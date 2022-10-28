India and South Africa will play against each other on Sunday, October 30, in the Super 12 round of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. After kickstarting their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup journey against Pakistan on a winning note, India seems to have been in a strong form under the leadership of captain Rohit Sharma. The match, scheduled to be played at Optus Stadium (formally Perth Stadium), will be India’s third match in the ongoing tournament. The team have already win both the previous matches in this T20 World Cup against Pakistan as well as the Netherlands.

