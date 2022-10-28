Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Zombies, Run! is a Halloween mobile fitness RPG worth resurrecting
If you were into running almost a decade ago, you might remember the hype around Zombies, Run! It was an interactive RPG that provided a story in between 'missions', in which you took the role of a runner collecting items and supplies to assist in the survival of Abel town, with a sprawling conspiracy unfolding as you ran.
TechRadar
Why The Good Nurse is the new Netflix movie you need to see this weekend
It’s an exceptionally busy weekend for new movies and TV shows on streaming services. Netflix, Prime Video and the other big hitters have seen fit to drop plenty of spooky-themed productions just in time for Halloween – and frankly, you’d need to own a time machine to get through all of them in just a few days.
TechRadar
Here's how Fallout 5 can avoid the biggest pitfall of Fallout 4
Fallout 5 isn’t coming out any time soon, which allows plenty of time for a good old whinge about the failings of the series’ biggest disappointment: Fallout 4. With Starfield as Bethesda’s main focus, sadly, Fallout 5 won’t be coming out for years. My hope is that Microsoft will trot out Obsidian to take us for another unbridled post-apocalyptic romp.
TechRadar
How to watch The White Lotus season 2 online: stream every episode of the acclaimed HBO series from anywhere
We’re giddily anticipating another stay at The White Lotus. The HBO comedy-drama gave us a post-vacation glow with its witty, pointed, and tremendously entertaining story about a group of neurotic holiday makers losing their s**t in Hawaii. This time we’re disembarking in Sicily as stressed staffers welcome another batch of whining, self-obsessed guests, including one very familiar face. Dying to know who? Read on below as we explain how to watch The White Lotus season 2 online from anywhere in the world.
TechRadar
How to use a projector to turn a window into a Halloween frightmare
Cheap projectors have become a popular Halloween accessory for beaming ghosts, bats, or seriously spooky mist on the outside of your house, instantly turning it into a prime venue for attracting trick-or-treaters. The type of projectors I’m talking about here aren’t necessarily video ones, but lamps paired with rotating slides...
TechRadar
Steam Deck has made me sell my PC and move on from my PS Vita - here's why
It's only been a month of owning one, but I'm already convinced that the Steam Deck has become the leader in handheld PCs, while also replacing the need for other handhelds at the same time. The Steam Deck is Valve's latest effort in expanding its Steam service to a different...
Lansing band Of Virtue rocks out in over 30 countries
The Lansing band Of Virtue has traveled and performed in over 30 countries but says there's no place like playing at home.
TechRadar
Nvidia RTX 4080 GPU early prices pop up – and there’s good and bad news
Nvidia’s RTX 4080 has popped up at retailers with one graphics card showing at the MSRP in the US as we near the official on-sale date – but the news isn’t so good in the UK sadly (or elsewhere in Europe). So, the official MSRP in the...
TechRadar
IND vs SA live stream: how to watch the T20 World Cup 2022 online
It's a heavyweight clash at the Optus Stadium on Sunday as India take on South Africa in the pick of this weekend's 2022 T20 World Cup cricket matches. The Proteas will be on their guard against an India attack that has Virat Kohli in exceptional form after delivering another batting masterclass on Thursday. Read on as we explain how to watch an India vs South Africa live stream for the T20 World Cup 2022.
TechRadar
5 reasons to play PS5 games on a gaming monitor
If you’re looking to upgrade your display to complement your PS5, you might assume you’d get the best experience from a top-notch 4K TV. The truth is more complicated. If you take a step back to look at what’s available, you’ll find there are plenty of different display types you can plug into your PS5, and some of the best PS5 games can benefit from unorthodox choices. Gaming monitors are an excellent alternative to expensive 4K TVs.
TechRadar
Adobe’s controversial color scheme hits creatives hard
Photoshop users are beginning to feel the bite as Adobe’s controversial decision to dump Pantone Color books from its Creative Cloud tools. Back in December 2021, the creative apps firm revealed its plan to remove Pantone Color Libraries from products. Users will need to buy an additional license, Pantone Connect, to use them in their work - effectively placing the colors behind paywall.
TechRadar
The Pixel 7 should be on your Black Friday wishlist, if your holidays are like mine
If your holidays are like mine, you need help. While I’d love to call on my family and loved ones over the holidays, more often than not I’m stuck with just my phone. When I think about the sort of help I need over the holidays, I’m glad that Google sent me a Pixel 7 to test, because it’s one of the best Pixel phones ever, and should definitely be on your wishlist, especially with Black Friday deals fast approaching.
TechRadar
Japan vs New Zealand live stream: how to watch Autumn International Test rugby online from anywhere
Having come through a challenging summer, Ian Foster resurgent New Zealand head to Tokyo to face Japan today for the first match of their northern tour. The fixture marks the All Blacks' first run out since winning the Rugby Championship a month ago – a result that help to stifle critics who had been calling for Foster to be sacked following a series of disappointing results. Can he keep them off his back this Autumn? Read on as our guide explains how to get a Japan vs New Zealand live stream and watch the international rugby online from anywhere.
TechRadar
Bayonetta 3 proves the Nintendo Switch Pro is long overdue
In 2017, the Nintendo Switch was a revelation. Underpowered specs aside, its portable nature and strong lineup of exclusives made the console an instant hit. Five years on, though, the Nintendo Switch is much longer in the tooth. Exclusive games are releasing at a slower clip, and many of those that do are hindered by the console’s aging Tegra X1 processor.
TechRadar
Google Stadia might be gone, but 5G secures cloud gaming's future
It’s the season of major computer hardware releases, with everything from new laptops and PCs to new graphics cards and processors. And as we saw with our recent Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 and Intel Core i9-13900K reviews, this new crop of gaming hardware is more powerful than we could have imagined before we got our hands on it all and tested it. But there is one thing that is also undeniable: the best graphics cards are increasingly more expensive than the average consumer in even the wealthiest western nations can afford, much less gamers in the global south – assuming they aren’t simply ignored by major product launches entirely.
TechRadar
The Nintendo Switch can't handle Call of Duty
The Wall Street Journal Tech Live event was a lively one for Xbox boss Phil Spencer, who made it clear that Microsoft has lofty ambitions of breaking into mobile and on-the-go gaming markets. In an interview at the conference, Microsoft Gaming’s CEO spoke about the company’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard,...
TechRadar
An AI image generator realized our dark thoughts about Black Friday
What can an AI tell you about Black Friday deals? Not much, it turns out, but when we posed a few contrarian thoughts about the upcoming shopping bacchanalia, AI image generator Dall-E 2 (opens in new tab) returned some interesting images that got us thinking about what this Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping season will be like for consumers.
TechRadar
How to make your TV sound better
There’s no doubt about the fact that modern TVs have upgraded dramatically in the 4K era for picture quality, aesthetics, and features. However, while enhancing their looks, manufacturers often end up compromising their sound quality. Today's TVs sport slim bodies and thin bezels, which means they don’t have sufficient...
TechRadar
The quest for the solar-powered gaming console
In the early 1980s, even as oil and gas companies hushed up research about the climate impact of fossil fuel consumption (opens in new tab), Japanese electronics manufacturer Bandai released a handheld videogame console that runs on solar energy. Reminiscent of Nintendo's much later DS consoles, but with a strip of photovoltaic cells in place of the top screen, the LCD Solarpower range (opens in new tab) offered simple, built-in games like spook ‘em up Terror House or prison caper Breakout, rendered with jaunty, “painted-on” 2D graphics.
Comments / 0