Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
opb.org
As Alaska cancels its snow crab season, Oregon’s commercial fishing industry feels the effect
In mid-October, the Alaska Department of Fish and Wildlife announced that it would be canceling the winter snow crab season. This is the first time the snow crab season has been canceled in the Bering Sea. The state agency says the closure follows declining numbers of the crustacean. Chuck Jackson...
beachconnection.net
Mussel Harvesting Reopens on Upper Third of Oregon Coast After Biotoxin Closure
(Manzanita, Oregon) – Mussel harvesting on the northern part of the Oregon coast is back open, after a month-long closure due to marine biotoxins. The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) reopened the activity from the Washington border to the north side of Siletz Bay in Lincoln City – essentially the upper third of the coast. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection: tidepool life at Oceanside)
Lebanon-Express
Back on mid-Willamette Valley ballots: psychedelic mushrooms
Starting in 2023, Oregon will be the first state to legalize psychedelic mushrooms for therapeutic use. But the legalization has many communities wondering about the implications legalization brings — prompting many of them to place either two-year moratoria or outright bans on the Nov. 8 ballot. Experts say there’s...
4 Hidden Activities in Toledo, Oregon
Toledo, Oregon is a small town with many hidden activities that are well worth checking out!. In this city you will find the Yaquina River running right through the center. The river is the reason that Toledo exists and the reason people flock to it right now.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Salem Oregon
Not to be confused with the town in Massachusetts that saw the infamous Salem Witch Trials, the city of Salem, Oregon, sits on the other side of the country. Salem is in the stunning Willamette Valley between Eugene and Portland. Although it isn’t the largest city in the state, it’s the capital, so there are plenty of things to do in Salem, Oregon.
hh-today.com
Vintage trees and rare apples: Take a look
About a year ago I had heard about some old apple trees discovered in the East Thornton Lake Natural Area, a 27-acre tract east of North Albany Road. I finally made it out there on Sunday to take a look. There are four of these trees, but I looked at...
These are The Top 5 Most Red Neck Cities in Oregon
When you think of the Pacific Northwest as an outsider you probably think, of hipsters, musicians, coffee enthusiasts, and big tech. What you're missing is, "Rednecks". People never believe us when we tell them the PNW is full of them and they're very proud. Let us take you on a...
Oregon escaped burn inflames old tensions between ranchers and federal government
SALEM, Ore. — When U.S. Forest Service personnel carried out a planned burn in a national forest in Oregon on Oct. 13, it wound up burning fencing that a local family, the Hollidays, uses to corral cattle. The crew returned six days later to restart the burn, but the...
Weyerhaeuser's Turner Nursery is home to 2.7 million Christmas tree seedlings
TURNER, Oregon — The Weyerhaeuser Turner Nursery, located around 20 miles south of Salem, has been growing Christmas spirit for decades. Inside their massive greenhouses are rows of tiny fir trees that start their lives at the nursery. "We grow them for a year and they go out to...
WWEEK
Outside Spending Dominates in Oregon’s Congressional Swing Districts
With a little more than a week before ballots are counted, a look at national money pouring into Oregon’s two congressional swing districts highlights a gamble Democrats took when they redrew the 5th Congressional District and created the new 6th District with very narrow voter registration advantages. (Democrats have about 25,000 more voters registered in both districts, an advantage of 4.8 percentage points in the 5th District and 5.5 points in the 6th.)
tinyhousetalk.com
Tiny House For Sale at Tranquility Park in Waldport, Oregon
This tiny house at Tranquility Park on lot #30 is for sale with the option to keep it there! It’s a 30-ft. tiny house built in 2018 with 255 square feet of space inside located in Waldport, Oregon. The asking price is $125,000 for the tiny house and the lot rental is $700 per month. What do you think?
beachconnection.net
Oregon Coast Event Promises an Exploding Whale-of-a-Good Time in Nov.
(Florence, Oregon) – You could say it's a “whale of a holiday” on the Oregon coast. (Photo of Florence area Oregon Coast Beach Connection) That time of year again approaches when people all around the world still say “Happy Exploding Whale Day,” in a kooky tongue-in-cheek reference to one of Oregon's most notorious goof-ups. On November 12, it will have been 52 years since what was then called the Oregon Highway Department attempted to get rid of a whale carcass at Florence in a most unique and unsuccessful way.
Bloodied, tied woman crying for help found on Oregon bridge
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Cries for help on the Yaquina Bay Bridge in Oregon on Friday night led a police officer to a bloodied woman with her hands tied behind her back.
KATU.com
Experts weigh in on Oregon arrest of U.S. Forest Service 'Burn Boss'
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon's fourth least populated county was thrust into the spotlight last week after the Grant County sheriff arrested a U.S. Forest Service 'Burn Boss' over a prescribed burn that escaped onto private land. In a news release, the county's district attorney, Jim Carpenter, said charges have...
hh-today.com
As requested, here’s a freight on the main line
It’s impressive to see and hear a Union Pacific freight roaring toward a crossing where you are standing, holding up your phone, just a few feet off the track. Here, see for yourself:. What, you ask, another train? Already?. Well, yes. A week ago, on Oct. 20, this site...
kbnd.com
Four Injured In Hwy 20 Crash
SWEET HOME, OR -- A Bend man was injured in a Monday morning crash that closed Highway 20 west of Santiam Pass for several hours. State Troopers responded to milepost 40, east of Sweet Home, just after 5:30 a.m. for the two-vehicle crash. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound black Hyundai...
kezi.com
Four seriously injured after morning head-on collision on Highway 20
SWEET HOME, Ore. -- Four people including two children are in the hospital after a head-on collision on Highway 20 Monday morning, Oregon State Police reported. OSP said troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 40 at about 5:35 a.m. on October 31. They said they arrived to find an eastbound Hyundai, operated by Edwin Dominguez, 20, of Bend, had crossed into the opposing lane and collided head-on with a Honda, operated by Tia Miller, 26, of Albany. OSP said Dominguez and Miller were airlifted to a nearby hospital for their injuries. They also said that two children in Miller’s car, a four-year-old and a one-year-old, were taken to a nearby hospital via ambulance for their injuries.
My view: Measure 112 would address prison system
Columnist: Voting 'yes' on the measure would begin to correct historic inequities observed by Willamette students. Oregon is one of 10 states that legally allows slavery and involuntary servitude as a punishment for a crime. Currently, Oregon and four other states are voting to decide whether incarcerated individuals can reclaim the humanity that has been stripped from them. Measure 112 needs your support to remove the degrading terminology in Oregon's constitution and amend it to include language that would provide alternatives to incarceration for convicted individuals. The measure came about through a process similar to the "groundings" about which Pan-African...
Lebanon-Express
Two drivers transported via air ambulance after Highway 20 crash
Four people were injured — including two children — in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 on Monday morning, Oct. 31. Emergency personnel responded to a crash on Highway 20 near milepost 40 at around 5:35 a.m., a mile west of Cascadia County Park, according to an Oregon State Police news release.
Nearly 60 Cars Involved in Fatal Pile Up in Oregon Due to Freak Weather Event
Freak weather events have been making headlines since early this week when a massive cold front brought more than a foot of snow to regions across Michigan and Wisconsin. However, farther west, dense fog had an especially tragic outcome, resulting in a near-60-car fatal pile-up between Salem and Eugene, Oregon.
Comments / 5