Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
Aaron Judge is a major free agent who is going to command a mega-contract this offseason. Will he be back with the New York Yankees, which is the only team he’s ever played for? Or will he leave for another team?. A rumor popped up on social media suggesting...
Here are a few things you may not have known about MLB pitcher Justin Verlander and his wife Kate Upton including their age difference.
A young Philadelphia Phillies fan went viral on Friday night for the way he taunted an older Houston Astros fan. The Phillies came back to beat the Astros 6-5 to win Game 1 of the World Series. Philly was down 5-0 and then won the game in extra innings after JT Realmuto hit a solo home run in the 10th and David Robertson closed things down in the bottom half.
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Erin Andrews revealed the best "smelling" player in the National Football League on her podcast. It's a Chiefs star, but it's not Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce is the league's best-smelling player, according to the FOX NFL sideline reporter and podcast co-host. Fans need to know what...
Baseball fans will hear the voice of a different Joe when they tune into the coverage of the 2022 World Series. After calling the MLB championship for more than two decades, Joe Buck quit World Series coverage in March 2022 as a result of his move from Fox to ESPN, and so now Fox’s Joe Davis will call the games.
Last weekend, the Miami Dolphins improved to 4-3 on the season with a stout defensive effort against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tua Tagovailoa and company jumped out to an early lead before the Steelers battled back to make it a 16-10 game at the half. The second half yielded very little action from either side as the Dolphins cruised to a six-point win.
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady officially filed for divorce Friday in Florida. The NFL world was quick to roast the latest episode in a string of bad losses and dubious distinctions on the field for the future Hall of Famer. Brady broke his silence...
Alex Rodriguez is gushing over his 17-year-old daughter, Natasha. The former baseball star shared a video of his eldest child singing the national anthem at Tuesday night's NBA matchup between the Miami Heat and the Minnesota Timberwolves, declaring that he's "so proud" of her performance at the high-profile event. "Wow!"...
Earlier this week, Paulina Gretzky, the wife of LIV Golf star Dustin Johnson, gave fans a peek at the tour’s welcome party at LIV Miami. Elsewhere at the party, Gretzky, 33, supported Johnson, 38, who is the captain of LIV Golf’s 4 Aces GC squad. In a photo...
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
Even though Tom Brady has been nothing but supportive, at least publicly, of Antonio Brown, that did not stop Brown from making some disrespectful moves in response to Brady’s divorce. Brown is selling a T-shirt featuring a photo of Gisele Bundchen hugging him after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super...
Yankees fans were upset with their team’s loss against the Houston Astros Sunday night—but some seemed even more annoyed by the presence of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). A picture shared on Twitter showed Cruz’s wave to spectators at Yankee Stadium being greeted with multiple fans raising their middle fingers in return. One of the swearing spectators appeared to be standing right by the senator in the same row, while another fan giving an enthusiastic thumbs-down to the lawmaker appeared just behind him. Cruz attended the game to support the Astros and shared a smiling selfie at the stadium. “Minutes from opening pitch in Yankees Stadium. #GoStros” Cruz tweeted. The replies to his message were filled with commenters linking to the picture of him being flipped off, captioned with the phrase: “Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight.”Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight H/t @jessemangelo pic.twitter.com/scKm3jnTXF— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2022 Read it at New York Post
The singing of the national anthem before Game 1 of the World Series between the Astros and Phillies had MLB fans doing a double-take. Very few people get to sing the national anthem on the biggest stage in sports. The ones who do know they’re being judged against all the renditions that have come before them.
A young Phillies fan went viral on Friday night after taunting an Astros fan following J.T. Realmuto’s game-winning home run in extra innings.
New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah Jeter, have agreed to a multiyear deal with Jeep to promote the company's Grand Wagoneer SUV. A 60-second commercial featuring the vehicle and couple was broadcast nationally Friday night during game one of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies.
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
The shortstop position will be the subject of a lot of intrigue again this offseason across MLB, and Carlos Correa will be at the center of it. The Minnesota Twins star could change teams, but one destination might come as a big surprise. The Los Angeles Dodgers are likely to...
The show is officially over for one former World Series champion. Longtime Boston Red Sox utilityman Brock Holt took to Instagram this week to announce that he is retiring from baseball. “Damn it that was fun,” he wrote. “For parts of 10 years I got to do the only thing...
