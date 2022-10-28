ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RE8 Shadows of Rose: All LEMI handgun upgrade locations

By Dave Aubrey
 3 days ago
If you want to make it through Resident Evil Village’s new DLC campaign, Shadows of Rose, you should have the best weaponry possible. There actually aren’t many guns to collect and use in this short campaign, and that makes the weapon upgrades that you can find even more important.

In this guide we’ll be showing you how you can make the most of the handgun in Shadows of Rose. There are two attachments for the LEMI pistol, the first giving you extra ammo, and the second increasing the firepower. Combined, these attachments will make enemy encounters much easier, so make sure to read our guide below so you don’t miss them.

For everything you need to get through Shadows of Rose, take a look at our full Castle Dimitrescu walkthrough.

High-capacity mag location – Shadows of Rose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QqNy8_0iplKSbR00

The handgun’s high-capacity mag is the first attachment you’ll find, and you’ll be able to find this shortly after you are first able to use Rose’s focus ability. You will have previously passed the room next to the library which has a large molded core on it. With Rose’s powers, you can now remove the core, and the extended magazine attachment can be found in a lockbox behind the mold.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zMrI3_0iplKSbR00

Remember the attachment will require you to equip it to your handgun manually, and be aware that the library might have a few more molded enemies when you go back through.

Compensator location – Shadows of Rose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KIHE2_0iplKSbR00

The Compensator is easy to reach, but requires the Monocular Key in order to access it. You can find it in the Salon, which you’ll remember is where you usually find the Merchant in the main game. Instead, there’s a lockbox that requires the Monocular Key. You will need the ability to remove cores before you get inside the Salon, and then the Monocular Key inside to claim your reward.

Written by Dave Aubrey on behalf of GLHF.

