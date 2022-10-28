Read full article on original website
US futures decline ahead of Fed rates decision, earnings
Wall Street futures pointed modestly lower and world stock markets were mixed on Monday ahead of what is expected to be a Federal Reserve decision this week to raise interest rates again. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials and futures for the S&P 500 each slipped 0.3%. The Fed is...
World jobs boom halted by Ukraine war and recession risk, says ILO
The economic impact of the Ukraine war and growing risk of a global recession have sent the post-pandemic worldwide jobs boom into reverse, according to recent research. The International Labour Organization, which is affiliated to the United Nations, said the decline in the demand for workers over the past three months came after a rise in jobs and hours worked in the developed and developing world in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
