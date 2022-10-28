ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

World jobs boom halted by Ukraine war and recession risk, says ILO

The economic impact of the Ukraine war and growing risk of a global recession have sent the post-pandemic worldwide jobs boom into reverse, according to recent research. The International Labour Organization, which is affiliated to the United Nations, said the decline in the demand for workers over the past three months came after a rise in jobs and hours worked in the developed and developing world in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

