the first time since 2017. The Great Clock of Westminster, widely but unofficially known as Big Ben, will be changed by parliamentary mechanics in the early hours of Sunday. It has been largely...
BBC

Rugby League World Cup: Lebanon kit and laptops stolen from team hotel

Thieves stole Lebanon kit and laptops containing sensitive information two days before their World Cup game against Jamaica. Police were called to the team hotel on Friday night. Lebanon would have needed new jerseys had they not been found later on a building site. Victory over Jamaica at Leigh Sports...
BBC

T20 World Cup: South Africa secure thrilling win over India

India 133-9 (20 overs): S Yadav 68 (40); Ngidi 4-29, Parnell 3-15 South Africa 137-5 (19.4 overs): Miller 59* (46), Markram 52 (41); A Singh 2-25 South Africa moved to the top of Group 2 with a nervy five-wicket victory over India in the Men's T20 World Cup. Lungi Ngidi...
Daily Mail

'Why hasn't the MCG been totally covered?': Michael Vaughan questions organisers as he leads criticism of the ICC and Melbourne Cricket Ground after England's Twenty20 washout

Michael Vaughan led the criticism of the ICC and the Melbourne Cricket Ground after England’s T20 World Cup clash with Australia fell foul of the wet weather without a ball being bowled. ‘Rainy season in Australia. Stadium in Melbourne with roof on! Wouldn’t it have been sensible to use...
France 24

Pakistan hammer Netherlands to keep T20 World Cup hopes alive

Pakistan restricted the Dutch to 91-9, and then cruised to 95-4 with 37 balls to spare as Mohammad Rizwan made 49. But it was the bowlers set up victory for a side that lost their opener to India and then were shocked by Zimbabwe in Group 2. Shadab returned figures...
The Guardian

British Cycling chief steps down three weeks after controversial Shell deal

Brian Facer is to step down as chief executive of British Cycling three weeks after the announcement of a controversial new partnership with Shell UK. A statement from the national governing body said the decision had been reached by mutual agreement with the board, with its cycling delivery director, Danielle Every, appointed as acting CEO while a replacement is found.
Refinery29

This Is Why Glasgow Is Being Called “The UK’s First Feminist City”

Glasgow is being hailed as "the UK's first feminist city" after councillors passed a game-changing town planning motion. Submitted by Green councillor Holly Bruce, the motion states that women should be "central to all aspects of planning, public realm design, policy development and budgets". Though the motion is the first...
BBC

Kohli drops Markram as SA need 66 off 42 v India - clips, radio & text

SA 74-3 Need 60 from 41 balls. David Miller takes one step down the pitch to Ravichandran Ashwin and BANG, smacked down the ground and into the second tier. This is definitely South Africa's game to lose now. You can't have all this luck and still lose the game, surely?

