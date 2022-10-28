ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Bridget Mulroy

Clocks Go Back Next Weekend: Heads-Up New Yorkers

Don't forget! Read to see if your state is on the list to ditch Daylight Saving Time!(Olga Tsareva/iStock) Being the last weekend of October, it’s only appropriate to give the heads-up of the upcoming time change set to take place for the following weekend. On Sunday, November 6, Daylight Saving Time will end at 2 am – Eastern Time Zone (NY, NJ, CT, PA… the entire United States East Coast from Maine to Florida.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Is the city ready for another big hurricane?

A decade ago, Hurricane Sandy devastated many parts of the city. Over the course of 48 hours, wind, rain and water destroyed about 300 homes. Hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers lost power. Sandy caused an estimated $19 billion in damages across the city. The storm damaged critical public and private infrastructure. More than 40 New Yorkers died in the storm.
CBS New York

Best ways to celebrate Halloween this weekend around NYC

NEW YORK -- It's time for Halloween, and there are lots of ways to celebrate this spooky season around New York City. We asked our Things to Do expert Rossilynne Culgan to share her list of all the best events this weekend. From family friendly fun, to truly scary haunted houses, there's something for everyone. CLICK HERE for the full list of events from Time Out New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BronxVoice

Holiday Lights Return to Bronx Zoo

BRONX – The opening of Holiday Lights at the Bronx Zoo marks the unofficial start to the New York City holiday season. The family-favorite tradition opens to the public on Friday, November 18 and will run on select dates through Jan. 8.
BRONX, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Upstate New York Warned Not To Use This Decoration

Happy Halloween! The big day is almost here but it seems as though most people have been ready for weeks! It has been pretty impressive to drive around the Buffalo and Western New York area and see so many elaborate displays on front lawns and porches. Are your kids ready for the fun and candy??
BUFFALO, NY
PIX11

Adams loves idea of car-free future for NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Streets across the five boroughs are packed, but Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday he sees a way toward a car-free future in New York City. He said he loves concept, noting it would help with the environment. Adams explained there’s a lot that would need to be done to get there. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bklyner.com

Storms, Schools, Stop & Shop, Kebabs, and more

There was life before Hurricane Sandy ten years ago, and how we've lived since, with ever more damaging rains and storms, unable to protect the city. But that is not the only story this week. On top of elections, there are a number of school stories you should know about...
BROOKLYN, NY
Reyin Jasmine

Finding Who You Are In New York

Hey! It’s me, Reyin Jasmine! I moved to New York about five months ago and have been through a sh*t-ton. Moving at 21 from your families house to a whole new state with new people, new roommates, new grocery stores, and new new new. It is a lot. Moving alone is the worse and I am here to tell you that you have to be secure within yourself to do it. I sit back and think of who I was before; I needed validation and a bunch of friends, and I believe leaving your family home at a young age teaches you that it is okay to be alone. It will hurt in the beginning and feel as though you made the absolute W-R-O-N-G decision but I swear you didn’t. Moving is a big accomplishment and you need to see that. You will grow into the person you hope to become. Living in New York City is a struggle for many women because there are so many people to compare themselves to; would you want to be the Soho narcissist, Upper West Side pilates in Central Park, or the Brooklyn hipster? Who do you want to be? 21 is a very impressionable age but at the same time determines your future. A city with a voluminous amount of people really and truly teaches you it is okay to be by yourself, it is all in the decisions you make. When you feel alone in a city so huge, sit and think about who you can become and what you’ve accomplished to get to where you are. If we can be completely honest with each other! So many people want to be in our shoes. So, let's fill those shoes and become our person.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Huge Celebration in Bay Ridge Friday 10/28

Fifth Avenue in Bay Ridge is having a free, fun Halloween Festival with a lot of nice things for children and families. It will be from 6 – 9 pm on 5th Avenue between 72nd Street and 85th Street. Come out and stroll, enjoy the music and all the...
PIX11

Woman with dementia disappears on ‘A’ train in Rockaways

QUEENS (PIX11) — The family of a 68-year old woman with dementia said Lynda Garraway got trapped on a crowded “A” train Saturday and then disappeared when she tried to get off at the Rockaway Boulevard Station. “She was with her sister, Pat,” Garraway’s daughter-in-law Rachel told PIX11 News. “Pat got off the train, but her […]
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

"Thriller" flash mob takes over Times Square

NEW YORK -- A flash mob popped up in Times Square with a Halloween favorite Friday.Dancers dressed up like zombies performed Michael Jackson's "Thriller."The event celebrated the 40th anniversary of Jackson's album of the same name, which came out in November of 1982.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

