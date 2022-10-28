Read full article on original website
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Because of Two New Laws, many employers will be required to post salary information in the near FutureZoran BogdanovicNew York City, NY
Holiday Lights Return to Bronx ZooBronxVoiceBronx, NY
First-ever female commissioner to lead NYC fire departmentB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
Halloween forecast for NYC: Here’s what to expect on Staten Island this week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Showers are likely to affect Staten Island early this week, possible creating some spooky weather for the night of Halloween, before more favorable conditions settle on the borough. There is a 20% chance of showers Monday afternoon, which will have a high near 65 degrees,...
News 12 Westchester Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Westchester
Clocks Go Back Next Weekend: Heads-Up New Yorkers
Don't forget! Read to see if your state is on the list to ditch Daylight Saving Time!(Olga Tsareva/iStock) Being the last weekend of October, it’s only appropriate to give the heads-up of the upcoming time change set to take place for the following weekend. On Sunday, November 6, Daylight Saving Time will end at 2 am – Eastern Time Zone (NY, NJ, CT, PA… the entire United States East Coast from Maine to Florida.)
NY1
Is the city ready for another big hurricane?
A decade ago, Hurricane Sandy devastated many parts of the city. Over the course of 48 hours, wind, rain and water destroyed about 300 homes. Hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers lost power. Sandy caused an estimated $19 billion in damages across the city. The storm damaged critical public and private infrastructure. More than 40 New Yorkers died in the storm.
NBC New York
NYC Halloween Parade 2022: Everything to Know About Tonight's Village Extravaganza
New York City's biggest and most renowned Halloween parade returns to Greenwich Village Monday night for the 49th time, and it's once again free to anyone who wants to come and watch from the sidelines or get in the costume fray. The 2022 bash will feature hundreds of floats and...
Best ways to celebrate Halloween this weekend around NYC
NEW YORK -- It's time for Halloween, and there are lots of ways to celebrate this spooky season around New York City. We asked our Things to Do expert Rossilynne Culgan to share her list of all the best events this weekend. From family friendly fun, to truly scary haunted houses, there's something for everyone. CLICK HERE for the full list of events from Time Out New York.
Daylight Savings Time Is Ending Soon New Jersey, Don’t Make This Mistake
Daylight savings is my favorite time of the year. The days become longer, the sun sets later and later in the day and all is right with the world. Of course, losing that hour of sleep sucks, there's no way to beat around that bush but it's so worth it!
When will Daylight Saving Time end in 2022? Here’s what you need to know about when to change the clocks.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Daylight Saving Time will come to an official end on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 2 a.m. Clocks will “fall back,” giving us one extra hour of sleep. In a little more than a week, days will begin to get noticeably shorter, and the sun will set before 6:30 p.m. for the first time since March 12.
Holiday Lights Return to Bronx Zoo
BRONX – The opening of Holiday Lights at the Bronx Zoo marks the unofficial start to the New York City holiday season. The family-favorite tradition opens to the public on Friday, November 18 and will run on select dates through Jan. 8.
Village Halloween Parade 2022: Date, time, route and more to know
The Village Halloween Parade is almost here. New York City’s spooky tradition returns to Manhattan’s Greenwich Village on Halloween night.
Upstate New York Warned Not To Use This Decoration
Happy Halloween! The big day is almost here but it seems as though most people have been ready for weeks! It has been pretty impressive to drive around the Buffalo and Western New York area and see so many elaborate displays on front lawns and porches. Are your kids ready for the fun and candy??
Adams loves idea of car-free future for NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Streets across the five boroughs are packed, but Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday he sees a way toward a car-free future in New York City. He said he loves concept, noting it would help with the environment. Adams explained there’s a lot that would need to be done to get there. […]
bklyner.com
Storms, Schools, Stop & Shop, Kebabs, and more
There was life before Hurricane Sandy ten years ago, and how we've lived since, with ever more damaging rains and storms, unable to protect the city. But that is not the only story this week. On top of elections, there are a number of school stories you should know about...
Finding Who You Are In New York
Hey! It’s me, Reyin Jasmine! I moved to New York about five months ago and have been through a sh*t-ton. Moving at 21 from your families house to a whole new state with new people, new roommates, new grocery stores, and new new new. It is a lot. Moving alone is the worse and I am here to tell you that you have to be secure within yourself to do it. I sit back and think of who I was before; I needed validation and a bunch of friends, and I believe leaving your family home at a young age teaches you that it is okay to be alone. It will hurt in the beginning and feel as though you made the absolute W-R-O-N-G decision but I swear you didn’t. Moving is a big accomplishment and you need to see that. You will grow into the person you hope to become. Living in New York City is a struggle for many women because there are so many people to compare themselves to; would you want to be the Soho narcissist, Upper West Side pilates in Central Park, or the Brooklyn hipster? Who do you want to be? 21 is a very impressionable age but at the same time determines your future. A city with a voluminous amount of people really and truly teaches you it is okay to be by yourself, it is all in the decisions you make. When you feel alone in a city so huge, sit and think about who you can become and what you’ve accomplished to get to where you are. If we can be completely honest with each other! So many people want to be in our shoes. So, let's fill those shoes and become our person.
queenoftheclick.com
Huge Celebration in Bay Ridge Friday 10/28
Fifth Avenue in Bay Ridge is having a free, fun Halloween Festival with a lot of nice things for children and families. It will be from 6 – 9 pm on 5th Avenue between 72nd Street and 85th Street. Come out and stroll, enjoy the music and all the...
A decade after Sandy, hurricane flood maps reveal New York's climate future
National Hurricane Center data for New York City shows development happening in at-risk areas, even as climate change brings more frequent and intense storms.
Woman with dementia disappears on ‘A’ train in Rockaways
QUEENS (PIX11) — The family of a 68-year old woman with dementia said Lynda Garraway got trapped on a crowded “A” train Saturday and then disappeared when she tried to get off at the Rockaway Boulevard Station. “She was with her sister, Pat,” Garraway’s daughter-in-law Rachel told PIX11 News. “Pat got off the train, but her […]
An hour and 15 minutes to drive 7 miles? Only on Staten Island (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Traffic on Staten Island is like the weather: Everybody talks about it but there’s nothing you can do about it. It truly feels like the borough grinds to a standstill every day because of traffic. There’s simple no escape. I had to drive...
As spotted lanternflies continue to plague Staten Island, residents invited to insect-stomping event on Sunday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There may be a chill in the air, but that hasn’t stopped the spotted lanternfly from swarming on Staten Island lawns and gardens, spreading larvae to ensure next spring’s pesky population. The destructive insects with colorful wings — known to be a threat...
"Thriller" flash mob takes over Times Square
NEW YORK -- A flash mob popped up in Times Square with a Halloween favorite Friday.Dancers dressed up like zombies performed Michael Jackson's "Thriller."The event celebrated the 40th anniversary of Jackson's album of the same name, which came out in November of 1982.
