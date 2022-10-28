Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Protect your rights, vote Huxtable
Russ Huxtable is a champion for freedom. Russ believes everyone deserves access to the same freedoms, rights, benefits and protections that come from marriage to the person you love. But Steve Smyk voted against marriage equality (HB 75, April 2013). Russ believes we need to protect the right to abortion...
Cape Gazette
Huxtable will work for durable solutions
Russ Huxtable is the right choice for the Delaware Senate 6th District seat. He is an intelligent, sensible and moderate candidate who grasps and brings a fresh perspective to the complex issues that plague and undermine Sussex: our affordable housing crisis; environmental degradation; inadequate healthcare resources; an economy heavily dependent on low-wage businesses; a high percentage of the workforce earning less than a living wage; and, of course, an inadequate transportation infrastructure.
indypolitics.org
Why I’m Running for Congress
My name is Jeannine Lee Lake, the US Congressional candidate in Indiana’s 5th District, looking to unseat the current Republican incumbent. The 5th District includes the counties of Delaware, Hamilton, Madison, Tipton, Howard and Grant. The major cities in the 5th include Muncie, Marion, Carmel, Anderson, Noblesville, Fishers, Tipton and Kokomo. This suburban district is predominantly white and is the wealthiest congressional district in Indiana. The demographic breakdown of the 5th is: 82% Caucasian, 8% African-American, 4% Hispanic, 3% Asian, and 2% biracial.
Cape Gazette
Vote the Democratic ticket in Delaware
I am the proud daughter and niece of World War II heroes. My dad survived his ship being torpedoed off the coast of North Africa. My mother’s oldest brother, a Marine, was awarded the Purple Heart on Iwo Jima. My mother’s closest brother flew in the Pacific, then was a POW for nine months in Korea and later flew Vietnam out of Dover. I learned the love of my country and what that really means from those whose courage gave us the freedoms we enjoy today.
Election 2022: Early voting kicks off in Delaware Friday
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Early voting for the 2022 midterm elections officially kicks off in Delaware on Friday. Voters can begin casting their ballots at 11 a.m. Delaware Democrats gathered Thursday morning at the Wilmington Riverfront to encourage residents to get out...
Philadelphia’s suburbs will be key for Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman. What do voters think about the candidates?
Service at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in Yeadon went as planned on a recent Sunday. With the lively atmosphere and spirited singing, it was an ordinary service for the congregation. However, there was a brief intermission as a member of the church passed around flyers. They were letter templates....
Dan Cox’s red-meat campaign leads to questions about his endgame
The Republican gubernatorial hopeful has failed to do many of the things a candidate who wants to win would do, observers say. The post Dan Cox’s red-meat campaign leads to questions about his endgame appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Republicans Are Taking Bike Lanes Hostage In Their Quest To Stop A Progressive Prosecutor
Pennsylvania GOP lawmakers likely can't remove Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner from office — so they're trying to strip him of his power instead.
President Biden to stump for gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore at Maryland event
BALTIMORE - President Joe Biden will make one final push in support of Maryland gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore.Biden will speak at a Wes Moore event to stump for the Democratic candidate.The "Get Out The Vote" rally will be on Monday, Nov. 7 – the day before Election Day. The location has not yet been revealed.According to the Washington Post, Moore leads a lopsided race for Maryland governor by more than 30 percentage points, according to three fall polls. Moore is challenging Dan Cox to replace Gov. Larry Hogan.The Washington Post reported that when Biden launched his fall push in Montgomery County in late August, he called Moore "the real deal."Moore has been endorsed by Oprah Winfrey, Hillary Clinton, Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Barack Obama.Kamala Harris will be in Baltimore on Saturday at an event for Moore.
Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – Oct. 30, 2022
Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines History favors Ramone, numbers favor Burns in Pike Creek race Who’s running? Nov. 8 Delaware general election Benefits Committee extends retiree health plans for 1 year Report: Delaware math, reading scores drop tops state lists Culture Firefly ’23 canceled to ‘recharge lights,’ whatever that ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Worried About Inflation? Take a Look at How Much Money You’ll Save with a Home in Delaware
While we help all kinds of people find or sell homes, we’re meeting lots of folks who are especially interested in moving to Delaware to escape much higher taxes in neighboring states. We answer many of their questions in a special Buyer’s Guide that details, in simple terms, how our tax structure relates to mortgages, retirement income and everyday expenses.
PhillyBite
What is The State Bird of Delaware?
- Delaware's state bird is the Delaware Blue Hen, a blue strain of the American gamecock. . It was adopted as the state bird on April 14, 1939. It is one of only three birds to be recognized as state birds of the United States, despite being non-native. Delaware's State...
Delaware River Basin waterways are still polluted 50 years after the Clean Water Act | Opinion
Nearly 50 years after the enactment of the Clean Water Act, half of America’s assessed waterways are impaired by pollution ― meaning they do not meet their state’s water quality standards for designated uses, including recreation, aquatic life, fish consumption, or drinking water sources ― according to a new report by the Environmental Integrity Project.
delawarepublic.org
YMCA of Delaware hires new CEO
The YMCA of Delaware has hired a new CEO. There’s now a new leader at the helm of the YMCA of Delaware. Jarrett Royster has been hired to take the reins. Royster comes to Delaware from Boston with more than 34 years of YMCA experience. He most recently served...
Environmental advocates push back against Delaware plans for poultry-based power plant
Bioenergy Devco has applied for permits to build what’s called an “anaerobic digestion system, biogas upgrading plant, and compost facility” at its facility in Seaford. For 20 years, the site was home to the former Perdue AgriRecycle facility. It’s now run by Bioenergy Devco and accepts organic waste from poultry producers for composting.
delawarepublic.org
Wilmington Learning Collaborative gets green light to launch
Gov. Carney’s signature education initiative – the Wilmington Learning Collaborative – is moving forward. It took two years and months of negotiating with and otherwise cajoling the three districts serving city schools, but those districts – Brandywine, Christina, and Red Clay – are now on board.
Centre Daily
70-year-old claims two big Delaware lottery prizes in a day. ‘Absolute insanity’
A 70-year-old lottery player in Delaware was already celebrating a big win when she got lucky again. The anonymous woman recently won a $100,000 top prize with the Ultimate Cash instant game tickets she purchased at the Speedy Gas in Newark, according to an Oct. 25 news release from Delaware lottery officials.
Cape Gazette
Young of the Year numbers below average again
The Maryland Young of the Year Striped Bass Survey has come out, and once again, the numbers are well below the average. This survey has been conducted since the 1950s and is considered the standard for judging the spawning success of striped bass in the Chesapeake Bay. Traditionally, the Chesapeake...
WBOC
Coyotes Cause Chaos in Delaware
DELAWARE- Coyotes have been causing some chaos in Delaware, and local farmers say the wild canines are showing up more than ever before. In 2014, Delaware's Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control established a statewide hunting and trapping season for coyotes. A year-round depredation order allows landowners to hunt...
a-z-animals.com
First Snow in Delaware: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record
First Snow in Delaware: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record. Snowfall in Delaware comes in all shapes and sizes across several cities. Average snowfall in Delaware measures between approximately 10 and 20 inches. While temperatures in Delaware aren’t unbearable, winters remain cold and with them come the possibility of snowstorms and heavy snowfall.
