Asia sustainable fund inflows fall
Net inflows into Asia ex-Japan (AEJ) sustainable funds fell quarter on quarter for the three months to September, according to the latest data from Morningstar. Excluding China, for which data were not available at the time the report was published, net inflows in Asia ex-Japan stood at $600m during the third quarter compared with $1.3bn during the second quarter.
Bank Negara Malaysia set to hike for fourth time in a row on Nov. 3 - Reuters poll
BENGALURU, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Malaysia's central bank will tighten its policy rate by a quarter point for the fourth time in a row on Nov. 3 as upside risks to inflation persist and to support the weakening currency, a Reuters poll showed.
Nakamura leaves Lombard Odier
Lombard Odier’s chief investment officer (CIO) for Asia Pacific and head of the Hong Kong office, Jean-Louis Nakamura, has left the bank, a spokesperson confirmed to FSA. Vincent Magnenat, Asia regional head, will replace him as interim chief executive officer for the Hong Kong office. Meanwhile, the investment activities...
Hong Kong to authorise virtual asset ETFs
The Hong Kong government has announced plans today to develop an ecosystem for virtual assets in the special administrative region, including issuing licences for virtual assets service providers and authorising virtual assets ETFs. Currently, only professional investors are allowed to trade crypto assets. According to the Hong Kong Securities and...
